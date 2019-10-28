Competition: Future Monuments, Paris

The Paris School of Architecture has launched an ideas contest to rethink the city’s historic Porte Saint Denis monument (Deadline: 22 November)

Open to architects, students, designers and artists – the Future Monuments competition seeks ambitious ideas for a new speculative intervention to replace the 1672 triumphal archway which was constructed on the site of an ancient gateway to the French capital.

The call for concepts aims to generate debate around the role and power of monuments within contemporary French society. The competition comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Gilets Jaunes protests which have seen several historic monuments vandalized.

Porte Saint Denis, Paris Source: Image by Coyau Porte Saint Denis, Paris

According to the brief: ‘The jury will be seeking new ideas, programmes, and concepts for the area that respond to one or both aspects of the brief, as well as judging the quality of the architectural and visual proposal, the principal aim being to question the meaning of a monument nowadays and its function, interaction and responsibility towards its neighbours / users / visitors.

‘The competition brief is straightforward; to design a monument, architectural structure, piece of public art or new programme that discusses the themes described in this specific urban territory and question the function of a monument in 2020. Responses could imagine what the old idea of a “gate” or “border” could provide today.’

The Paris School of Architecture is a new university, focusing on emerging professional requirements and preparing undergraduates and postgraduates for work in practice. It opened for its first intake of students in September last year.

Porte Saint Denis is a monumental arch located at the border of city’s 2nd and 10th arrondissements in an area which for centuries occupied the fringes of the French capital. The arch was constructed in the seventeenth century to replace an earlier gatehouse.

Porte Saint Denis 1675 drawing by Gabriel Pérelle Porte Saint Denis 1675 drawing by Gabriel Pérelle

Designed by the architect François Blondel, the highly ornamented gate was conceived as a monument to the 1668 capture of Franche-Comté and the victories of the Franco-Dutch War.

The latest Future Monuments competition comes two years after Paris School of Architecture held an open call for a pair of monuments to Brexit. The current contest invites participants to rethink the monument in light of its current surroundings and uses.

Anonymous digital submissions should include a single A1 board featuring illustrations and a 400-word project description. Additional images and material may be requested if the project is shortlisted.

Finalist concepts will be exhibited in Paris in early December and the overall winner will receive a €500 honorarium.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for application is 12noon on 22 November Fee €28.50 Contact details Email: contact@parisarch.fr Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Martin Tubiana and Henry Beech Mole

The co-directors of the competition discuss their ambitions

Martin Tubiana and Henry Beech Mole Martin Tubiana and Henry Beech Mole

Why are your holding an ideas contest for a new monumental gateway?

Our attraction to this location is the uncanny situation that exists today at this specific Parisian crossroad, in which this ancient glorifying entrance gate of Paris has been surrounded and subsumed by buildings of the same height constructed two centuries later.

The original idea of the monument and its pre-existing urban scheme have been eroded and undermined, resulting in the uncanny feeling that this particular place is lacking in some aspect, or otherwise confused about its meaning.

We are encouraging participants to engage autonomously in a conversation about what a monument is in 2019, and how this specific location could provide a new monument or other relationship in this area of Paris, as the current structure could quite be legitimately perceived as an outdated piece of decoration at the moment.

What is your vision for the new future monuments?

Any new future monument has to express an understanding of its own time, through its superb architectural quality, in terms of design, expression, and perhaps symbolism. The difficulty in designing this particular typology is that one is very unlikely, as a practicing designer or architect, to ever design a monument.

This being said, today’s reasons for commemorating, monumentalizing, or otherwise inscribing meaning into architecture are potentially highly varied. One could imagine various outcomes based on what a monument could communicate, be it; an expression of power, a social, artistic, or philosophical statement, a ‘maligned’ group of people who might seek to highlight their plight or presence (such as the ‘Gilets Jaunes’ who in recent months have created structures in the centre of rural roundabouts), or perhaps a particular local population who live in the area in question. It is perhaps the story being told that will most define the monument’s raison d’être.

The Arc de Triomphe has been the focus of vandalism by Gilets Jaunes protestors Source: Image by Celette The Arc de Triomphe has been the focus of vandalism by Gilets Jaunes protestors

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We hope that the competition will provide an opportunity for experimentation and provocation, and as such have a strong preference for young, innovative practitioners, as opposed to practices with a more commercial outlook. Other designers and thinkers are also most welcome to participate to this competition, which is in essence about thought and debate around this particular issue. It is an ideas competition, which will become a curated exhibition and an editorial issue. The jury will be looking for things that we have not seen before, new visions, utopian or dystopian ideas, new forms of expression.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Paris School of Architecture has launched alongside this competition a program of open architectural experimentations that will evolve in different places of the city. The idea is to generate ideas free from financial or planning constraints. The city of Paris recently organised ‘Réinventer Paris’, an appel à idée (call for ideas) meant to regenerate some of the available and most interesting derelict places in the city, promoting its openness for fresh ideas and discussions.

The result was, rather sadly, a series of developer-led projects, where architects were largely sidelined. Projects were often deemed to be successful simply based on their potential for rental income, and where architecture was reduced to a marketable formalism, devoid of any discussion of meaning, narrative, social, environmental and spatial concerns. This competition is, in some sense, the counter-part of ‘Réinventer Paris’, considering architecture as a shared vision of space that accepts debate and investigates beyond any purely materialistic issues.

The Arc de Triomphe has been the focus of vandalism by Gilets Jaunes protestors Source: Image by Celette The Arc de Triomphe has been the focus of vandalism by Gilets Jaunes protestors

Are there any other recent monumental gateway projects you have been impressed by?

None in particular, and we should add this competition is not necessarily about designing a monumental gateway. This could of course be one answer to the brief, as the structure could also be seen as a defensive wall (as an ancient fortification gate of Paris), or perhaps as a promenade, as it was before being consumed by urban sprawl. Nostalgia is unlikely to provide a strong response to the brief, but the various past usages of this area and its monument should be an indicator that almost anything can be questioned here, depending on what aspect of a monument you choose to focus on.