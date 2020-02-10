Competition: Fly Ranch sustainable infrastructure, Nevada

An open international contest is being held for new environmentally friendly infrastructure at Fly Ranch close to the site of the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada (Deadline: 31 May)

The Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) 2020 competition invites multidisciplinary teams to submit ‘innovative and visionary’ proposal for temporary shelter, food, water, energy and zero-waste facilities that will allow workshops and residences to be hosted on the 1,540ha estate without leaving any trace of human activity.

It is part of plans to transform the Burning Man festival, attended by around 70,000 people each year, into a zero-waste event by 2030. The festival organisers purchased the neighbouring Fly Ranch four years ago and selected winners of the contest will receive $150,000 (£115,000) to design and deliver their concepts on site in time for events next year.

Contest site: Fly Ranch, Nevada, USA Contest site: Fly Ranch, Nevada, USA

According to the brief: ‘Fly Ranch provides the perfect context in which to experiment with new systems for human thriving, and to tackle the hard problem of net-zero sustainable infrastructure with circular design thinking. The outcomes of LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch will offer the world a portfolio of solutions for energy, water, food, shelter, and zero waste that incorporate the latest technologies available as media for awe-inspiring works of infrastructural art in the landscape.

‘The goal is to conceive of a place that can serve as a fertile ground for exchanging ideas, innovating, experimenting, art-making, and healing —a place that sets the highest standards of excellence, providing for its own sustainable operations, and also giving back generously to help other places reduce carbon.’

Fly Ranch is located in the Black Rock Desert, around 160km north of Reno, Nevada. The estate – located a short distance from the site of the Burning Man festival which is also known as Black Rock City – is part of the ancestral lands of the Northern Paiute people and has signs of human settlement dating back more than 9,000 years.

The 1,540ha landholding is home to three geysers, dozens of hot and cold springs, a large wetlands area and many species of plants and animals. Concepts must be considerate of the estate’s conservation area and make best use of the primary and low-impact sites outlined on the boundary map for the project.

Proposals will be expected to harness renewable energy, sustainably harvest locally available water, provide on-site food through organic and regenerative processes, provide recycling and incorporate high-performance dwelling and event spaces.

US-based LAGI was launched in 2008 as a platform for designing and constructing new large-scale public art installations that generate clean energy. Previous contests have focused on sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, New York, Copenhagen, Melbourne, and Santa Monica.

Ten winning teams, to be announced in October, will share $150,000 to deliver their prototypes at Fly Ranch which is expected to become a year-round activity centre for art, permaculture and sustainability.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 31 May Contact details Robert Ferry & Elizabeth Monoian

Tel: +1 412 996 4906

Email: lagi@landartgenerator.org View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Elizabeth Monoian and Robert Ferry

The founding directors of LAGI discuss their ambitions for the contest

Elizabeth Monoian and Robert Ferry Elizabeth Monoian and Robert Ferry

Why are your holding an international contest for a regenerative year-round infrastructure at Fly Ranch?

The Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) has been holding open call international design competitions since 2010, bringing forward sustainable infrastructures—such as renewable energy power plants—that are works of art and expressions of culture that reinforce the beauty of their surroundings and work in harmony with nature.

With the magnitude of problems we confront in the face of the climate crisis there has never been a better time to use the design challenge model to bring forward the best ideas that the world has to offer. The actions we take collectively in the next few years will have resonance across centuries.

When Burning Man Project acquired Fly Ranch, a 1,540ha desolate property just north of the Black Rock City event site in 2016, they had a vision of providing a year-round incubator for Burning Man culture and a catalyst for innovation and creativity in the world. An early step in making this dream a reality is to provide the infrastructure across five major systems of survival: energy, water, food, shelter, and waste. As the Fly Ranch team puts it, they could ‘bring generators, bottled water, packaged food, tents, and dispose of waste off-site, but why would we do that when we have the opportunity to mobilize the desert-tested ingenuity of the Burning Man community and the inspiration of a greater creative culture to build scalable and sustainable solutions in one of the harshest climates in the world?’

With such a large and multi-talented global community, it made sense to open the site up to the broadest range of ideas and potential futures. No one person can know what Fly Ranch will look like in ten or twenty years. The intention is that Fly Ranch will naturally evolve over time within a flexible and sustainable infrastructure that nurtures organic change.

What is your vision for the artistic and environmental intervention?

The entirety of Fly Ranch would span from Central Park North to lower Manhattan if it were overlaid onto New York City. The areas of focus for the LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch design challenge comprises approximately 73ha—mostly land that has been previously disturbed.

The LAGI 2020 design challenge for Fly Ranch builds on the foundation of the Fly Ranch Project Roadmap and is informed by the practice of the Land Art Generator Initiative—inspiring people at the intersection of art in public space and sustainable infrastructure for the creation of a beautiful post-carbon world.

Fly Ranch offers the opportunity to explore innovative and visionary approaches to land use for temporary projects, experimentation, and examples of new ways of living. In the spirit of ‘leaving no trace,’ such programming will require a backbone of support systems to allow people to be on the site for periods of time while minimizing their impact on the environment.

Creativity will be the connective string that weaves these infrastructures together and marries them with the landscape. Proposals are encouraged to imagine closed-loop regenerative cycles of energy flow, material re-use, and productivity the likes of which exist within flourishing natural systems.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?



LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch is open to anyone, anywhere. We invite individuals or interdisciplinary teams to participate. One benefit of open call and anonymously-judged design competitions is talent can be discovered that would not otherwise get attention. When Maya Lin won the design competition for the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial she was a 21-year old student at Yale University.

We recommend that people form interdisciplinary teams, but great ideas come from everywhere, and over the years many LAGI entries have come from individuals working alone, like the winner from 2014, The Solar Hourglass, by Santiago Muros Cortés.



Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?



We are lining up future LAGI design competitions, but can’t announce locations just yet.

Are there any other recent artistic infrastructure projects using renewable energy you have been impressed by?

Art and infrastructure go together naturally and there is a lot out there if you look for it. The greatest example (although not recent) might be the Hoover Dam, which provides 4.2 terawatt-hours of clean electricity every year, under its crown of art deco masterpieces by Denver artist Allen Tupper True and Norwegian-American sculptor Oskar JW Hansen. As we embark upon the building of our 21st century infrastructures, it is a lasting reminder of the importance of art and culture to the legacy and success of our great generational investments.