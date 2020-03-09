Competition: Empowering Platforms, Westminster

The London Festival of Architecture has launched a contest to design a pair of £20,000 platform installations featuring seating along the Westminster riverbank (Deadline: 23 March)

The Empowering Platforms competition seeks ‘fresh and engaging’ proposals for new demountable platform installations featuring seating, wayfinding and potentially planting which could occupy different locations between Victoria Embankment Gardens and Chelsea Bridge this summer before being potentially permanently installed.

The competition is supported by Westminster City Council and Northbank Business Improvement District and is open to architects, landscape architects, designers and artists.

Existing seating solutions along the Westminster riverbank in central London Existing seating solutions along the Westminster riverbank in central London

It aims to boost visual connections between the borough and the river, encourage more people to use the riverfront and promote sustainable travel patterns. Two winners will each be given £20,000 – including a £2,000 design fee – to manufacture and install their installations in time for the festival opening in June.

Westminster City Council cabinet member for business and planning Matthew Green said: ‘Enjoying a walk along the River Thames is one of the great pleasures of London life. As part of our objective of creating a “City for All”, Westminster wants to enhance the riverfront experience for everyone.’

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘As we explore the theme of “power” during the festival this June, this competition is a fantastic opportunity for architects, landscape architects, designers and artists to demonstrate the power of design at any scale. I’m excited to see how entrants approach the physical constraints and opportunities of these riverside sites, in offering a tangible solution to the limitations we see in our everyday lives.’

Contest site: Westminster riverbank seating, London Contest site: Westminster riverbank seating, London

The Westminster waterfront stretches from Chelsea Bridge to just beyond Waterloo Bridge but is far less used than the popular Southbank.

The competition focuses on the 5km stretch which is currently stymied by busy roads, poor public realm, and unsympathetic residential development which blocks the river path.

Concepts should provide an alternative to existing seating arrangements along the route (pictured) which are typically on raised brick platforms and provide views of the London skyline. Proposals must be ‘safe, durable and offer a low-cost’ while providing visuals interest to passers-by and enhancing inclusivity and accessibility.

The winning proposals will be installed in up to three separate locations within the Northbank-Whitehall and Millbank-Pimlico areas over a three-month period starting in June. The riverfront next to the Palace of Westminster and at Victoria Tower Gardens – the focus of Adjaye Associates and Ron Arad’s proposed Holocaust Memorial – is not included within the project scope.

Up to six shortlisted teams will each receive a £500 honorarium to further develop their concepts between March and April. Judges will include Thomson, Thames Festival Trust director Adrian Evans; Northbank BID operations director Katherine Fleming; Ramiro Levy, place shaping officer at Westminster City Council.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 23 March Contact details Email: Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Tamsie Thomson

The LFA director discusses her ambitions for the competition

Tamsie Thomson Tamsie Thomson

Why are your holding a competition for new seating solutions along the Westminster waterfront?

The Thames Riverfront in Westminster is a world-famous destination, and yet is not being used to its full potential. The competition is therefore part of a wider plan to reconnect Westminster to its riverfront, to make the Thames Path more inviting and accessible for different users, and to stimulate a fuller enjoyment of Westminster’s rich heritage. The existing ‘benches on bricks’ that are dotted along the riverfront are static, dated, dull and inaccessible for many: and while seating may be part of new solutions, we want people to come up with something that is altogether more interesting, accessible and stimulating that can bring the riverfront and people’s experiences of it to life.

Contest site: Westminster riverbank seating, London Contest site: Westminster riverbank seating, London

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

We are looking for small-scale interventions that can act as the start of a wider conversation about ambitions for the area, reflecting the potential of this public realm. We are describing the outcome as an ‘empowering platform’ – in the physical sense something that’s elevated to allow people to enjoy their surroundings while remaining accessible to all; and an intervention that can transform people’s sensory experience of the Westminster riverfront. It could incorporate seating, or could even incorporate planting. We are not been prescriptive ourselves, as we want people to respond with imagination, and to surprise us.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This is a fantastic opportunity for smaller practices to cut their teeth with a really important piece of London’s public realm. That said, we’re opening up the competition to architects, landscape architects, designers and artists of all shapes and sizes – and would like to see as many entries (including collaborations) as possible. And, as Westminster’s riverfront is globally famous, we’d welcome entries from around the world too.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

As ever, the London of Festival of Architecture is developing its programme of competitions with more and more exciting opportunities for architects, designers, artists and others. We’ve got one or two big announcements in the pipeline so watch this space.

Co-Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu Co-Mooring by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu

Are there any other recent similar seating solution projects you have been impressed by?

We worked with Westminster City Council in 2019 to create a public realm intervention along the Grand Union Canal. The brief there was similarly non-prescriptive, and simply sought interesting responses to the setting that could engage local communities and visitors alike. The winning project – Co-Mooring (pictured) by WY Design, tomos.design, COMPENDIUM and Studio Yu – was a brilliantly engaging and inclusive installation that showed how small-scale interventions can have a hugely positive impact to unpromising spaces.