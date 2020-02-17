Competition: Emergency response centre, Sub-Saharan Africa

An international ideas contest is being held for a 500m 2 temporary emergency response facility for use across Sub-Saharan Africa (Deadline: 27 April)

Open to students and young architects – the competition seeks proposals for a temporary or semi-permanent headquarters for humanitarian international organisations which can be demounted and relocated with minimal effort and can allow maximum efficiency for use in a range of scenarios.

The annual Kaira Looro Competition – now in its fourth edition – aims to generate ideas which could be harnessed throughout Sub-Saharan Africa to provide ‘reliable and affordable’ facilities for people coordinating recovery efforts following floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and other natural disasters in areas with limited existing infrastructure.

Disaster relief following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti Source: Image by Tyler Hopkins US Navy Disaster relief following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti

According to the brief: ‘The Kaira Looro Competition is an international architecture competition with the aim of raising awareness among the international community of architecture for emergencies in developing countries. The Emergency Operations Centre structure is intended to be a model which supports the countless humanitarian initiatives that international organisations implement in an effort to create a better world.

‘Responding quickly to floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and other natural disasters is vital for the survival of victims, especially in developing countries, where there are weaker infrastructure and facilities to assist in the recovery. A culture of disposable design needs rethinking to give reliable and affordable centres that response units can use in their recovery efforts.’

The contest organiser Kaira Looro – meaning ‘architecture for peace’ in Mandinka – has held three previous competitions in recent years, inviting international teams to design sustainable structures for rural communities in Senegal, West Africa.

Last year’s Kaira Looro Competition focussed on designing a new 300m² ‘peace pavilion’ in Sedihou, Senegal and was won by Changze Cai from China. In 2018, the Kaira Looro Competition sought proposals for a new 550m² cultural centre in the same settlement and was won by Giacomo Spanio, Sergiu Cernea, Paolo Reali, Nicola Puppin from Italy.

Changze Cai won last year’s Kaira Looro Competition with this proposal for a new 300m² ‘peace pavilion’ in Sedihou, Senegal Changze Cai won last year’s Kaira Looro Competition with this proposal for a new 300m² ‘peace pavilion’ in Sedihou, Senegal

The latest contest is organised in collaboration with Balouo Salo Association, a non-profit charity which promotes sustainable architecture responding to social emergencies. Recent projects by the charity have delivered water wells operated with solar power and a cultural hub to help communities retain and share expert knowledge.

Judges include Kengo Kuma of Kengo Kuma Associates and Mophethi Morojele of MMA Design Studio in Johannesburg along with representatives from Architects Without Borders International and the University of Cape Town and Kwame Nkrumah University.

The overall winner, to be announced on 16 May, will receive a €5,000 first prize while a second prize of €1,500, third prize of €1,000 and five honorable mentions will also be awarded. Winning teams will furthermore be offered an internship at Kengo Kuma in Japan (first place), SBGA in Milan, Italy (second place) or MMA Design Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa (third place).

Q&A with Raoul Vecchio and Sebastiano D’Urso

The president of Balouo Salo and Kaira Looro, and the professor at the University of Catania discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are you holding an international contest for a new emergency operation centre in sub-Saharan Africa?

Raoul Vecchio and Sebastiano D’Urso Raoul Vecchio and Sebastiano D’Urso

The competition has many different purposes. The first is to make the international community aware of the social, economic and environmental problems that directly and indirectly affect contemporary society, and to offer alternative solutions for their resolution through infrastructure solutions that generate awareness and stability. The second is to have a direct impact on communities in difficulty. For this reason, the entire proceeds of the competition will go to the non-profit organisation Balouo Salo which runs projects in developing countries, with a focus on Senegal. Its projects include the construction of wells with decontamination systems, educational centres, and infrastructure for agriculture and training. The third aim is to investigate the role of humanitarian architecture.

What is your vision for the new complex?

This year the theme is very complex because the design of an EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) is closely linked to the nature of the emergency, its scale and its context. Nevertheless, we want to explore developing a strategy that could lead to a flexible model. Rather than a specific site, there is the context of emergency in which it would operate; participants will therefore be invited to frame this context and assess how their design can address it. The winning project will be shared with organsations operating in emergencies such as wars, tsunamis, earthquakes, etc, so above all the solution should be transferable. However, to narrow down the scope of intervention and link Balouo Salo’s humanitarian purpose to the competition, the general location is sub-Saharan Africa where a range of situations and resources are comparable. At a time in history marked by countless environmental disasters, sustainability has become an essential element in the construction of a safer and better world to live in.

A temporary Red Cross relief centre in Phuket, Thailand following the 2005 tsunami A temporary Red Cross relief centre in Phuket, Thailand following the 2005 tsunami

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The third aim mentioned above encompasses raising awareness, launching emerging architectural talents in the profession and solidarity. There are millions of recent graduate architects entering the world of work, sometimes guided by a consumerist and materialistic society in an extremely competitive arena. We would like to make it clear that the value of architecture is not measured by the amount of money invested but by the quality of the impact that architecture can have on human life. In this way professionals can use their expertise to its full potential and have a positive impact on communities in need – about 70 per cent of all global communities. For this reason, the competition is mainly aimed at emerging young architects, and, for the same reason, the prizes are also internships in top international firms that share the competition’s values.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be found?

Future design opportunities will depend, as has been the case for previous projects, on the demands that come directly from the communities we are serving. An awareness of real problems and current needs are the basis for our future projects. In parallel to the projects and competitions being run what we believe to be the most important activity is also taking place: training the local population in understanding their potential and ability to develop their future. The goal is not architecture for architecture’s sake but architecture for people. The architecture and the forms in which it manifests are here designed to be a tool for society and not as an end in itself. Instead, the aim is to build places that are as best suited to the needs of the population as possible, including from an aesthetic perspective. This is why we use the design competition to reiterate our belief that aesthetic value goes hand in hand with ethical values and sustainability.

Temporary camp set up following the Haiti earthquake in 2010 Source: Image by Roosewelt Pinheiro Temporary camp set up following the Haiti earthquake in 2010

Are there any other recent emergency operation centre projects you have been impressed by?

Unfortunately, there are not many architectural solutions designed to be used as emergency operation centres. Usually existing buildings are used, adapting them to temporary needs. Or you can improvise spaces for emergency management in temporary prefabricated structures. This happens for two opposing but complementary reasons. The first reason, which may even be superstitious in nature, is that no one wants to think that there will be an emergency to deal with. The other reason hinges on the economic return on the value of the investment. However, a certain interest in this type of architecture is beginning to emerge. In the USA, LVDA designed the headquarters of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. But it is run by an emergency management agency in a country where emergencies are rare and is a ‘showcase’ building. When it comes to emergencies in places where they are part of everyday life, an operations centre does not have this luxury and must be able to host a multitude of functions that serve the community every day.