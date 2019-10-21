Competition: Elder-friendly public space, Munich

An open international ideas contest has been launched for an elderly-friendly public space in the English Gardens of Munich (Deadline: 8 December)

The ‘Huddle’ open call – organised by online competitions platform UNI.XYZ – seeks innovative proposals for a pavilion, pavilions or architectural intervention which promotes social interaction between older people who typically suffer from loneliness and isolation in later life.

The contest focusses on a prominent site within the English Gardens in Munich’s Maxvorstadt district. It responds to the growing number of elderly people globally and the need to provide accessible and healthy interactive spaces for the population of Germany which will be 33 per cent over 60 by 2050.

Contest site: English Gardens of Munich Contest site: English Gardens of Munich

According to the brief: ‘With progressing age, it becomes more difficult to interact with new people and to make new connections. The problem is further aggravated in cities of today, where urban development many a time sidelines this understated need.

‘In such a scenario, how can architecture be used as a tool to propose solutions to cater to the issues of isolation at an old age? How can public places become more inviting and accessible to the percentage of the population that will be turning over 60 in the future?’

Munich is the capital and largest city of Bavaria, Germany’s second most populous state. The competition focusses on a large plot on the western edge of the English Gardens located in Maxvorstadt in the centre of the historic metropolis. Nearby landmarks include several art galleries and the city universities.

Globally the number of people aged over 60 is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Education, travel, community work and volunteering are important activities for older people but making such facilities elder-friendly is often overlooked in the design of our built environment.

Participating teams must submit a maximum of four digital display boards featuring a site plan, floor plans, sections, 3D views and a cover image. Applicants must also answer the six questions posed in the briefing document.

Teams may feature up to four members. Submissions will be judged on their overall presentation, design concept, the ordering and arrangement of spaces, and the potential final outcome of their proposal.

The winner, to be announced on 28 January, will receive $5,000. There will also be six runners up prizes of $1100, four people’s choice prizes of $600 and twelve honourable mentions worth $500 each.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 8 December and submissions must be completed by 18 December Fee The fee ranges from $21 to $119 for students, and from $84 to $476 for professionals depending on the total number of applications at time of registering Contact details Email: support@uni.xyz View the competition website for more information

Q&A with team UNI.XYZ

The organisers discuss their ambitions for the competition

What would you like to see in the proposed concepts?

Participants are expected to propose small pavilion-like scattered structures. They need not be closed completely but at the same time they should address this issue of the lack of elderly spaces at large. The site is a part of a larger park and the intervention could be very minimal. The constraints will be designing in a park itself and ensuring minimum impact for the elder friendly spaces. The competition focuses more on innovative thinking and the execution of innovative ideas. Sustainability is an important aspect but it is not the limelight for this competition.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

This competition is specifically crafted for young design professionals globally. Yes, the opportunities are open to emerging practices. Yes, they can make their names on this project. No, international teams don’t have to collaborate with local firms to apply. It is an idea-based challenge and requires only a driven enough architect to win.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We are focusing more towards learning and education-oriented competitions for now. The entire objective for these competitions is to ensure that the challenges impart educational knowledge and skills for solving these problems. We are initiating conversations around tender-related government projects and hope to bring more projects via competitions to young designers.