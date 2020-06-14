Competition: CTBUH 2020

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is receiving entries to its annual student competition for futuristic skyscrapers (Deadline: 13 July)

Open to all university students and recent graduates – the free-to-enter competition seeks innovative proposals for new site-specific tall buildings which help reduce both land and energy consumption while also integrating urban activities traditionally found at ground level.

The anonymous call for concepts – now in its ninth edition – aims to boost discussion around the role vertical cities could play in meeting the challenges caused by our planet’s growing population. The two-stage contest coincides with growing discussion over the future of tall buildings amid the early signs of a global recession and enormous changes in human social behaviour, such as increased working from home, introduced to combat Covid-19.

According to the brief: ‘The future of humanity on this planet relies on the collective benefits of urban density; reducing both land consumption and the energy needed to construct and operate the horizontally dispersed city. Tall buildings must now be the vehicles for creating increased density not just through sheer height, but by connecting multiple layers of the city. Designers have a responsibility to ensure that these permanent urban structures engender a future-oriented urban response to the greatest challenges of our time.

‘Participants should engage with the exploration and resolution of the synergistic relationship between a tall building and its urban setting; how that tall building can be inspired by the cultural, physical, and environmental aspects of its site; how the program of the building is influenced by the micro and macro site/urban conditions; and how the building responds to global issues. Proposals should show evidence of a clear understanding of how considerations of structure, environment, servicing, etc. are as vital to the success of a tall building as the form, materials [and] aesthetics.’

Founded as the Joint Committee on Tall Buildings during the skyscraper boom of the 1960s, CTBUH is a thinktank which publishes videos, research papers and academic books focusing on skyscrapers and towers in the urban environment. The organisation played a key role in setting internationally-recognised standards for measuring tall buildings and is also the de facto arbiter of the ‘World’s Tallest Building’ title.

Traditionally built in areas of high land value such as city centres, tall buildings are increasingly seen as one solution to the increasingly catastrophic demand for energy and land caused by growing populations and rising living standards across the globe. Despite the large amounts of embodied energy resulting from constructing new towers, the typology may also play a role in reducing our environmental impact thanks in part to the potential for density to reduce transport demands and the ability to integrate renewable energy generating technology.

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis – which has led wide-ranging changes in work and living – has raised new questions about the future of high-rise development. New social distancing measures introduced to reduce infection of Coronavirus may require a rethink of existing office and residential towers while also prompting radical new approaches to the typology in the future.

Proposals should consider how emerging new technologies, social conditions and the climate will shape requirements for tall building in the decades to come. Concepts may focus on any site but must feature at least 50 per cent habitable space to qualify for the awards.

Last year’s winner was a concept to revitalise the ecosystem in Baga Sola, Chad which harnessed local materials and was inspired by the local Baobab tree. The first place ‘Baga Sola Future Oasis’ submission was drawn up by Raapbhorn Sriyuthakrai and Wei Ying Ch’ng of Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The 2018 winners – Yiming Gui, Ziyue Li and Ziqiao Ma from Shenyang Jianzhu University – proposed a ‘sky village’ capable of mitigating the heavy soil erosion caused by settlements and agriculture in China’s historic Guizhou Province. The 2017 winner – Dagmar Zvonickova from London’s University of Westminster – proposed introducing new public facilities such as art galleries into large office towers in Hong Kong which are traditionally very uniform environments unrepresentative of the wider city.

The competition language is English and digital submissions should include a single landscape A1 board featuring images along with a 500-word written description on a single A4 page. Teams may feature up to five participants with multidisciplinary collaborations strongly encouraged. Five finalists will be invited to present their proposals at the CTBUH 2020 11th World Congress in Singapore in October.

Submissions will be judged on their creative approach, response to the site, sustainability and functionality. The overall winner will receive USD $6,000 while a second prize of $5,000, third prize of $4,000, and two additional prizes of $3,000 each will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The registration deadline is 12:00pm local time (CST) on 13 July and submissions must be completed by 12:00pm (CST) on 20 July Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Daniel Safarik

The editor-in-chief of CTBUH discusses his ambitions for the competition

Daniel Safarik Daniel Safarik

Why are your holding an ideas competition for innovative tall buildings concepts?

The object of the CTBUH Student Tall Building Design Competition is to empower the next generation of students, as well as to stimulate some innovative thinking within our audience of professionals. We feel the program is a nice intersection between the creativity and limitless possibility the students foster in their coursework, and the practical realities that must be engaged by professionals every day. Of course, it also gives some exposure to the emerging talent of the students, and hopefully opens doors for some of them.

What would you like to see in responses to this year’s brief?

The contest is not tied to one particular site, but the requirement is that the student project be designed for a real site, and that it responds to the cultural, environmental and physical constraints of the chosen site. Design innovation and quality, as well as addressing sustainability, are absolutely critical requirements of a successful submission.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The program is open to collegiate undergraduate and graduate students globally. The intention is that it aligns with one of their existing studio or class projects, providing motivation to develop the project further than might be possible in the academic studio environment alone.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Student Tall Building Design Competition is part of a three-pronged package of annual funded research competitions from CTBUH, including the International Research Seed Funding and Student Research competitions as well.

Are there any innovative high-rise projects you have been impressed by?

Of course, it is one of the main missions of CTBUH to locate and promote high-quality work in high-rises around the world. That is the purpose of our awards program. With respect to built work, I would recommend taking a look at some of the descriptions around our Award of Excellence Winners to get an idea of the projects that have impressed CTBUH and the awards juries over the years.