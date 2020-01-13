Competition: Craco refuges, Italy

An open international ideas contest is being held for a series of tourist shelters and cabins in the abandoned ruins of Craco, southern Italy (Deadline: 19 February)

The Ghost Town Refuge competition seeks imaginative proposals for a range of eight ‘essential yet stylish’ shelters and three ‘luxurious and refined’ cabins within the ruins of the ancient hilltop settlement which was abandoned in the 1980s and is now entirely uninhabited.

The call for concepts is organised by Young Architects Competitions on behalf of local conservation group Craco Ricerche which facilitates access to the ruins and research programmes. Alongside the shelters and cabins – which may occupy any part of the former city – proposals may also include a combined 700m2 restaurant, gallery and library complex, and a series of walkways, viewpoints and amphitheatres within the landscape.

Contest site: Craco refuges, Italy Contest site: Craco refuges, Italy

According to the brief: ‘Perched on stone pinnacles and clay ridges, Craco is the archetype of the ghost town. It is a city burned up by the sun and severe winters. It is an assemblage of houses with unsteady bricks clinging to each other. Their arrangement is so expressive and fascinating that looks artificial. It is a sculpture of houses with torn-off roofs, interrupted vaults and ruined bell towers.

‘Every year, thousands of visitors from all over the world look for such miracles in pursuit of intense emotions. They do so by following the irresistible call of the most outstanding ghost town on the planet. Ghost Town Refuge aims to respond to such call. It invites architects to design a dispersed system of contemporary refuges among the ruins of the ancient Craco. This system will enable visitors to live a sublime experience: living among ruins and falling asleep under the uncovered vaults of a ghost town.’

Founded in 1060 AD on a site the ancient Greeks previously settled in around 540 BC, Craco is a dramatic hilltop settlement within the Matera province of the southern Italy’s Basilicata region. Built on a steep summit for defensive reasons, it was struck by several natural disasters including landslides, floods and earthquakes, leading to its final abandonment in the 1980s.

The competition aims to generate discussions about Craco’s landmark ruins which are a popular tourist destination. Proposals should include eight 14m2 shelters designed to offer basic accommodation for hikers, and three 60m2 cabins each featuring a toilet, kitchen, living room and two bedrooms.

Alongside these structures proposals must also feature a 700m2 service centre incorporating a library, restaurant, information centre and exhibition space. Ideas for new walkways, viewpoints and performance spaces within the ruins may also be included.

Judges include David Chipperfield of David Chipperfield Architects in London, Alberto Veiga of Barozzi Veiga in Barcelona, and Benedetta Tagliabue of Miralles Tagliabue EMBT which is based in Barcelona, Shanghai, and Paris.

The overall winner, to be announced on 30 March, will receive a €8,000 prize, while a second prize of €4,000, third prize of €2,000, two ‘gold’ mentions worth €500 each and 10 honourable mentions will also be awarded.

The Dovecote Studio case study: Q&A with Haworth Tompkins Architects

The London studio discusses lessons learned creating a new studio space inside the ruins of Snape Maltings in Suffolk, England

How did your project allow the re-use of a ruined structure at Snape Maltings in Suffolk, England?

The Dovecote Studio is part of our creative campus project for Snape Maltings on Suffolk’s east coast. Inhabiting a ruined Victorian dovecote at the threshold of the wide coastal marshes, the new studio is formed of an abstract, weathered steel ‘lining’, fabricated on site and craned into place, corresponding to the original building’s volume.

Dovecote Studio by Haworth Tompkins Architects Source: Image by Philip Vile Dovecote Studio by Haworth Tompkins Architects

The small structure alludes to the repurposing of the old maltings for creative use. Hovering between installation and architecture, it is the only demonstrative new element within an otherwise understated, almost invisible series of interventions that we have made elsewhere on the site.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The interior space is lined with pale spruce plywood to create a singular, austere room. Roof glazing sheds an even north light and a small mezzanine window gives a view over the reed beds towards the North Sea. The studio can be used for artists and writers’ residencies, for music rehearsal and performance or for seminars and exhibitions.

Only the minimum work needed to stablise the ruined brickwork was done before the new structure was inserted - decaying existing windows were left alone and vegetation growing over the dovecote was protected to allow an uninterrupted natural process of ageing.