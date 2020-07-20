Competition: Coziness Valley, Murmansk

The two-stage competition seeks proposals to upgrade an under-invested part of the larger city-centre open space, which is used for a variety of recreational activities including winter sports such as skiing, ice skating and alpine skiing during the colder half of the year.

The call for concepts is divided into two categories, the first open to professional teams with more than three years of architectural experience and the second open to student teams with less than three years of experience. The winning team will deliver the project, which aims to create a warm and friendly environment for visitors to the largest city in the Arctic Circle.

According to the brief: ‘The Coziness Valley complex is almost equally active both in winter and summer. In the summertime, passive outdoor recreation is more popular, while in winter there are opportunities for outdoor activities for both adults and children.

‘However, Murmansk residents themselves point out the lack of such public spaces, particularly outside the old city centre. As the main problems, residents highlight the state of the city lighting and road surfaces. It is worth noting that artificial lighting plays a significant role due to the almost complete absence of sunlight during winters in Murmansk.’

Murmansk is a port city located above the Arctic Circle in north-west Russia. The settlement stretches for 20km along the Kola Bay on the Barents Sea and is covered in snow for about 210 days a year. The population has gradually declined from around 470,000 during the Cold War to 300,000 today.

The latest competition aims to identify a range of solutions to upgrade part of the Coziness Valley recreational park, which is a popular attraction within the strategic port city, known as Russia’s ‘fish capital’ due to its large fish processing and ship-repair facilities.

Key aims include upgrading walking facilities and street lighting within the open space, which is currently used for ‘walking, jogging, dog walking and just relaxing with family.’ Proposals which revitalise the park so it can better meet the needs of local residents and respond to the city’s unique climate are encouraged.

The overall winners of the student and professional categories, to be announced on 7 October, will receive prizes worth £5,750 (₽500k RUB) and £23,000 (₽2 million RUB) respectively. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place entries and honourable mentions in both categories.

Q&A with Andrei Korovyanskiy and Victoria Ananyan

The head of the Centre for Urban Development of Murmansk region and competition coordinator discuss their ambitions

Why are your holding an international design contest for the Coziness Valley Park?

One of the main goals of the competition is to draw the attention of the international architectural community to the specifics and problems of design in the both extreme climatic and modern sociocultural conditions of the Russian North. The idea of transforming this space started a long time ago and the idea of organising a competition was proposed last year by the governor of the Murmansk region – Andrei Vladimirovich Chibis.

The park zone of the Coziness Valley – or the Small Valley as it is known locally – is a very symbolic space for Murmansk residents. This is the only park with such large territory (23.38 ha) in the city. Due to its unique location in close proximity to urban infrastructure, this park is very popular with local citizens. Many of them describe it as a place where you can be alone with nature while still being in the city. Prior to this competition, attempts were made to transform this territory, various concepts and projects were put forward, but none were approved.

An architectural competition is a great way to receive the maximum possible number of ideas from specialists from all over the world, instead of spending more money and investment on projects that will remain unfulfilled. It is also an opportunity for young and talented professionals to prove themselves. So far, Russia has not held any architectural competitions of this scale for park zone development located in the Arctic region. We can say that this is the first major international architectural competition for public space in the Arctic.

What is your vision for this major new public space development?

First of all, it is important for us that participating architects take into account and respond to the unique Soviet postmodern aesthetics which are well preserved in the architectural landscape of Murmansk. In the competition’s photo-materials we have tried to capture these features of the city’s urban environment.

The climatic conditions of the Arctic will also require the development of new design standards for people with limited mobility. Such northern cities as Murmansk are characterised by a relatively small number of elderly people, since with age it becomes more difficult for people to adapt to the Arctic climate and many prefer to relocate to warmer regions of Russia. The same can be said about people with increased needs, who, given the opportunity, also try to move to cities that are better adapted to their needs.

Murmansk, Russia Source: Image by Tom Thiel Murmansk, Russia

Important decisions must also made to ensure a more efficient organisation of infrastructure and furniture. For example, in some parks they don’t remove snow but tamp it down with snow groomers instead which leads to an increase in the level of walking paths. In such conditions horizontal bars turn into crossbars and benches are completely hidden under a layer of snow. Meanwhile in summer a key limitation for many playing areas for children is the presence of blood-sucking insects which means a solution for repelling bugs may also be required.

Our goal is the re-exploration and development of Arctic, which is rich with resources and possibilities. It is also concerned with the development and implementation of advanced technologies in construction, which will be shaped by specific climate conditions of Arctic. Beside its uniqueness, northern nature is also very fragile and sensitive to any external influences. Interaction with such nature will require a completely different, unusual approach for many designers. The timeline for the project’s implementation is also highly dependent on weather conditions. As a rule, in the north, project documentation is prepared in the winter-spring period, and construction begins in the summer.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

It is important for us that participating architects are personally interested in designing for Murmansk and interested in the Murmansk region in general. We are not going to award first place to the most ‘star’ team. We need a well-developed, unique solution and an author who is completely immersed in the topic. Who knows, maybe thanks to our competition the world will have another Pritzker Prize laureate one day? Collaboration with a local architectural bureau is not a necessary requirement for foreign participants. If their competition entry wins, we will choose the most convenient way of collaboration for the implementation of the project. Copyright, of course, will remain with the winner.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The regional government, the Centre for Urban Development, and the Ministry of Urban Development of the Murmansk region are together initiating many projects for which further development will require the attention of a large number of specialists (this is one of the reasons why we are organising an open one-stage competition with the largest possible reach). Our plans include competitions for the development of new strategic masterplans for the territorial development of single-industry towns, a competition for the façade design of educational institutions, and a contest for the design of standard solutions for small architectural structures and outbuildings in the Arctic. We aim to raise awareness of the Russian North and create a new identity for it by engaging as many specialists as possible with an interest in the region. Murmansk, like many other cities in the region, is a young city and therefore we can create a unique showcase of design, urbanism, and architecture here among the post-Soviet buildings, tundra and snow.

Are there any other recent public space rehabilitation projects you have been impressed by?

We were impressed by Turenscape’s Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park completed in 2010 in Khaerbin, China. In this project, the team was tasked with designing a park which would ensure the preservation of wetlands with an area of 34.2 hectares. The projected area (like the Coziness Valley, by the way) was located right in the heart of the city and was surrounded by roads and dense buildings. The aim of the project was to transform a dying wetland into a ‘green sponge’ – a city storm water park – and to preserve a wetland in the very centre of the settlement where much of its ecological and biological processes had been disrupted after urbanisation.

The multifunctional park collects, filters and stores storm water, while the natural core of the park – the wetland – remains untouched. Despite the completely different regions and climatic conditions, the challenges faced by Chinese designers in this project in many ways overlap with the tasks that architects have to solve while creating the concept for a park zone of the Coziness Valley. Here, the task is also to preserve the natural landscape, to consider, for example, cleaning-up activities related to the restoration of lake Varnichnoye’s ecosystem, which is located on the territory of the park zone and is greatly affected by the tests carried out on the heating main, which passes through the competition area. It would be really great to receive among the competition entries, the sort of non-standard solutions and approach that Turenscape used in its Quinli Stormwater Wetland Park project.