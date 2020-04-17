Competition: Coronavirus Design

An open international contest is seeking ideas to boost the health and wellness of people around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic (Deadline: 20 May)

Open to everyone, the competition seeks architectural and design concepts which could help contain the spread of the new disease and manage the impact of it among those infected, while also promoting general good mental and physical health.

The call for concepts – organised by DesignClass and GoArchitect – aims to identify a range of solutions which address critical danger areas while also ensuring limited resources are used to maximum impact. All proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

BDP has worked with health experts and the UK military to transform London’s Excel conference centre into a temporary hospital for Covid-19 patients BDP has worked with health experts and the UK military to transform London’s Excel conference centre into a temporary hospital for Covid-19 patients

According to the brief: ‘People in quarantine face the psychological and physical effects of isolation. People are separated from their families by international and even local borders. People are discouraged or barred from visiting elderly family members. These damages are real damages; independent of the virus and its potency.

‘The question becomes, what can be done? This is where design comes in as a gift; it may not be able to produce a vaccine, but it can make life possible again. The question is, how and in what way. Covid-19 has affected billions of lives, of every nationality, if not physically than economically and mentally. Your challenge is to design a way to help people stay healthy; both in body and mind.’

Wuhan, China was the first reported site of the Coronavirus disease, also known as Covid-19, which started to claim lives in December last year. By 23 January, the wider Hubei province was put on lockdown and all residents were forced to remain indoors, impacting the lives of 57 million people.

The following month new cases appeared to start growing at an exponential rate in places around the world, particularly Italy, and the global health community began discussing the risk of a possible pandemic although specific details about the virus and its method of transmission remained relatively unknown.

The global lockdown has resulted in a dramatic reduction in travel resulting in improved air quality in some locations Source: Image by Laurel Lodged The global lockdown has resulted in a dramatic reduction in travel resulting in improved air quality in some locations

In early March, the UN World Health Organisation declared a pandemic and emergency quarantine and lockdown measures were introduced throughout much of the developed world. Almost all of Europe, North America and Asia are now preparing for many months of isolation and social distancing with close to 4 billion people now under lockdown.

The crisis has placed the medical sector under enormous strain with the rate of patients requiring intensive care exceeding existing capacity in many places leading to drastic rates of premature mortality.

Despite the lockdown, logistics and travel companies are offering support with emergency medical and food supply deliveries being maintained as high priority and repatriation flights happening where possible. Although it is unknown how long containment measures will last, pharmacologists are working on possible vaccines and new immunity testing facilities are under development.

Submissions to the contest may take any form and could, for example, involve a new type of building providing a ‘safe place for people in and out of quarantine to hang out’ or a toolkit ‘that helps people avoid depression and anxiety’.

Anonymous submissions should include up to three images illustrating the concept along with no more than 500 words in English. The overall winner, due to be announced on 17 June, will receive a $1,000 prize while all other proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 23:59 (PST) on 20 May Fee $34.99 for professionals and $14.99 for students Contact details Email: View the competition website for more information

Q&A with Josh Sanabria

The creator of DesignClass and chief executive of GoArchitect discusses his ambitions for the open call

Josh Sanabria Josh Sanabria

Why are your holding a competition for ideas which respond to the Covid-19 crisis?

DesignClass is holding a competition for ideas about how to deal with the emotional and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This design competition has no illusions of creating new drugs or treatments; this is about the human impact, not the medical impact. Around the world, people are dealing with a variety of challenges that design, viewed from the perspective of being mission-driven, has the opportunity to relieve and assist with.

What would you like to see in responses to the contest brief?

We are encouraging designers to apply their critical thinking skills and apply them to a challenge that is unlike any other. This isn’t about creating sleek office buildings, it may not even be about architecture at all, it is about using design as a way to sooth, encourage, and protect.

A Covid-19 diagnostic booth outside Barts Hospital in central London A Covid-19 diagnostic booth outside Barts Hospital in central London

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Since the Covid-19 pandemic is truly a global event, I would like to see how people from all walks of life respond. Coming from California, my solutions may focus on helping children play with other children safely or helping them build coping skills for understanding such an unprecedented situation. Someone from China or the Middle East may focus on something completely different. When I studied at the Andrews University School of Architecture we were encouraged to account for the environment and context of a design, nowhere are these lessons more relevant than during a crisis that spans cultures and geography.

As with every DesignClass competition, the Coronavirus Design Competition is open to anyone from anywhere. With such a high percentage of the design field now working from home; I’m excited to see what people create in a time where everyone from a small-town architect to my skyscraper-designing friends in NYC are affected.

Are there any other recent similar projects you have been impressed by?

So far, most of the pandemic-related design I’ve seen has been about mobile response units and modular quarantine pods. These are interesting thought exercises but from experience, those types of designs rarely get implemented because they ignore the economics and challenges of production and delivery. Do they provide a more secure environment to the isolation tents being developed in New York City for example? Perhaps, but the response time is months and hundreds of thousands of dollars away; we need solutions now. We need design that focuses on materials and capabilities within a few miles and hours of the situation. I hope people submitting to this competition keep that in mind.

Some people have been a little skeptical or critical of the idea to hold a design competition for this situation and my response is always the same: ‘Necessity is the mother of invention.’ Me and my family are in this situation just like you. If I can use the design skills I have to create something that encourages someone to get through a hard time, why would I not do it? We see this already in music for example, this morning I watched a concert on Instagram because the actual concert was cancelled, it’s time that design adopts a similar hands-on approach. 100 per cent of profits from this design competition will go to the CDP Coronavirus Response Fund.