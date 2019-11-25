Competition: Concéntrico 06 pop-ups, Logroño

The anonymous competitions seek innovative and contextual proposals for a temporary timber pavilion in the Plaza de Escuelas Trevijano and two further interventions – located in Logroño’s Paseo del Espolón square and on the suburban Bodegas LAN Viña Lanciano winery respectively.

The winning teams will design and deliver the three structures out of Garnica plywood in time for the latest edition of the annual festival, which runs from 29 April to 3 May next year. Last year’s competition winners included London-based EBBA Architects who proposed a series of columns for Plaza Santa Ana.

According to the brief: ‘Concéntrico 06, Logroño’s International Festival of Architecture and Design, proposes to reflect on the urban environment and the city through architecture and design proposals in different formats. The winning projects will be part of the set of facilities that will be carried out in different locations in the city.

‘Each installation, made with Garnica plywood panels, is created by teams of architects and/or designers who propose, experiment and explore new fields of environmental design. In this way, a dialogue is established between heritage and contemporary architecture that seeks to activate citizens’ reflection on spaces.’

Logroño, in northern Spain, is a historic city overlooking the river Ebro and is the capital of the Rioja wine-producing province. The Logroño International Festival of Architecture and Design – also known as Concéntrico – will deliver a series of pop-up installations and pavilions across the downtown area of the historic city next year.

The contests invite participants to draw up proposals incorporating multiple sheets of Garnica plywood for three landmark sites in Logroño. The first contest focusses on the creation of a new information pavilion close to the Ibercaja Cultural Centre and the Logroño Tourist Office in the prominent downtown Plaza Escuelas Trevijano.

The second contest will select an ‘ephemeral architectural intervention’ to occupy a series of roadside parking spaces which line the northern edge of Logroño’s Paseo del Espolón square. The third contest will meanwhile focus on the delivery of another temporary installation, this time at the Viña Lanciano wine-producing estate set against the dramatic Sierra de Cantabria mountain range.

Submissions for each contest should include two A2-sized panels featuring conceptual images and a written description in either English or Spanish. Concepts will be judged on their viability, buildability and integration with the surrounding context.

The winning teams will receive cash prizes – €6,000 for the pavilion winner and €2,000 each for the two installation winners – plus materials to deliver their schemes in time for the festival.

The director of London’s EBBA Architects discusses lessons learned designing a winning entry for last year’s Concéntrico festival

How did your contest-winning scheme respond to the Concentrico contest brief?

Logroño is one of the significant cities on the ‘Camino de Santiago’, a pilgrimage route leading from the French border across the north of Spain, ending at the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. The city is made up of a number of squares and large public spaces, lined by colonnades and small alleyways. Other architects in the past like Rafael Moneo have reflected on this condition and added new urban spaces that are defined by different column and edge conditions. We took the idea of the column as being integral to the way spaces in this city are formed, as our starting point.

Responding to quite a complicated site we wanted to give the square a new order that could be re-imagined through a very simple intervention. The placement of a column can help to demarcate and create an enclosure, as well as anchoring and making space around it. Our project proposed to transform the plaza by adding columns by way of offering new configurations that can be re-arranged. The project suggests a playful way of activating the space that can allow the various local festivities to happen within the sea of columns.

Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

One of the requirements set out in the brief was the need to use a specific sheet material, which would be provided by the organisers to construct the installation. Using this we considered ways of making tall structures that would be elegant and simple to build.

In addition, we wanted to ensure the installation would have a presence at night. Given the traditions in Spain of being outside late into the night, we considered ways of making the structures into light beacons that would project light from within the structure. A fragmented light could shine brightly through the fins to create a striking image and a totally unique experience for this historic square.

Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects

What advice would you have to contest participants on designing entries for this year’s Concentrico festival?

The competition is a great opportunity to design and realise a small project in this historic city, which we were lucky enough to do last year. The advice I would give is to consider how the interventions can radically change the experience of the public realm in the simplest of ways.

From our own experience we felt the design responded to the complexities of the site while suggesting how the project could do other things through the reconfiguration of the installations in different arrangements. Designing for more than one use and highlighting how it will perform helps to give a certain rigour and an understanding of its potential to activate the urban setting.

Most importantly, entries need to balance a big idea with the practicalities of building it on a modest budget. Proposals should clearly outline and represent how the project can be delivered within the restrictions set by the competition, including how the material will be used, fabricated and installed on site.

Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects Concéntrico 05 winner: Plaza Santa Ana Installation by EBBA Architects

Q&A with Javier Peña Ibáñez

The festival organiser discusses his ambitions for the competition

Javier Peña Ibañez Javier Peña Ibañez

Why are your holding a second contest for architectural installations for Concéntrico in Logroño?

The ‘Concéntrico’ festival has been held in Logroño since 2015. It has always seemed important to us to create an opportunity for all architecture and design studios to propose ideas about cities, as this is a topic in which we must all be involved. Through these calls we are exposed to the work of many offices and we always show the submissions in an exhibition during the festival. Every year we propose new study areas, so that the nature of the proposals we receive is always being modified. In this new edition, the three competitions are open for the first time to international participants.

Concéntrico 06 contest site: Paseo del Espolón Concéntrico 06 contest site: Paseo del Espolón

What is your vision for the pavilion and two architectural interventions?

In Concéntrico 06 we have proposed three locations with very different conditions so as to provoke specific and varied solutions for each space. The pavilion will be the main festival location and the starting point for various tours and other activities. The Paseo del Espolón is a parking area which will be reconfigured for public use. And the final location is the winery Lanciano of Bodegas LAN, which is framed by a natural landscape used for wine cultivation within the historic tradition of La Rioja.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competitions are open to all different types of participants. For the pavilion applicants have to be graduated architects but the other two competitions are open to all kinds of creatives interested in the city. It is not necessary to be linked to a local architectural office.