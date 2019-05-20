Competition: City Block 19, Dublin

The competition will select a team for a new mixed-use residential, commercial and cultural development on a prominent site located a short distance from Studio Libeskind’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and the iconic Grand Canal Square by Martha Schwartz Partners.

The project will transform the last major undeveloped site within Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock regeneration zone which has transformed former docklands in the east of the capital city. Proposals for the site, which features two historic graving docks, may encourage water-based recreational activities or feature a nautical heritage centre.

Contest site: City Block 19, Grand Canal Dock

According to the brief: ‘City Block 19 is one of the few remaining untouched sites in the Grand Canal Dock and Waterways Ireland is keen to see the site developed. When completed, it is hoped that City Block 19 will sit amongst what are some of the most innovative landscape design projects undertaken in Ireland, become a key cultural advocate and visitor attraction in the city of Dublin, and act as an important part of the social fabric of wider docklands area.

‘Waterways Ireland will seek to choose the optimum and exemplar social, cultural and economic development mix on the site in order to maximise the economic, social and cultural value of the site, and provide high quality landmark buildings for the docklands that will leave a future legacy for Waterways Ireland and accommodate the business, tourism and local community for future generations.’

The Grand Canal Dock is a large enclosed area of water situated where Ireland’s 132km-long Grand Canal meets the River Liffey. Opened in 1796, the docks were the largest in the world at their time of completion and later became a centre for energy and chemicals production.

Formerly an industrial area, the waterfront land surrounding the dock has been transformed into a new mixed-use district featuring offices, hotels and cultural venues over the past two decades. Landmark developments include Google’s 67m-tall European headquarters, designed by O’Mahony Pike.

Contest site: City Block 19, Grand Canal Dock

Trinity College Dublin selected Perkins+Will to masterplan a new £840 million innovation campus on a prominent 2.2ha plot overlooking Grand Canal Dock in 2017. The latest project will redevelop a prominent triangle-shaped site which forms a peninsula between the entrance to the dock and the River Liffey.

Waterways Ireland will appoint the winning team to design and win planning permission for City Block 19’s regeneration. The architect may also be retained to assist with the appointment of a delivery partner or developer to advance the scheme.

Bidders must hold professional indemnity insurance of €10 million, public liability insurance of €13.5 million and employer’s liability insurance of €13.5 million. The overall winning team will receive an estimated €400,000 design contract.

Q&A with John Boyle

The director of business development at Waterways Ireland discusses his ambitions for the competition

Contest site: City Block 19, Grand Canal Dock

Why are your holding a contest to redevelop City Block 19 at the Grand Canal in Dublin?

City Block 19 is currently a largely derelict, underused and brown field site in the Dublin Docklands that has been designated for regeneration. It is the last remaining undeveloped site in the docklands; an area that has seen significant regeneration in recent years and it is a key asset for Waterways Ireland. It has been designated in the North Lotts and Grand Canal Dock Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme (‘SDZ’) for 40 per cent residential, 30 per cent commercial and 30 per cent community and recreational or cultural mixed-use development. Given the current market conditions, Waterways Ireland feels the time is right to seek to redevelop the site, through a two-stage process; firstly to appoint an integrated design team made up of specialist disciplines including architectural services to bring forward an innovative design for this challenging site through to planning and secondly (and subject to requisite approvals) to tender for a development partner to deliver the planned development.

What is your vision for the future of the prominent site?

Waterways Ireland considers that City Block 19 has the capacity to create a significant destination in Dublin. Responding to the community, recreational and cultural element of the SDZ Planning Scheme objectives, the design brief will set out how the 30 per cent community element will be delivered to ensure the considerations and recommendations are met. It is envisaged that a multi-purpose facility on site will house common reception area for groups using the facility, changing facilities, multipurpose exhibition /archival area to celebrate the rich heritage of the inland waterways, office space to accommodate activity providers. Waterways Ireland will maintain a presence on site through, inter alia, provision of a maintenance depot and an open area to facilitate hosting of water-based events in the docklands.

Grand Canal Dock

The site is both unique and challenging; it is triangular in shape comprising 1.2 hectares (2.965 acres) and features three graving docks, two are exposed and one is in-filled. As part of the proposed development of the entire site, and in line with best international practice, Waterways Ireland proposes to preserve the historical and cultural significance of the graving docks through innovative and sensitive design ensuring that they become a usable and vibrant part of the development. Conditions of any proposed development on the site will stipulate that the two opened graving docks must remain open and any development over the intact graving dock must ensure the integrity of the preserved structure beneath. Fulfilling these conditions and overcoming the constraints posed by their preservation, will most certainly require novel design, creating an opportunity for exceptional architectural design. The presumption is to deliver sustainable development and a sustainability strategy is an important aspect of the brief.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The successful integrated design team will be led by an architect/lead consultant and this competition is open to firms or collaborations between firms (large or small) that can provide experience in, or draw on experience from, but not limited to, the following disciplines: (a) architectural services (including conservation and planning consultancy services); (b) quantity surveying services; (c) civil and structural engineering services; (d) mechanical and electrical engineering services; (e) fire safety and disability access consultancy; and (f) project supervisor for the design process. There is no stipulation that international teams need to collaborate with local firms to apply.

As stated above, Waterways Ireland recognises the uniqueness of this site in terms of its location in the heart of the docklands, its triangular shape with exposed graving docks and its heritage and cultural value. This uniqueness provides an exciting prospect for an innovative, creative design which would easily afford the successful architect and designers the opportunity to make their names on this project.

Contest site: City Block 19, Grand Canal Dock

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Waterways Ireland owns a number of other strategic sites in Tullamore and Athlone and procurement of architects /designers will be through a public tender process, as with City Block 19, or through an architectural competition led by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland. Both projects are still at concept stage.

Are there any other recent similar waterfront regeneration projects you have been impressed by?

Danish Maritime Museum. This project was completed in 2013 by Bjarke Ingels Group, and involves the reuse of a former mass concrete graving dock as a courtyard at the centre of a large underground maritime museum.

Zhongshan Shipyard Park, China Located in a large shipyard that had been abandoned, this 11-acre site was redeveloped by Turenscape as a public park in 2001. They re-used the infrastructure of the dock and its machinery, preserved natural habitats that had started to colonise the site, while providing a beautiful public parkland.

Waitangi Park, New Zealand Completed in 2006, this 5.8 hectare public park in Wellington was designed by Wright & Associates on a brownfield site, and included the retention and re-use of a graving dock. The park harnessed its waterside location along with the industrial features to create an environmentally sensitive park.

Danish Maritime Museum by BIG

London City Island case study: Q&A with Dan Mulligan

The studio director at Glenn Howells Architects discusses lessons learned regenerating a prominent site within London’s Docklands

How did your project transform a unique Docklands plot into a landmark mixed-use development?



The biggest challenge we had when conceiving the London City Island scheme was its lack of a context. The development is surrounded on three sides by the River Lea and on its fourth side by the A1020 dual carriage way. The site was a completely brown field site, as was the case with the sites on the other side of the River Lea. In the end it was this lack of a context that became the biggest attribute. This allowed us to create an imagined citadel of brightly coloured buildings that acted as a whole composition, with no one building upstaging its neighbour. In many ways the masterplan is one building as opposed to an architectural zoo of competing building styles. The scheme weaves together apartments across ten buildings, a network of walkways and open spaces, as well as residents’ facilities including a clubhouse, bar/café, screening room, gym, spa and pools. The site will also become home to the English National Ballet, Arebyte Gallery and the London Film School.

London City Island by Glenn Howells Architects London City Island by Glenn Howells Architects

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?



When imaging this vibrant collection of buildings the challenge was of course what materials would allow us a colour palette that would achieve this vision. There was also a second consideration of what would be an appropriate material for a predominately residential development. The use of brick as a hard-wearing singular material used on all of the residential buildings allowed us to play with colours and textures, whilst still maintaining a human scale at ground level. This collection of brick buildings is then contrasted in the heart of the site by the delicate glazed façade of the English National Ballet building.

London City Island by Glenn Howells Architects London City Island by Glenn Howells Architects

The contrast between a robust crust of multi-coloured brick residential buildings surrounding a shimmering jewel glazed building in the centre of the site became the central vision of the development. We believe that it is this simplicity that gives the development it’s strong sense of place.

What advice would you have to contest participants on rethinking City Block 19 in Dublin?



Unique sites like City Block 19 that are equal parts constraint and opportunity that offer the chance for a designer to move away from standard office or residential typologies and allow the site to dictate a truly contextual solution. The design brief acknowledges the importance of the Graving Docks in both the history of the site and its potential future. A scheme that manages to build on this history whilst not being constrained by it will be one that will make this development greater than the sum of its parts.