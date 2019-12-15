Competition: City Benches 2020, London

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) has launched its latest design contest for a series of £800 public benches in the City of London (Deadline: 16 January)

The City Benches competition – now in its third year – invites students, emerging architects and designers to draw up proposals for a series of one-off benches which enhance the public realm and visitor experience within the historic Cheapside district.

The project, supported by the Cheapside Business Alliance, will deliver a series of ‘sustainable and imaginative’ benches across the area, suitable for up to two adults, in time for the festival in June 2020. Concepts should encourage users to rest and take note of the landmarks, architecture and open spaces that surround them.

City Benches 2019 winner: Whippet Dood by Delve Architects with Dragonsmoke Construction Source: Image by Agnese Sanvito City Benches 2019 winner: Whippet Dood by Delve Architects with Dragonsmoke Construction

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘We’re thrilled to once again be working with Cheapside Business Alliance to see the return of the City Benches for 2020.

‘The project sits at the heart of the festival’s mission to champion up-and-coming architects and designers and offers a brilliant opportunity to create a miniature masterpiece in the heart of the City, engaging audiences both in person and on social media, and making a positive difference to people’s experience of Cheapside’s public realm.

‘As the LFA explores “power” in 2020, there’s huge scope for interpretation and I’m really looking forward to seeing how a new round of entries brings the theme and brief to life.’

Alastair Moss, planning and transportation committee chair at the City of London Corporation said: ‘The City Benches competition is a fantastic opportunity for emerging architectural and design talent to showcase their vision in the heart of the Square Mile.

‘We are committed to delivering a world-class public realm and this project will play an important role in engaging workers, residents and visitors in their surroundings.’

The City of London is the UK capital’s historic financial centre and home to many of its tallest and most iconic buildings. The area, which hosts hundreds of pocket parks and art installations, has been a key focus of recent LFAs.

City Benches 2019 winner: Benchtime by Anna Kaniak Studio Source: Image by Agnese Sanvito City Benches 2019 winner: Benchtime by Anna Kaniak Studio

The latest competition comes a year after the LFA hosted a similar contest focusing on Cheapside and two years after an earlier contest in the City’s Eastern Cluster. Last year’s winners included the dog-inspired ‘Whippet Good’ (pictured) by Delve Architects

Delve director Alex Raher said: ‘Being selected to design a bench for the LFA this year was exciting for us as a practice. It gave us the opportunity to push our design and fabrication skills to create something fun and unique for the City of London.

‘The whippet’s sleeping form has a sense of calmness to it, and the perfect qualities to soothe the anxious minds of those working in Cheapside. The finished piece represents to us how playful design can improve public space, and encourage more interaction and mindfulness together in the city.’

Applications for the latest City Benches contest should include a team photo and brief biographies of team members along with a 200-word practice description and a hand or computer-drawn 3D visualisation.

Judges include Thomson; the rector of nearby St Mary-le-Bow Church George Bush; Dieter Kleiner, director of RCKa Architects; and Clarisse Tavin, group manager for major programmes and projects at the City of London Corporation.

Q&A with Claire Dumontier-Marriage

The BID manager for Cheapside Business Alliance discusses her ambitions for the competition

Claire Dumontier-Marriage Claire Dumontier-Marriage

Why are your holding a third contest for a series of City benches in Cheapside?

As Cheapside continues to evolve into a leading London destination for culture, business and leisure, we are committed to delivering for the area’s businesses, community and visitors. For us, the projects that showcase this fantastic part of the Square Mile sit at the heart of this, and as such the City Benches competition continues to offer the perfect opportunity to transform Cheapside from a fresh, creative and perspectives.

Through our partnership with the LFA, we are delighted to have been a part in forging an important competitions legacy for our unique area of the City, and are excited to be able to continue building on this as the we launch the competition for a third year. Following the success of the past two editions of the competition, we hope to see interested applicants think about bold and creative design solutions that make a valuable, positive difference to people’s experience of our public realm, architecture and opens space.

City Benches 2019 winner: Love Without Borders by Armor Gutiérrez Rivas Source: Image by Agnese Sanvito City Benches 2019 winner: Love Without Borders by Armor Gutiérrez Rivas

What is your vision for 2020’s bench installations?

We’re looking for sustainable and imaginative designs that can offer a fresh new take on what street furniture could be. Though there are of course important practical requirements – the benches should provide at least two people with a comfortable place to sit, and durability is an important consideration – we are excited to see how the benches can encourage people to stop, rest and take note of their surroundings, and make the most of Cheapside’s landmarks through innovating approaches to design.

For this year’s edition of the project, a focus on ‘wellbeing’ is also at the very forefront of the competition brief, tying in the City of London’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy for 2017-2020, which prioritises the welfare of City residents, workers and visitors as a key objective for the area. It is important to us that applicants carefully consider how a bench might encourage social interaction, or a sense of belonging and safety, and we are excited to see ideas that can combine this with a fun and creative response to our every-day public benches.

City Benches 2019 winner: City Blocks by Astrain Studio Architects Source: Image by Agnese Sanvito City Benches 2019 winner: City Blocks by Astrain Studio Architects

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

As we look forward to continuing our partnership with the LFA, we are very proud to support the festival’s mission to champion emerging talent, through re-occurring competitions like this one. The City Benches 2020 project offers an incredible opportunity for up and coming architects, designers and artists to bring to life an intervention that showcases their own take on street furniture and can be enjoyed by not only the hundreds of thousands of people that live, work and visit Cheapside, but also a huge social media audience.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The Cheapside Business Alliance has supported the LFA throughout its first term and this will continue following the BID’s second term ballot in the new year. The alliance is looking to secure a strong mandate from its business community in the ballot to enable it to continue the important work it has been leading since it was first established in 2013.

Championing good urban design, public realm enhancements and attracting more visitors to the area have been key aims for the CBA and its support of LFA is a great way of helping achieve these goals. Working with LFA enables the Cheapside area to benefit from some of the best creative design thinking, which ultimately enhances the area, supports great design talent and involves Cheapside in one of London’s most popular annual festivals.

Are there any other recent pop-up public realm projects you have been impressed by?

Over the past two years, the City Benches competition has really made a difference to Cheapside’s public realm. Seeking to celebrate this bustling district as a cultural destination, we’ve been so inspired by these creative additions to our streetscape and this year promises to only continue this.

Looking back to LFA2018, landscape architect and artist, Sigita Simona Paplauskaite’s charming ‘Building Site’ installation brought an enchanting slice of woodland to the public realm in front of St Paul’s Cathedral, inspired by the strong poetic narrative of Lithuanian culture. This lush urban forest was hidden behind ordinary construction hoarding and sought to offer curious passers-by an oasis of unexpected joy and tranquillity amidst the bustle of the City. Though temporary, this installation made a huge difference to people’s experience of the public realm, and we hope to see our City Benches 2020 resonate with visitors in a similar manner.