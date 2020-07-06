Competition: Changneung and Daejang new towns, South Korea

An international contest has been launched to masterplan and design two major new self-sufficient settlements featuring 58,000 homes near Seoul in South Korea (Deadline: 17 July)

Open to teams of architects and urban planners – the competition seeks innovative and ‘multi-dimensional’ urban design concepts for new settlements at Changneung District in Goyang-si province and Daejang District (pictured) in Bucheon-si province. Concept plans for pilot neighbourhoods in each town will also be required.

The 3rd Generation New Towns project – backed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation – is part of a wider government plan to relieve pressure on Seoul’s limited housing supply by dispersing some of its population to new high-quality developments surrounding the capital. The winning team will be eligible for design contracts worth an estimated £10.2 million (KRW15.5 billion).

Contest site: Daejang new town, South Korea Contest site: Daejang new town, South Korea

According to the brief: ‘This competition is to turn the 3rd generation new towns into futuristic ones that are job-friendly, transportation-friendly, eco-friendly and child-rearing friendly.

‘Under the theme “a city for co-existence and co-habitation”, this competition is planned to select the best proposal for urban design ideas and implementation strategy for multi-dimensional urban and architectural space plans including a pilot project for the first village of each new town.’

Seoul is the capital and largest city of South Korea with 9.7 million inhabitants. Due to a growing population and a shortage of residential accommodation the city has one of the highest housing price-to-income ratios in the world.

The 3rd Generation New Towns programme aims to reduce pressure on the limited number of homes in the city by creating new settlements in satellite positions around the capital. The latest competition concerns the masterplans and pilot phases for Changneung and Daejang, which together represent around 58,000 new homes.

The 8,130,000㎡ Changleung development will deliver around 38,000 residential units along with 3,300,000㎡ of green space and a high-speed link to the capital. The 3,430,000㎡ Daejang project involves creating 20,000 new homes alongside a new sports centre, waterfront park and recycling centre.

The overall winner, to be announced on 31 August, will be eligible for design contracts covering the masterplans and pilot neighbourhoods at both settlements worth an estimated £10.2 million (KRW15.5 billion). A second prize of £66,000 (KRW 100 million) and third prize of £46,000 (KRW 70 million) will also be awarded.

Judges will include Suk Yeon of the University of Seoul City, Sang Dae Lee from the Gyeonggi Research Institute, and Hyun Soo Kim of Dankook University. Applications may be in English or Korean.

Q&A with Jeeyop Kim

The associate professor of architecture at Sungkyunkwan University discusses his ambitions for the competition

Jeeyop Kim Jeeyop Kim

Why are your holding an international contest for new 3rd Generation New Towns in Korea?

In line with Korea’s ‘Plan to Supply 300,000 Housing Units to the Metropolitan Area’ the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport set out plans for new public housing districts in Namyangju, Hanam, Incheon, and Gwacheon and is currently in the planning process for these settlements. Goyang Changneug and Bucheon Daejabg District were designated as additional public housing district in March this year.

These large-scale public housing districts aim to achieve ambitious principles of job-friendly, transportation-friendly and environmentally-friendly development, so the UCP (Urban Concept Planner) organisation has been formed to involve experts from relevant fields in the early stages of land use planning.

At the same time, through Korea’s New Town Forum there is an ambition to create ‘a street-oriented sharing city’ which cooperates with the Presidential Commission on Architectural Policy to promote the rolling out of the country’s Urban & Architectural Integration Plan.

The Urban & Architectural Integration Plan aims to establish a multi-level spatial plan for new settlements by integrating land use planning and architectural design during the initial phases of any urban development. By expanding the concept of urban planning from creating a physical space to shaping the actual society in which we live, the initiative aims to contribute to social integration and enhance community ethics and common social virtues.

So far, supply-oriented urban development based on large-scale and high-rise residential complexes has been mostly focused on increasing both the supply of house and housing stability. At the same time, however, it has generated several side effects such as community deterioration, social disintegration, the separation of social classes, and the erosion of communication and trust. It is therefore time to reconsider the shape of urban spaces where social integration takes place and to put these findings into practice. In this view, the Urban and Architectural Integration Plan is being shaped to encourage people to embrace the spirit of the times.

To this end, the Gwacheon district of Gwacheon City announced an ‘Urban and Architectural Integration Masterplan Design Competition’ in 2019 and selected winners in March 2020. The winning teams selected for the basic urban planning and multi-level urban space planning of the four districts of Namyangju Wangsuk, Wangsuk 2, Haman Gyosan, and Incheon Gyeyang were meanwhile announced in March and June of this year.

This latest competition aims to select the best urban design concept and collect innovative ideas through an international competition for two districts within the ongoing 3rd New Towns programme. By including a pilot project for the first village within the competition’s scope, the project aims to attract potential residents sooner in order to help vitalize these new towns.

How big is the contest site?

The site size of Bucheon Daejang District is 3,434,660㎡ and the size of Goyang Changneung District is 8,126,948㎡.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Any entity from relevant industries around the globe is eligible to participate in the competition by forming a single team including the required disciplines (urban planning/design and architecture) and other entities. A team for the competition should include the required discipline companies that are capable for drafting the ‘multidimensional urban and architectural space plan’ and designing ‘a pilot project for the first village’. In the case of joint participation, the maximum number of participating companies shall be six.

If an entity is an overseas one, the entity must be legally registered as an office for architecture, urban planning or landscape in the country it is based in. If an entity holds overseas licenses, the entity shall make an agreement of joint participation for this competition in partnership with a Korean architect office by signing a contract.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The winner will be awarded design contracts for the multi-dimensional urban and architectural space plan and the pilot project. Also, one of team members will work as a master planner in drafting the official masterplans for the sites. In the process of developing two districts, there could be other additional competitions to select architects to design some parcels or sites.

Are there any other similar innovative new town projects you have been impressed by?

As I mentioned, there are already five winners of five similar projects – including Gwacheon, Namyangju Wangsuk, Wangsuk 2, Hanam Gyosan, and Incheon Gyeyang – who were selected in March and June this year. There are many innovative similar projects around the world, but we have no specific project in our mind.