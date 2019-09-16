Competition: Brookes Jetty at St Kilda Beach, Melbourne

An open international ideas contest has been launched to re-imagine a former pier on St Kilda’s Beach in Melbourne (Deadline: 31 January)

The free-to-enter competition seeks conceptual proposes to rebuild the ‘popular and culturally-significant’ timber pier which was controversially condemned as unsafe and demolished four years ago.

Originally constructed more than 100 year ago, the Brookes Jetty has now been removed leaving only an unsightly storm drain cover and the local community is seeking ideas that will help rejuvenate the popular beach area following its demolition. Proposals must be low-cost and offer improved access to this prominent scenic location.

St Kilda Beach, Melbourne St Kilda Beach, Melbourne

According to the brief: ‘The competition is seeking design ideas for the replacement of the jetty that supports and expresses the St Kilda seaside experience and adds to St Kilda’s seaside built heritage.

‘The competition brief calls for a fun place for recreation that could be enjoyed by diverse groups of people and designs that will reflect St Kilda’s character and alternative popular culture, inject vitality into the precinct, and rethink and expand the role and design of jetties.’

Founded in 1835, Melbourne is the state capital of Victoria and the second most populous city in Australia. The city, which is home to 4.7 million people, is thought to be one of the most sustainable in the world and is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2020.

St Kilda is a coastal suburb a short distance from central Melbourne with excellent transport connections to the wider city. The nearby St Kilda Triangle was the subject of a high-profile Land Art Generator Initiative competition last year which was won by local practice NH Architecture.

The Brookes Jetty was constructed in 1894 and has been the subject of many civic and cultural events – including weddings and even the spreading of ashes – throughout its history. The entire was structure was only around 1.2 metres wide.

The latest competition aims to generate ideas which could increase pressure on the local government to rebuild the pier. It is backed by the Bring Back Brookes Jetty Committee which was founded in 2016 shortly after the structure’s demolition.

Proposals should harness robust, durable and easy to maintain materials. Submissions must include a single A2 board and 300-word description. The overall winner, to be announced on 20 February, will receive a $5,000 AUD top prize.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 31 January Contact details Email: brookesjetty@gmail.com View the competition website for more information

Q&A with James Brearley

The director of BAU Brearley Architects + Urbanists discuss his ambitions for the competition

James Brearley James Brearley

Why are your holding a contest to re-imagine the Brookes Jetty at St Kilda Beach?

In 2017, the authorities decided to save maintenance costs and demolish the jetty. A bunch of locals protested and were arrested in the water trying to stop the demolition rigs. These and other locals formed a committee to rebuild the jetty. We believe that government commitment to a new jetty will emerge if fantastic new jetty designs are put on the table and into the press. Architectural competitions excite designers but too often demand excessive deliverables. We have kept the required work light by keeping the submission to one A2 sheet. The competition will not only showcase the benefits of great design, but will promote public play in the sea, a project Melbourne gave up on in the 1960s.

What is your vision for the future of the pier?

We have described the scope of the project as a replacement of the pre-existing traditional jetty. However, this is an ideas competition, so we expect and welcome reinvention of the brief. We expect program, form, and site to be pushed to many limits. The entries will no doubt range from modest low-cost replacements of the previous jetty to fun-palaces on the water which extend well inland and out to sea. Sustainability will hopefully form the basis of many responses with ecological initiatives such as exposing and naturalising the stormwater drain for some distance inland to reinstate habitat for indigenous fauna or creating reefs and refuges for the local penguins and water birds. Innovation is a fundamental requirement for winning the competition.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

A jetty is a simple project. Good design ideas can come from anyone: artists, ecologists, lay people, youth, as well as architects and landscape architects. We have reduced the mandatory drawings to one plan with bar scale; beyond that people can draw or write whatever they wish to describe their ideas. Designers will get good press from an exciting design, and if the design inspires the right people, it will hopefully get built. We hope to attract many design students from around the globe; internationals will not need to collaborate with locals.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Australia has relatively few open design competitions. The last significant one in Melbourne was the Victorian Pride Centre LGBTQI in St Kilda; even that required a mandatory level of proven capability to enter. One way forward for emerging firms here is to team up with other aspiring or even proven firms for invited competitions.

Are there any other recent waterfront pier restoration projects you have been impressed by?

Copenhagen, Denmark has a lot of recent jetty and swimming baths projects, initiated largely by PLOT architects’ brilliant early project. The harbor edge in front of Copenhagen’s new architecture museum has a set of lineal undulating structures for walking along and jumping off, Known as Kalvebod Waves and designed by KLAR + Julien de Smedt Architects(JDS) in 2013. Another is a superb jetty and circular swimming structure with jumping tower; known by locals as the Snail, is at Kastrup Sobad, designed by White architects in 2005. Harbor baths in Sluseholmen district, Copenhagen are another well programmed swimming project with 25m swimming pool, a diving pool, children’s pool and paddling pool. The whole assemblage floats and wobbles around.