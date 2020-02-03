Competition: Bishop Lucey Park, Cork

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has launched a design contest for a €1.9 million revamp of Bishop Lucey Park in Cork (Deadline: 20 March)

The anonymous competition – organised on behalf of Cork City Council – seeks proposals to transform the 150m by 50m park into a ‘connected green urban block’ designed to the ‘highest contemporary standards, incorporating landscaping, art and architecture as dynamic elements.’

The project aims to boost connections between the historic and growing city and the small open space which was created by transforming a derelict block in the 1980s and is named after the former Diocese of Cork Bishop, Cornelius Lucey. The competition is open to architect-led design teams featuring landscape architects, archaeologists and heritage consultants.

Bishop Lucey Park, Cork Source: Image by William Murphy Bishop Lucey Park, Cork

According to the brief: ‘Cork City Centre is essentially characterised by a dense network of urban blocks, streets, spaces, laneways and quays that vary greatly in both form and function. Within this urban structure there is a very limited number of functioning parks and “soft spaces”.

‘Increasing the functionality of existing public spaces has continuously been recognised as a very important element in enhancing the vibrancy, engagement and activity levels within the city centre island. Bishop Lucey Park is an integral “soft space” in Cork City and this competition seeks to improve its functionality and usability.’

Cork is in south-west Ireland and expects its population to increase from 210,000 to 300,000 by 2040. London-based HH+ and Francis Keane Architect won an ideas competition to rethink the future of Cork’s historic waterfront in 2017.

Earlier this month, University College Cork launched a search for an architect to design a home for its business school in heart of the city. The winning team will design and deliver a 17,000m² business school on a waterfront site, formerly a builders’ yard.

Bishop Lucey Park, Cork Source: Image by Jonathan Thacker Bishop Lucey Park, Cork

The latest competition focuses on the site of a small but popular open space known as Bishop Lucey Park. The pocket park was created in the 1980s on the site of a former urban block which connects the city’s medieval core to areas which emerged during its later 18th-century expansion.

It includes a landmark pair of arches, a fragment of the former city wall and the Swan Fountain by Irish artist John Behan. The project is intended to transform the park into a place of ‘active and passive’ recreation which responds to its unique urban context. Proposals will be expected to maximise connections and linkages throughout the area while also featuring an innovative lighting plan.

Entries should include three A1 presentation boards outlining a concept and a four A4-page report outlining key issues and possible costs. The jury will feature city architect Tony Duggan, Cork’s lord mayor John Sheehan, the landscape architect Gerry Mitchell, and David Prichard from Metropolitan Workshop in London.

The overall winner will receive a €15,000 and may be invited into a contract with the council – on the basis of a 13 per cent fee – to design and deliver the scheme. A €10,000 second prize and €5,000 third prize will also be awarded.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is midday, 20 March Contact details Claudia O’Dwyer

Cork City Council

City Hall

Co. Cork

Cork

Ireland Email: competitions@riai.ie

Tel: +353 16761703 View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Tony Duggan

The Cork City Architect dicusses his ambitions for the competition

Tony Duggan Tony Duggan

Why are you holding a contest for a major €2m revamp of Bishop Lucey Park?

Historical architectural and landscape design competitions in Cork have a long history dating from the 19th century – for example, the Custom House (1815); St. Finbarr’s Cathedral (1870) and in recent times St. Patrick Street (2005). These buildings and public realm works have provided a quality of architecture and a sense of place which has given Cork its unique identity. Architectural competitions are among the most effective ways to achieve high-value solutions of great benefit to end-users, particularly for a sensitive and challenging site, adding to the overall quality of life and design excellence in the built environment.

What is your vision for the new park for the Twenty-First Century?

Cork city centre has a dense urban structure and a limited number of ‘soft spaces’ which are important elements in enhancing the vibrancy, engagement and activity levels within this city centre island. This is a park for all, a place of recreation for all ages within the community. The design should maximise opportunities for connection and linkages throughout this area, which includes promoting events and activities. Due to the site’s historic context the design should demonstrate its medieval history by emphasising the existing town walls within the site. Underpinning the proposal is design innovation, quality and sustainability issues.

Ruins of Cork’s ancient city walls in Bishop Lucey Park Source: Image by IWTN Ruins of Cork’s ancient city walls in Bishop Lucey Park

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Architectural/design competitions are among the most effective ways to achieve excellence in building and community design. The nature of architectural competitions allows all competitors an equal chance and provides young and unknown designers with the opportunity. Registration is through RIAI website.

What other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Major redevelopment within the city centre as well as docklands development is scheduled, so major public buildings such as a municipal library competition is likely within the short to medium term as well as other potential work in the emerging suburban areas.

Are there any other recent city park renewal projects you have been impressed by?

The collective works in cities that have pioneering public work in the last 30/40 years are always impressive – models such as Barcelona, Copenhagen and Lyons, likewise sensitive interventions in Porto and Santiago De Compostela.