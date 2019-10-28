Competition: Beam Camp Spectacular Projects 2020, USA

Open to architects, engineers, designers, sculptors and artists, the two-stage contest seeks ‘unique, ambitious and spectacular’ proposals for artistic structures to be constructed by the summer youth camp’s 20 staff and 100 participants.

The project aims to teach young people at the specialist camp about design, planning and construction, with the majority of components for each installation prepared on site and assembled in under 50 hours. Last summer’s winning scheme was the Project Iceberg floating diving platform designed by Lucie Bulot and Dylan Collins and constructed from 1,400 colour-changing recycled plastic tiles.

According to the brief: ‘An intergalactic salvage station struck by a meteor, a solar-powered cinematic riff on a French film from 1902, a 2-storey arboreal kaleidoscope: every year, Beam Camp solicits proposals for unique and spectacular large-scale projects that serve as the centrepiece for a 25-day session of camp, during which they are built and brought to life by 100 campers and staff.

‘Beam Camp is a collaborative building and design summer camp in Strafford, NH that works with kids aged 10-17 to make the seemingly impossible possible. Our Project Team works with the winning designers to translate their designs into the camp context. Precision of craft, skill, and imaginative thinking are paramount in our projects and the work of our staff and campers.’

The annual summer camp in rural Strafford was launched 12 years ago by the New York-based Beam Centre, which promotes youth development through collaboration and creation. Accredited by the American Camp Association, the holiday camp focuses on developing hands-on skills and learning through fine arts, manual arts, technology and teamwork.

Open to participants aged 10 to 17, the 43ha facility is home to many past installations including several on land and water. Structures are demounted in the winter and reassembled each summer. Applicants chosen for 2018’s summer installations included Evan Ross Murphy from Wisconsin – who created a concrete temple with artistic features – and Michael Garnett and Cathrin Walczyk of Studio MiCat whose installation Bread and Brawn saw participants chopping wood and kneading dough for a purpose-built bread oven.

Proposals for the latest commission must include a detailed breakdown of construction steps and instructions for using the tools and materials available on the site. Facilities available at Beam Camp include wood and metal workshops, featuring welding, moulding and casting tools; textile, dye and sewing stations; a ceramic studio; a technology lab; audio equipment and a food garden with commercial kitchen.

Participating teams must designate a project master who will be available to guide campers via Skype during the project’s delivery between February and June next year. Submissions must include the project title and short description, all diagrams and images with an extended description and background information about the team members with contact details.

The winners, set to be announced on 30 January, will each receive a US$3,000 stipend. Attendance at the camp is not mandatory for winning teams but travel expenses may be covered if required.

Deadline The deadline for submissions is 6 January

55 Boy Scout Road

Strafford

NH 03884

USA Email:

Tel: +1 718 855 7600 View the competition website for more information

Iceberg project case study: Q&A with Lucie Bulot and Dylan Collins

The winners of last year’s contest discuss lessons learned designing an installation for Beam Camp

How did your project respond to the Beam Camp 2019 competition brief?

As we recall the competition brief was very open regarding Beam’s expectations. It therefore allowed us to be informed by the previous built projects as well as our own experiences as campers and counselors. We discussed how in our mind the diving tower encapsulated the experience of camp, in the sense that it was a measure of mental growth: perhaps a camper won’t feel like jumping from the tower on the first week, and it is the experience brought by camp that will give them the strength to do it on the last day. They might feel some sense of pride and achievement at having conquered an initial fear when they finally do take the jump, especially from a structure that they built with their own hands.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

Essentially it is a slanted wood structure buoyed by a series of empty containers. For the outside of the iceberg, we decided to manufacture on site some thermochromic recycled plastic tiles that would turn from different shades of blue in the cold to white in the heat, so that the iceberg would appear to progressively melt under the sun. This was also a way for us to address in a lighthearted manner the heavy issue of polar ice melt.

What advice would you have to participants in the Beam Camp 2020 competition?

Be ambitious with the project. We had originally toned down some ideas thinking that an iceberg shaped diving platform was complex enough, but as it happened it was Beam that suggested we take the project further: the thermochromic tiling idea was a response to their asking us to think of some way to make the iceberg responsive. They are not shy with the campers’ ability to build strange ideas, so the participants shouldn’t be shy either, if it serves the initial intention.