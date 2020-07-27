Competition: Barangaroo pier pavilion, Sydney

The New South Wales government has launched a two-stage contest for a new 400m² waterfront public venue in Barangaroo (Deadline: 6 August)

Open to registered Australian architects who may collaborate with international firms – the competition seeks proposals for a new pier pavilion for ‘public gathering, relaxation and engagement’ in Waterman’s Cove close to a newly completing Wilkinson Eyre-designed hotel.

The free-to-enter contest, organised by Infrastructure NSW, is the latest in a long line to be hosted for the 22-hectare Barangaroo development which has been masterplanned by RSHP and includes new towers by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and a timber-clad bar and restaurant complex by local firm Collins and Turner.

According to the brief: ‘Located at Watermans Cove, the pier pavilion will be an extension of Wulugul Walk, featuring on the iconic 14km harbour foreshore walk stretching from Woolloomooloo to Glebe. It is envisaged that the pier pavilion will become an engaging and comfortable place for everyone to enjoy and use.

‘It will be flexible to accommodate a broad range of programmed events and activations as well as offering a protected space for the public to gather and relax. The competition jury are looking for design ideas that embrace Barangaroo’s commitment to design excellence, world-class public spaces and sustainability.’

The ongoing £3 billion Barangaroo scheme is Sydney’s largest urban regeneration project since the 2000 Olympics and aims to reconnect the city’s central business district with a waterfront area formerly used for shipping.

Upcoming projects in the Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners-masterplanned area include three luxury residential towers by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and a 235m-tall Crown Sydney Hotel by Wilkinson Eyre. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners completed three towers of 49, 43 and 39 storeys tall which create more than 300,000m2 of office space in 2016.

The latest competition focusses on the creation of a new recreational ‘shade-and-canopy structure’ which will be constructed next to Wilkinson Eyre’s hotel due to open later this year.

Judges will include Barangaroo Design Advisor Robert Nation; New South Wales Government architect Abbie Galvin; Peter Poulet, architecture professor at Sydney University; and Bridget Smyth, design director at the City of Sydney.

Finalists will receive $50,000 to participate in the second round of the competition and the overall winner will have the opportunity to deliver the scheme through to completion.

Q&A with Infrastructure NSW

The competition organiser discusses their ambitions

Why are your holding an international contest for a new Barangaroo waterfront pavilion?

Infrastructure NSW saw this site as unique and the perfect opportunity to provide a public space for all to enjoy with exceptional design. An open and anonymous two-stage competition was considered an appropriate way to find that exceptional design, and a way to ensure that the design idea was assessed without knowledge of the architects. Architectural competitions are a great opportunity to show how to create a positive and successful competition process. During a challenging time due to Covid-19, this competition presents an opportunity for Australian architects to develop an exciting and memorable physical contribution to the world-class architecture of Barangaroo.

What is your vision for the new pavilion?

It is envisaged that the pier pavilion will become an engaging and comfortable place for everyone to enjoy and use. It will be flexible to accommodate a broad range of programmed events and activations as well as offering a protected space for the public to gather and relax. Design quality will be a key factor in the assessment process along with the design proposal’s merit in meeting the competition brief with respect to intelligent and imaginative design excellence, sustainability, space, function and utility; and the competition design proposal’s merit in meeting the construction budget. The competition jury are looking for design ideas that embrace Barangaroo’s commitment to design excellence, world-class public spaces and sustainability.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Should a registered Australian architect wish to collaborate with an international architect, the competition entry can be undertaken together in association, however the registered Australian architect will be the lead on all matters, including design acknowledgment, communication and contractual engagement. We believe we have an extremely talented architectural community in Australia and by having an anonymous competition, we are opening this up to large or small practices, and perhaps uncovering lesser known talents.