Competition: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

A contest is being held to design a 35,000m 2 multifunctional hall and congress centre in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Deadline: 15 April)

The free-to-enter anonymous competition invites architects to draw up proposals for a landmark complex for concerts, plays and conferences on the prominent site of a former military barracks between Mladen Stojanovic Park and Olympic Winners Street.

The project is part of wider plans to boost tourism and transform the historic capital of the densely forested Bosanska Krajina region into a major cultural and economic hub. Proposals will be expected to enhance the building’s immediate surroundings and create a new ‘dynamic, development-oriented, inclusive and sustainable’ environment.

Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

According to the brief: ‘Banja Luka already has dozens of cultural institutions and organisations, an increasingly vibrant cultural scene, a developed and even more demanding audience for cultural events. Such an environment also requires new, adequate facilities for concerts, theatre plays, operas, exhibitions, events of various kinds, therefore, a new and larger concert hall and theatre hall. The existing capacities of the Banski Dvor or the city theatres, as the epicentre of indoor cultural events, have long been insufficient.

‘Also, for economic development, as well as for the development of congress and conference tourism, and various manifestations, fairs, ceremonies, celebrations, commemorations of significant events and persons, promotions and similar events, there has long been a need for adequate facilities in the city, where a large number of participants would be able to hold plenary sessions or work in workshops/panels at the same time. Therefore, there is a need for a congress/conference centre with the associated facilities.’

Banja Luka is a historic city of around 185,000 inhabitants located on both banks of the River Vrbas in the Banja Luka valley. The settlement lies between the major cities of Belgrade in Serbia, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Zagreb in Croatia.

Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

The building will be constructed on a large undeveloped site, north-east of the city centre and next door to the city stadium and a shopping centre.

Proposals must include a 1,500-seat multifunctional hall, a 200-capacity concert space, a 700-seat theatre, and an exhibition hall for permanent and visiting shows. A press centre, administrative complex, car parking, restaurants and coffee shops will also be required.

Applications may be in English or the official languages of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Submissions may include a written document of 1,000 words with images, two exhibition posters, graphical attachments, and a 3D animation.

Entries will be judged on their spatial qualities and the quality of connections between proposed spaces, their compliance with site restrictions, their ability to improve the surrounding location and identity, and their ability to integrate new sustainable technologies. Judges include the architect Igor Radojičić and engineer Miomir Mijić.

The winner, to be announced on 15 May, will receive €30,000 and see their scheme further developed with a view to constructing the project. There will also be second and third prizes of €15,000 and of €7,500.



How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 15 April Contact details Maja Smiljanić

Department of Spatial Planning

City of Banja Luka Tel: +387 51 244 444 (extension 654)

Email: View the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Igor Radojicic

The mayor of Banja Luka discusses his ambitions for the competition

Igor Radojicic Igor Radojicic

Why are you holding a competition for a new multi-functional concert hall and congress center in Banja Luka?

The idea for this competition came from the strategic meeting of the Banja Luka City Administration in 2018, when it was decided that the city needed a hall that would meet the needs of concerts and congress events, as well as other events requiring a well-organised auditorium and theatre, with accompanying facilities. Banja Luka has an almost ideal position being in the center of a triangle between Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb, and Budapest, Ljubljana and Timisoara. Therefore, the decision was made to embark on this project and to upgrade city facilities with the intention of establishing our city as a regional centre for these activities.

We believe that a public architectural competition is the best way to obtain an appropriate concept for the future compound. Just like in all other aspects of life, if we want to get the best we can, we organise a competition to find the best solution.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the city of Banja Luka have a long tradition in organising architectural competitions for public buildings. This happened after the 1969 earthquake (involving the urban design of the Banja Luka Centre, the Hotel Bosnia, the National Library, the Children’s Theatre, and the Museum of the Bosnian Krajina), as well as in the period immediately after the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina (involving the Zepter business centre in 2001, the central zone in 2004, and the bridge in Dolac neighborhood in 2018).

Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

What is your vision for the landmark new complex?

The main facilities required are a multifunctional concert hall with 1,500 seats, a classical theatre with 700 seats, a small concert hall with 200 seats, a gallery, catering facilities and other necessary elements. The architectural expression of the future compound should be a metaphor for modernity and our desired future – a statement for the city about what it wants to become.

The location for the future compound is situated in a new development area of Banja Luka and has an area of 8,508m², with a maximum building capacity of 35,000m². In the immediate vicinity are important government buildings, a football stadium, a city park, a shopping mall and a residential compound currently under construction.

The main challenge is to design an optimal solution for these spatial units and to connect them. Therefore, the quality of the design will be crucial and innovation will be a powerful weapon to master this task. The large area of the new compound and its spatial complexity underline the necessity for a sustainable solution.

Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall Contest site: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

We would like as many architects of different generations as possible to submit proposals. We are looking for creative ideas and this is the main value that we will evaluate. The competition is open, authors and teams need not to be associated with local architects. We hope that a large number of proposals will arrive.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We have already planned a few small-scale competitions for this year; we are planning a competition for the facade and restoration of the sahat kula (clock tower) in a small, historic market compound as well as several competitions for local theme parks.

A few years ago, the city formed a Group for Small Interventions, which has developed a strategy to restore the city’s neglected spaces and urban pockets. The group organises competitions for the renovation of derelict passages, painting murals, city fountains, and the like. Some interventions have already been successfully implemented and are well received by the local population.

Are there any other recent similar multi-functional concert hall and congress centre projects you have been impressed by?

· Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre by Henning Larsen Architects

· Foro Boca by Rojkind Arquitectos

· Great Amber by Giencke & Company Architects

· Guangzhou Opera House by Zaha Hadid Architects

· Festival Hall Of The Tiroler Festspiele Erl by Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

· Royal Danish Playhouse, Copenhagen, by Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter

In January 2018, a public architectural competition for the Cultural Center in Niš, Serbia, was completed. It is a compound with a concert hall with around 2,000 seats, a number of smaller halls, a gallery and accompanying facilities. The design is characterized by an attractive treatment of its public realm. The winning team of authors consists of professor Dejan Miletić and the architect Aleksandar Slaviković from the Faculty of Architecture in Belgrade. The City of Niš is currently in the process of organizing a tender for development of the project documentation.