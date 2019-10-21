Competition: Bagnoli regeneration, Naples

An international contest has been announced to masterplan a 250-hectare former steelworks in Bagnoli, Naples (Deadline: 12 November)

Organised by Italy’s national development agency Invitalia – the two-stage competition seeks proposals for a new mixed-use district and waterfront park on the coastal plot which previously hosted Europe’s largest steelworks and has been disused since 1993.

A total of 20 teams will be invited to draw up anonymous concepts following an open pre-selection round. The new development, located around 10km west of central Naples, will feature new housing, research spaces, a 2km waterfront park, a 700-berth marina, three hotels, and new retail and restaurant facilities.

Contest site: Bagnoli, Naples

According to the brief: ‘Invitalia has launched the international competition for the design of the new landscape of the whole area, inviting the best architectural firms with significant design experience in urban design of landscapes, urban parks and waterfronts.

‘To imagine the future landscape (particularly the urban park and the waterfront) of the new Bagnoli area, the participants must also define the shape and design of new buildings according to the volumes foreseen in the urban development plan. The competition is divided into two stages: the pre-selection phase and the presentation of the proposals by the selected competitors.’

Bagnoli is a suburban waterfront district located on the western fringes of Naples in the Bay of Pozzuoli. Up until 1993 the area was home to the largest steelworks in Europe but the site has remained unused ever since and this summer the Italian government approved a new high-level urban plan for the site.

Local landmarks include a former industrial pier which has now been converted to public use. Invitalia, which owns the land, is invited teams to participate in a contest for the 250-hectare brownfield plot. The project aims to boost residential, commercial and tourism activity on the waterfront site.

Proposals must feature around 200,000m² of housing,; three hotels with 1,000 rooms each; commercial premises for retail and dining; a 2km promenade; and a 700-capacity marina. Concepts must also enhance the site’s industrial archaeology and provide opportunities for biotech and marine science research.

The competition language is Italian, and the overall winner will receive a €150,000 prize and the rights to a €4.1 million design contract to execute the project. A second prize of €100,000 and third prize of €75,000 will also be awarded.

Q&A with Claudio Collinvitti

The program manager at the Bagnoli Project discusses her ambitions for the competition

Claudio Collinvitti Claudio Collinvitti

Why are your holding an contest for concepts to rehabilitate the Bagnoli area?

A large part of the Bagnoli site is heavily polluted due to the pre-existing industrial plants, and in view of the particular landscape, historical and cultural importance, it is subject to a special administrative governance. Furthermore, the ownership of the site was transferred to Invitalia, a public company, which has the task of cleaning-up and regenerating the site.

Thanks to this governance, most of the administrative powers have been entrusted to a government commissioner who, in agreement with Invitalia and the local authorities, has defined a new urban plan, establishing the land use of the site and the volumes of the new buildings to be built.

Taking into account the relevance of the landscape, the local authorities, in agreement with Invitalia and the government commissioner, have decided to run a competition seeking ideas for a new landscape for this valuable area and we hope to receive the best that world-class architects can offer.

The objective of the competition is therefore to create the form of the new buildings according to the approved usages and volumes foreseen by the urban plan, and to design the large public urban park.

Contest site: Bagnoli, Naples

What is your vision for the future of the former steelworks site?

The site covers an area of about 2.5 square kilometres, largely destined for a public park (1.3 square kilometres) and includes the marine bay of Bagnoli with a public beach of about 2 km.

The vision for the future of the area is to create a ‘place’ that, on the one hand, compensates for the strong discomfort that the local population has endured due to the presence of highly polluting production activities and, on the other hand, constitutes an opportunity for economic and social development for Naples and more generally for the entire Campania region.

After the closure of the industrial plants, the Bagnoli neighbourhood saw a decrease in population of about one third and, at the same time, increased levels of unemployment, especially among the youths.

Bagnoli, Naples

The development plan for the area proposes to give a qualified employment opportunity through the development of study and research centres, hospitality and sport activities, resulting in the creation of around 10,000 new job opportunities.

In addition to the risk due to the pollution, the Bagnoli site, part of the Campi Flegrei area, holds additional volcanic and seismic risks. These conditions will require an architectural design capable of combining landscape aspects with the need to mitigate risks present in the area and improve its resilience.

The proposal, in addition to designing the form of the buildings to ensure environmentally sustainable solutions, must take into account, in particular for the urban park, the implementation of the Smart City Bagnoli initiative which integrates systems, technologies and infrastructures to ensure an overall sustainable management from an economic point of view.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is aimed at Italian and international architects, which can operate individually or in associated form. It is essential for the admission phase that the participants have experience of the landscape planning of urban parks, waterfronts and rehabilitation of decommissioned industrial plants.

The presence of young architects in the teams is mandatory and will be encouraged through the awarding of a higher score. Young architects can make their name on this project. The competition is run in accordance with the rules of the Italian procurement code and Invitalia has reserved the right to assign the public park design to the winner of the contest. The winner must possess the appropriate requirements (technical, financial, ethical, etc.) to carry out this project. Hence the need for applicants to create a sufficiently structured team that meets all the competition requirements.

The winner of the competition must also prepare a 3D plan of the entire area. After the completion of the environmental remediation and of the infrastructure works, Invitalia will enter the regeneration phase implemented through the sale of the building areas to investors who will develop the detailed design of the individual buildings, in accordance with the 3D plan. The execution of the design of the public park will be entrusted by Invitalia based on the winning idea of the contest.