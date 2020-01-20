Competition: Antepavilion 4, London

The Architecture Foundation has launched an international contest for a £25,000 floating pavilion at Columbia and Brunswick Wharf in Hackney, north-east London (Deadline: 24 February)

The anonymous competition – now in its fourth year – invites artists, architects, designers and makers to draw up radical visions for a new structure standing on a series of interlocking NATO steel pontoons outside the Grade II-listed Hoxton Docks complex on the Regent’s Canal.

The £25,000 project, backed by historic regeneration specialist Shiva, aims to raise debate over the ‘authoritarian’ nature of planning decisions following an attempt by Hackney Council to have the first and third Antepavilion structures – designed by PUP Architects and Maich Swift Architects respectively – removed from the roof of the warehouse.

In its brief, the foundation confirmed the client was appealing the council’s enforcement notice, which covers several rooftop structures including the two Antepavilions. It said it remained fully committed to the realisation of the 2020 Antepavilion, which could be moored in a single location or be free to move along the capital’s canal network.

It added: ‘The 2020 Antepavilion will be moored alongside Brunswick/Columbia Wharf on a platform of NATO pontoons: a system of interlocking cuboid floats, each of 4.2m by 2.1m area. Entrants are free to configure up to seven of these units to form the platform for their proposal.

‘Entries that respond to the tension between authoritarian governance of the built environment and aesthetic libertarianism will be particularly welcomed in the face of the prevailing attempts by the council to close down the Antepavilion commission.’

The two-storey Columbia Wharf and its neighbour Brunswick Wharf were originally home to the Gas Light and Coke Company, but were transformed into artist studios almost 20 years ago and are now known as Hoxton Docks. The two buildings, at 53-55 Laburnum Street, overlook Haggerston Baths and BDP’s 2008 Bridge Academy.

The latest Antepavilion is planned to stand on a series of modular metal pontoons, which are used around the world for floating plant, machinery and site offices. The call for entries comes two years after the winners of the second commission, Thomas Randall-Page and Benedetta Rogers, transformed a large disused barge into a floating inflatable theatre named AirDraft.

The winners of last year’s Antepavilion 3 commission – Maich Swift Architects – created a ‘Potemkin Theatre’ on the building’s north-westernmost roof corner to serve as a local beacon. PUP Architects won 2017’s inaugural Antepavilion commission with H-VAC – a micro-dwelling camouflaged as mechanical plant clad in reversible Tetra Pak shingles.

Antepavilion 2 winner: AirDraft by Thomas Randall-Page and Benedetta Rogers Source: Image by Jim Stephenson Antepavilion 2 winner: AirDraft by Thomas Randall-Page and Benedetta Rogers

Applications for the latest commission should include two A3-sized boards. A judging panel will be announced shortly and site tours will be held on 11 January, 24 January, and 16 February. Up to five shortlisted teams will receive a share of a £3,000 fund and work with structural engineer AKT II to develop their scheme’s realisation and construction strategy during the competition’s second phase.

The overall winner will receive £10,000 along with £15,000 worth of materials and labour to deliver their scheme.

Q+A with Russell Gray

The managing director of Shiva discusses his ambitions for the competition

Why are you pushing back against Hackney Council’s attempts to shut the programme down?

The council has made no attempt to quantify the public benefits arising from the Antepavilion initiative. The council has been repeatedly asked to identify the loss of amenity occasioned by the current use of the roofspace but it has refused to do so. It has offered no reason as to why expressly temporary, non-commercial structures on the rooftops of buildings otherwise devoid aesthetic value cause material harm or loss of amenity, and to whom. In reality the council has received no complaints about any loss of amenity caused by the placement of the target structures. The local population have overwhelmingly expressed approval of the 2019 Antepavilion both for the visual contribution it makes to its setting and for the programme of associated cultural activities it provided in the late summer of 2019.

What would you like to see in this year’s pavilion?

The objectives of the Antepavilion commission remain the same as before. Since 2017 the Antepavilion has become a key event in London architectural circles. This has been greeted by a new generation of young architects as a vital corrective to the sterility and exclusiveness of much current purely commercially-led urban development by the private sector. The brief is very broad but gives primacy to the requirement that the winners will build the structure themselves and to innovative design and the use of recycled materials. Winning structures are put on display but are expressly temporary and may or may not have any practical use beyond the sculptural.

AirDraft pictured with two NATO pontoons AirDraft pictured with two NATO pontoons

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Entries that respond to the tension between authoritarian governance of the built environment and aesthetic libertarianism will be particularly welcomed in the face of the prevailing attempts by the council to close down the Antepavilion commission. I hope it will attract those who want a design freedom and/or a construction challenge that they may have found difficult to engage in the regulatory and commercially constrained environment in which most of us are obliged to operate. The manifesto is one of de-alienation through direct engagement in design and production that becomes possible through the small scale of the project.

How do you see the programme evolving in the future in light of the enforcement notice and the appeal?

I would like to see the Hoxton Docks site as an exemplar of organic development and as a counterpoint to the kind of monolithic housing developments that have been encouraged to render the London canalsides antiseptic over the last couple of decades. That may spawn opportunities for other designers on other projects but it only drives the Antepavilion very indirectly.

Potemkin Theatre case study: Q&A with Ted Swift

The co-founder of Maich Swift Architects discusses lessons learned designing last year’s competition-winning Antepavilion

Potemkin Theatre by Maich Swift Architects Source: Image by David Grandorge Potemkin Theatre by Maich Swift Architects

How did your contest-winning project respond to the Antepavilion 3 brief?

The competition is organised and supported by the Architecture Foundation and Antepavilion Commission, a charity that aims to encourage independent thought and foster creativity around the subjects of art and architecture.

We were interested in the competition because of the self-build aspect and the open brief, which meant we could suggest the programme and use as well as the architectural ideas.

The emphasis is on flexibility in use, providing a variety space with the potential for a wide range of public events, was important - we secured an Arts Council grant to support a series of events relating to architecture and performance arts.

The two-sided aspect lent itself to engagement from both the canal side and the rooftop. A stage orientated out towards the canal and surrounding streets offered the potential for public performances.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The timber platform frame has four different floor levels connected by an internal stairway and ladder. Cantilevers and set backs at each level of the panelled structure give a vertical quality and variety to the form from different points of view.

The timber framed theatre is dressed with a colourfully painted canvas lining. The colours were chosen to be harmonious with the surrounding trees and the canal, and the pattern predetermined to some extent by the standard size of the plywood panelling. The composition and arrangement of windows and stairways in a reimagination of Msr Hulot’s house in Jacques Tati’s film Mon Oncle. The other side of the structure is left open revealing the interior and exaggerating the thinness of the canvas frontage when seen obliquely.

Potemkin Theatre by Maich Swift Architects Source: Image by David Grandorge Potemkin Theatre by Maich Swift Architects

The project also offered valuable construction experience for young architecture students, and makes use of cheap, readily available materials all of which are natural, renewable or easily recycled. These included canvas, laminated veneer lumber, spruce plywood and linseed oil paint.

Over September and October, the theatre hosted twenty different events which included talks and discussions, film screenings, including Mon Oncle and performance of Peter Maxwell Davies’ Eight Songs for a Mad King.

The theatre may be used for more events next summer, there is also the potential for it to be re-sited - each of the panels are bolted together making it possible to demount and relocate should the situation arise.

What advice would you have to participants on designing entries for the latest Antepavilion commission?

Be prepared to work in an unconventional manner.