Competition: Antenna and Viewpoint, Expo 2023

The anonymous two-stage competition – organised by the country’s Central Society of Architects – seeks conceptual proposals for a landmark new broadcast antenna and 150-capacity viewing platform for Expo 2023 which will focus on the theme of Science, Innovation, Art and Creativity for Human Development.

The call for concepts is the fourth in a series of six open competitions which are being held for prominent commissions on the 25 hectare expo site which has been masterplanned by Argentine architects Gustavo Mozzi and Hernán Vela. Other contests due to launch in the coming weeks will focus on a themetic pavilion and a public boulevard and bridge. Contests for the Argentine Pavilion, a mini stadium, and international pavilions have already been launched.

According to the brief: ‘The Antenna and Viewpoint crowns the central boulevard. This boulevard is an axis that crosses the park longitudinally and has, on its other end, a pedestrian bridge that is the main access to the venue and connects it to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. This strategic location allows the structure to be seen from almost everywhere on the site. In this sense, the Antenna and Viewpoint must serve as a point of reference and become a characteristic element of the expo.

‘The design, in addition to fulfilling the function of support for all of the telecommunication antennas on site, must offer the possibility of a calm and leisurely walk allowing visitors to appreciate the whole venue from different points of view. The walk must culminate in a viewpoint for 150 people from where the whole expo can be seen. As part of the legacy of the expo, the Antenna and Viewpoint will provide an urban landmark that will represent and characterize the area.’

Located on the South American continent’s south eastern coast, Buenos Aires is the largest and capital city of Argentina. The city won its bid to host Expo 2023 two years ago, triumphing over rival offers by Łódź, Poland and Minneapolis, USA.

Buenos Aires is one of the smaller, specialised expositions which traditionally take place two years after the larger universal expositions such as Milan and Dubai. Running from 15 January and 15 April, the event is expected to receive around 9 million visitors and will be the first of its kind hosted in Latin America.

The expo is a themed around creative industries in digital convergence and explores the full depth of creativity – its origins, impact and potential – as one of the fundamental features of humankind.

The event will be held on the 50 hectare site of the existing Tecnopolis exhibition park located within the Villa Martelli area of Vicente López District in the north of the capital city. A 25 hectare segment of park has been earmarked for the expo.

The latest competition involves creating a landmark telecommunications spire and viewing platform which will be visible from across the expo campus and help to signpost the disctrict in the years after the event has concluded.

The overall winner – due to be announced on 6 August – will receive a ARS$240,000 prize while a second prize of ARS$100,000 and third prize of ARS$50,000 will also be awarded.

Q&A with Hernan Vela

The Expo 2023 masterplanner discusses his ambitions for the competition

What is your vision for the antenna and viewpoint?

The Antenna and Viewpoint must meet both the technical requirements of a telecommunication antenna while also providing a ludic and peaceful walk culminating in a viewpoint. The route should allow visitors to see the whole park from different heights and points of view. The proposal should represent an emblematic and recognizable architectural design and must be in line with the theme of the expo: Creative Industries in Digital Convergence. As such, the structure will provide a point of reference for Expo 2023 and an urban landmark for the whole area.

Where will the buildings sit within the masterplan for the wider site?

The Antenna and Viewpoint competition is part of a masterplan that includes five additional international contests for the Expo 2023. It focusses on one end of the main boulevard, which is a central axis that organizes the site. As a result of this location, the Antenna and Viewpoint will become a point of reference visible from almost everywhere on site.

On one side of the Antenna and Viewpoint is the Mini Stadium and International Pavilion, a competition launched on May 28th which involves a rethink of two existing buildings and a new foyer that connecting their higher levels. This strategic position allows the possibility to connect the viewpoint to the foyer of the buildings and lengthen the route of the scenic walk throughout the entire site.

Next to the existing buildings, on the other end of the main boulevard, are planned the new International Pavilions which are also the focus of a separate competition. This set of buildings will host the exhibitions of the participating countries. On the other side of the Antenna and Viewpoint are planned the Thematic Pavilions, which, along with the Argentine Pavilion, will provide interactive spaces expressing the theme of the expo: Creative Industries in Digital Convergence.

How will this competition pose a rewarding challenge for architects?

An Expo is an episode of short duration but of huge impact, which is why its legacy is extremely important. In these terms, the Expo 2023 is not conceived only as an ephemeral episode, but as integral proposal that leads to an enduring legacy. The legacy of the Expo 2023 integrates, both physically and symbolically, highly developed urban areas of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires with less favourable ones in the Metropolitan Area. In this way, it positively affects an area of more than 16 million people. Furthermore, the Antenna and Viewpoint will not only be a point of reference during the

expo, but, as a legacy, become an urban landmark: an element of notable significance that will represent and characterize the area with its presence. It will be the icon and symbol of the new urbanistic layout that includes a metropolitan park of nearly 200 hectares, a creative district, an interactive space of knowledge and creativity, and a creative industries campus.