Competition: Anise Workshop, London

The competition invites emerging practices to propose a ‘creative mini-hub’ which could occupy a disused light industrial unit (pictured) for two years, providing start-up space for architects and other creative companies.

The meanwhile-use project is intended to activate the Malham Road industrial estate unit in advance of a later planning application which will allow a more permanent conversion. Proposals must include a communal exhibition and events space.

In its brief, the gallery says: ‘We are looking to establish a new creative mini-hub targeting architecture and related companies that are in their start-up or early years. Although temporary, ahead of hopeful planning permission to develop the space along these lines on a more extensive level, we anticipate the redesign to be in place for up to two years and are looking forward to working with the successful team to create a nomadic, exciting and contemporary twist on the industrial estate.

‘The current development envelope includes a [280m²] single-storey warehouse and a [185m²] outdoor yard area. It is situated within the industrial estate in Forest Hill. Adjacent to the warehouse space is the chapel building, which the owners hope to gain residential permission on and is not part of the development brief.’

Anise Gallery is a contemporary art gallery focusing on mid-career artists. It is located in Shad Thames, Bermondsey, and opened in 2012. The gallery and the architectural visualisation company AVR London purchased 27-33 Malham Road in October 2016.

The plot includes a 1970s industrial unit which is the subject of the competition and a late 19th-century chapel, which is expected to be converted into apartments later on. Proposals must feature offices, a flexible exhibition space, and an external element which ‘makes a statement.’

Stage one applications should include a portfolio, team details, a short written description of the project and up to two A3-sized digital presentations. Shortlisted teams, due to be announced in November, will receive £500 each to further develop their proposals ahead of a submission deadline in January.

Judges will include Piers Gough of CZWG Architects, Jerry Tate from Tate Harmer, artist Ben Johnson; Maria Smith of Interrobang; and Steve Webb of Webb Yates. Submissions will be judged on their creative use of the space, prior experience, innovative use of materials, and simplicity.

Q&A with Jacquelyn Jubert and Joseph Robson

The co-founders of Anise Gallery discuss their ambitions for the competition

Why are your holding a contest for a new temporary creative hub in Forest Hill?

We want to create a vibe around the building, lots of people coming together with similar mindsets and shared creative passion – similar in feel to Havelock Walk in Forest Hill but on a much smaller scale. Having run a gallery for many years we know how hard it is to get your ideas heard and spread word about things, the competition seemed like the best way to reach out to a wider audience.

What is your vision for the new facility?

Malham Road industrial estate mainly contains the typical uses you would imagine: builders’ merchants, mechanics, storage, and even a great garden centre. We would like to diversify those uses to introduce more emerging creative industries. We are only a small part of the estate but we would like to provide workshop/office space and an exhibition venue – all providing a cross fertilisation of creative ideas around architecture.

Architecture has always been connected to many different disciplines, and even more so now from games design to VR to 3D printing, CNC machining and model making. We’d like to start developing a mini-hub where creative minds can work, think, and collaborate. The single-storey warehouse is approximately 280m², and the external yard is approximately 185m², the site rises up to the rear and is on an industrial estate so the constraints are not as restrictive as you would normally imagine. Sustainability and re-use alongside innovative and smart design are key interests of ours.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

With the open call we have opened it up to all, however we’re hoping that smaller architects/designers in the early stages of their career will apply. We are keen to hear from such applicants that without the open call competition we may not have been aware of. There is a lot of opportunity and freedom here, and we welcome radical and innovative thoughts. We would also hope that the final design makes an impact not only for the local area but for everyone involved.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The warehouse is only part of the site and we are yet to decide how to redesign the main chapel building but that is definitely separate and for another time, hopefully in the near future.

Are there any other recent innovative temporary workspace projects you have been impressed by?

It’s difficult to name projects without subconsciously directing people, but we’ve recently been enjoying Edinburgh Park by Dixon Jones with David Mach, not only because the collaboration between artist and architect is close to our hearts but also Mach is local to Forest Hill.