Competition: Aldeia da Mata museum, Portugal

An open international ideas contest has been launched for a new archaeology museum near the ancient Aldeia da Mata dolmen in Alentejo, Portugal (Deadline: 28 October)

Open to students and emerging architects under 40 – the single-stage ‘Site Cloister’ competition seeks ideas for a sensitive and contextual 540m2 complex capturing the ‘historical significance and contemplative nature’ of the 5,000-year-old landmark.

The call for concepts aims to identify solutions for a ‘museological path’ highlighting the unique landscape and mystery if the structure. Proposals should also include a permanent exhibition, multi-purpose space, offices, meeting rooms, a gift shop and restrooms.

According to the brief: ‘This international one-stage architecture ideas competition invites all architecture students, young architects and young professionals with a degree in architecture studies (less than or 40 years old) to develop and submit compelling ideas for the design of a Site Cloister located near the ‘Aldeia da Mata’ dolmen, in Crato, Portugal

‘The Site Cloister aims to create a museological path to enhance the historical significance and contemplative nature of the “Aldeia da Mata” dolmen. It is an intimate and secluded place between the natural landscape and the “inner courtyard” where the megalithic monument becomes a powerful scenery.’

The Aldeia da Mata monument is located 175km east of Lisbon and 30km from Portugal’s popular Serra de São Mamede national park. The megalithic structure features 7 large granite slabs and is thought to be the largest such ancient ruin in the country.

The contest seeks ideas for a ‘museological path’ to guide visitors through the dramatic landscape and towards the inner courtyard of the megalithic structure where the historic former burial chamber is visible.

The competition is the latest to be organised by ArkxSite which has hosted a series of open calls seeking contextual proposals for dramatic coastal sites throughout the country. The contest language is English and digital submissions should include one A1-sized anonymous presentation featuring images and text.

The overall winner, to be announced 10 November, will receive a €2,000 prize while a second prize of €1,000 and third prize of €500 will also be awarded along with 7 honourable mentions.

Kent East Coast Trail Markers case study: Q&A with Charles Holland

The principal of Charles Holland Architects discusses lessons learned designing a series of trail markers for the historic Kent coast in England

How did your project create a new museological path focussing on the history of Kent’s East Coast?

We worked with Dover Arts Development to develop the idea of a coastal trail that focused specifically on contemporary architecture and artworks. Most trails of this nature are either focused on landscape or heritage features so the interesting thing about ChalkUp 21 is its celebration of much more recent interventions. This seems particularly important in a place like east Kent where the emphasis on military or historic imagery can sometimes be overwhelming. The markers are used to demarcate each of the structures along the route. They are intended to be sculptural works in themselves as well as a source of information and guidance for people following the trail. Their form became a symbol for the project in general, appearing on the website and as a graphic form of identify for associated walks and events.

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The design started as a simple circular plaque which we then extruded and distorted into a shape with certain sculptural qualities that also communicated specific information. They were partly inspired by a Eduardo Paolozzi sculpture that took the form of an extruded amoebic shape. We liked both its presence and its ability to summon up certain landscape or geological qualities. The wobbly edge describes the coastline of east Kent which the trail follows, so the markers are maps in one sense. They are also extruded so that the wobbly edge has depth, making reference to the cliff edge that features along much of the walk. Finally, we decided to cast them because we wanted them to weather and age - like the buildings they mark - and to withstand the harsh conditions of being placed along the coast.

What advice would you have to contest participants on creating a new museological path for Aldeia de Mata in Portugal?

It was important for us that the markers had a variety of qualities: they are suggestive of the landscape of which they are a part but they are also practical and useful. They are subtly demonstrative rather than obvious or extrovert and that seems important when dealing with landscape. I don’t have any specific advice I’m afraid - I wouldn’t want to try to pre-empt what people come up with - but for us it was vital that the relationship between walking, landscape, maps and a sense of following a journey or tracing a path was made tangible in the objects that we designed. And that we avoided obvious ‘heritage’ trappings and made things that a contemporary material quality about them.