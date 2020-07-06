Competition: Airport Park, Helsinki

The City of Helsinki has launched an open international contest for a major new ‘Airport Park’ on the site of a former airport (Deadline: 6 November)

Open to teams featuring landscape architects, the competition seeks ‘innovative, inspiring, and practically, technically and financially feasible’ proposals for a new green open space to replace parts of Malmi Airport, which is due to be fully redeveloped by the 2040s as a new mixed-use development on the north east fringes of the Finnish capital.

The Lentoasemanpuisto, or Airport Park, will form the centrepiece of the emerging Malmin kenttä district, which has been masterplanned to feature a series of green corridors. Proposals must respond to the existing landscape including the former runways, create a strong identity for the park, introduce new biotopes, reflect local cultural and historical values, and create connections between new green spaces and the surrounding built environment.

Competition site: Airport Park, Helsinki Competition site: Airport Park, Helsinki

According to the brief: ‘The City of Helsinki is organising an open, international ideas competition regarding plans for Lentoasemanpuisto in the former Malmi Airport area, known as the Malmin kenttä area. The purpose of the competition is to find innovative, inspiring and practically, technically and financially feasible suggestions for the design of Lentoasemanpuisto.

‘The park will function as the central public space for the Malmin kenttä area and is of great importance for the overall identity of the district. Lentoasemanpuisto should also become a new destination for recreation in the city, attracting people from all over Helsinki.

’The challenge in designing Lentoasemanpuisto lies in combining its rich cultural heritage, natural and ecological values and versatility in function. Furthermore, the park should be distinctive, unique, recognisable and of high quality.’

Helsinki is Finland’s most populous city with more than 640,000 residents. Earlier this year, the City of Helsinki launched a contest – with a €1 million prize – for ideas to decarbonise its district heating system.

The latest competition, organised in cooperation with the Finnish Association of Landscape Architects, seeks ideas for a landmark new Airport Park in a suburban area on edge of the capital.

Malmi Airport opened in the 1930s as Finland’s first international airport and features a distinctive circular terminal building and a technically innovative aircraft hangar. The airport is no longer used for international commercial flights and hosted an Ed Sheeran concert last year. A temporary use plan will see the airport transformed into a meadow and outdoor recreation area over the next 10 years.

The Malmin kenttä redevelopment masterplan has been highlighted by Docomomo Finland and Europa Nostra, which previously described the airport as one of the seven most endangered cultural heritage sites in Europe.

The contest’s overall winner, to be announced in spring 2021, will receive €40,000. A second prize of €20,000, third prize of €15,000 and two additional purchases worth €6,000 each will also be awarded. The competition language is English.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 4pm local time on 6 November Contact details Mike Tomassen

City of Helsinki

PL 58212

Helsinki

00099

Finland Email: Visit the competition website and view the contract notice for more information

Q&A with Salla Hoppu

The juror and architect member of the City of Helsinki’s Malmi planning team discusses her ambitions for the competition

Salla Hoppu Salla Hoppu

Why are your holding an international competition for the Lentoasemanpuisto area of Helsinki?

Even though the (landscape) architecture tradition in Finland is still relatively young and the community is quite small compared to some of the other European countries, it has already developed a strong tradition in organizing open architectural competitions. Many of the most renowned Finnish architects have started their career by winning a competition (for example Alvar Aalto) and many of our most significant buildings are a result of an open competition. In this sense, organizing a competition for Lentoasemanpuisto is a natural continuation of the Finnish tradition. By making the competition international, we hope to find innovative and fresh ideas for the design of the public space in the Malmin Kenttä area.

Furthermore, we highly value the transparency of the planning process and would like to give everybody a chance to propose their design of the park. After the deadline for submission, all of the approved entries will be published on the Kerrokantasi website where the public will have the opportunity to comment on the competition entries. This feedback will be taken into account by the jury.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

The total size of the competition area is roughly 20 hectares. and includes the terminal building and hangar. We are looking for a design with a strong identity as Lentoasemanpuisto will function as the central public space for the Malmin kenttä area and will be of great importance to the overall character of the new district. Even though the district is not located near the centre of Helsinki, Lentoasemanpuisto will be, in terms of quality, similar to the recently planned parks of Hyväntoivonpuisto and Kalasatamanpuisto, which are currently still under construction.

Sustainability issues in general form an important theme in current construction projects as Helsinki is striving to become carbon neutral by 2035. In terms of ecological sustainability, Lentoasemanpuisto will form an important link in the meadow network of Helsinki. This means that one of the main challenges for the competitors will be to come up with innovative ways to combine ecological values and recreational use in the context of a highly urban environment. Lentoasemanpuisto will also contain a storm water system, which can be freely shaped (in accordance to the quantities provided in the competition documents) by the competitors in line with their ideas. For the design of the storm water system, we are looking for inventive ways to combine the functional aspect with ecological values and recreational use. We are also looking forward to see how the competitors reflect on the existing cultural values and elements, and what kind of new functions they will propose for the terminal and hangar buildings in relation to the park.

Planned cycle routes through the planned Airport Park, Helsinki Planned cycle routes through the planned Airport Park, Helsinki

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

The competition is open to everybody, however, each team needs to contain at least one registered landscape architect. We would also like to encourage the competitors to form multidisciplinary teams, as the big challenge lies in successfully combining the various elements of cultural heritage, natural and ecological values, and versatility in function.

Since the winner of the competition will also be able to further develop their plans towards realisation under the guidance of the City of Helsinki, we believe that, in line with the Finnish tradition of open competitions, this competition forms a great opportunity for smaller, new firms and undiscovered talents.

There is no need to collaborate with a local firm to apply, however, for further commission it is a prerequisite that the working group also contains a landscape architect who has experience in similar design assignments and is familiar with Finnish building regulations and permit practices. In addition, the working group must also contain a person who has proficiency in the Finnish language.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

The City of Helsinki does a lot of planning itself, but competitions are held for important projects to get new insights and ideas. There have been a number of recent high-profile open ideas architecture competitions for the design of public buildings: the new Helsinki Central Library, an annex to the National Museum of Finland in Helsinki and the Guggenheim Helsinki.

The City of Helsinki is also active in organizing urban planning competitions at a range of different scales such as the recent Helsinki East Urban Centre International ideas competition. With local competitions and site allocation competitions, the city promotes a range of approaches including wood construction, innovative green solutions and low-carbon construction.

The Seestadt Aspern project by Tovatt Architects and Planners in Vienna is one example for how to approach the issue of integrating new development into surrounding transport corridors The Seestadt Aspern project by Tovatt Architects and Planners in Vienna is one example for how to approach the issue of integrating new development into surrounding transport corridors

Are there any other similar urban regeneration projects you have been impressed by?

During the last few decades, the City of Helsinki has been undergoing a big change as a result of the transformation of former harbour and other brown field areas into urban residential areas, such as Kalasatama, Länsisatama, Kruunuvuorenranta and Pasila which are currently still under construction. The development of these areas has opened up zones that were formerly closed off to the public, some of which line the highly popular shoreline with views to the islands of the archipelago.

One of the most special areas of Helsinki is the Vanhankaupunginlahti nature area, which is closely connected to both Arabianranta and the Arabianrannan-Toukolan rantapuisto waterfront park. The neighbourhood and park are built on a landfill and have opened up a big part of the shoreline to the public for the first time.

In the international context, an impressive urban regeneration project, also located on a former airport, is the Seestadt Aspern project by Tovatt Architects and Planners in Vienna, which shares some similarities to our project in the Malmin kenttä area in terms of its density and size, and the importance of public transit connections, sustainability, and public space design. Another good example for a park is Nansen Park in Olso by Bjørbekk & Lindheim which references the old natural forms of the area while also paying attention to design of the storm water system.