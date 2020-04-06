Competition: Abu Dhabi Flamingo Visitor Centre

An open international contest is being held for a landmark new $7 million USD visitor centre at the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Deadline: 28 May)

The competition, organised by Bee Breeders in collaboration with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, invites architecture students and professionals to propose a new contextual and multi-purpose complex featuring an information centre, small cafe, souvenir shop, exhibition area, training center, roofed terraces, toilets and a car park.

The project aims to upgrade visitor facilities at the 5km² nature reserve which is located around 30 kilometres south east of central Abu Dhabi and opened to the public five years ago. Along with breeding flamingos, the reserve is also home to large numbers of rare birds, invertebrates, plants, reptiles and mammals.

According to the brief: ‘Al Wathba is the first established protected area of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the first to be declared as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on wetlands.

‘The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi is interested in constructing Abu Dhabi Flamingo Visitor Centre, as such winning designs will need to strike a balance between bold and sensitive aesthetics, allowing the centre to fit into the natural surroundings while at the same time having the potential to become an iconic landmark in its own right.’

The Al Wathba Wetland Reserve was created in 1998 on the mainland Arabian peninsula a short distance east of east of Abu Dhabi island. The large 5km2 nature park features a mix of wetlands, salt flats and fossilized sand dunes.

The area – which currently has limited visitor facilities – is thought to be one of the only places in UAE where flamingos regularly breed and recently saw 230 chicks hatching that had been parented by flamingos nesting at the reserve.

Due to the delicate nature of the local environment, water management and treatment is a growing concern for the reserve and parts of the ground are prone to developing into quicksand.

Flamingo Dreams – the winner of a previous observation tower contest designed by Bryan Fan and Shelley Xu from Australia Flamingo Dreams – the winner of a previous observation tower contest designed by Bryan Fan and Shelley Xu from Australia

The competition comes a year after Bee Breeders hosted an earlier contest for a new observation tower at the man-made reserve on the southern outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

The overall winner was ‘Flamingo Dreams’ (pictured) – a wire mesh structure wrapped in palm leaves representing a bird’s nest designed by Bryan Fan and Shelley Xu from Australia.

The contest language is English and submissions must include four-A2 boards featuring conceptual images and descriptions. The Jury has yet to be announced.

The overall winner, to be announced on 18 July, will receive $3,000 while a second prize of $1,500, third prize of $500, client’s favourite prize of $1,000, student prize of $500, green prize of $500 and six honourable mentions will also be awarded.

