Competition: 63 Madison Avenue retrofit, New York City

An open international ideas contest is being held for an environmental upgrade of the 63 Madison Avenue skyscraper in New York City (Deadline: 17 February)

The competition – organised by US-based Metals in Construction magazine – invites participants to draw up an innovative new external façade for the 1962 complex which improves environmental performance while also increasing the penetration of sunlight into the building’s interior and enhancing views and transparency.

The call for concepts aims to generate bold ideas which could be harnessed across the city on similar buildings which – under New York’s ambitious Climate Mobilization Act – will need to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 while also continuing to improve their offer to potential occupiers.

Contest site: 63 Madison Avenue in New York City Source: Image by Google Earth Contest site: 63 Madison Avenue in New York City

According to the brief: ‘Seventy-five percent of New York City’s high-rise office buildings are more than a half a century old. Most will still be standing in 2030, a milestone year on the city’s roadmap to carbon neutrality. Since buildings alone account for more than 80 percent of the city’s carbon footprint, equipping as many as possible with energy-efficient features is essential to reducing carbon emissions.

‘Among the most energy inefficient of this aging office stock are 1960s-era buildings enclosed with single-glazed curtain wall systems. These buildings are characterized by large glazed areas that create high energy demands for both heating and cooling, making them heavy contributors to the city’s carbon footprint. Owners needing to replace aging curtain wall systems in accordance with the city’s new decades-long plan toward lowering carbon emissions must find viable solutions.’

Located between 27th and 28th streets in the NoMad district of Manhattan, 63 Madison Avenue is a large 15-storey office block with retail on the ground floor. The 80,500m² complex currently holds LEED Gold certification and is already earmarked for a planned series of upgrades.

Contest site: Madison Avenue in New York City Source: Image by Leif Knutsen Contest site: Madison Avenue in New York City

In April 2019, New York City adopted an ambitious Green New Deal which pledged to reduce the settlement’s overall carbon emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. As part of the programme, all buildings over 2,300m² will need to reduce their emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 – potentially impacting around the owners of around 50,000 structures across the city.

The latest competition invites participants to draw up innovative proposals harnessing new technologies for a new façade at 63 Madison Avenue. Concepts will be expected to reduce carbon emissions for the building in line with legislative requirements while also repurposing the structure to be light-filled and transparent in line with the requirements of modern employers.

Judges will include Mic Patterson of the Facade Tectonics Institute; Gabrielle Brainard, architect and building envelope consultant; Margaret Cavenagh of Studio Gang; and Enrica Oliva, structural engineer at Werner Sobek in New York.

Submissions should include team details, a project description and design process explanation, a performance analysis and up to ten pages of visualisations. The overall winner will receive a USD $15,000 prize during a conference at the Renzo Piano-designed TimesCenter in New York City on 6 March.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 17 February Contact details Visit the competition website for more information

The Bower case study: Q&A with Philip Turner

The associate director of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris discusses lessons learned designing a major retrofit of The Bower buildings in Old Street, London

Philip Turner Philip Turner

How did your project upgrade and improve an existing tower office building in central London?

AHMM re-used the structural frame of a G+14 office tower built in 1967, inheriting mean floor heights and a shallow plan. We adopted a Corbusian section with interlocked single and double height spaces, by pushing every second-floor outwards in plan and staggering the extensions. This gains valuable floorspace, while adding double height spaces at the perimeter to every floor. The extensions make deeper, more useful floors, and create colonnades and sheltered spaces at ground level.

The Bower in London by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris The Bower in London by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

We make extensive use of models – physical and virtual – to test the design proposals. A key criteria in the re-use of buildings is the reduction of the carbon bill, and modelling shows that retaining a 15-floor concrete frame saves thousands of tonnes of CO2. In addition, half of London’s waste comes from construction. More buildings like Bower could make a big difference.

The Bower in London by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris The Bower in London by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

What advice would you have to participants on designing an overhaul of 63 Madison Avenue in New York City?

We find that characterful buildings with strengths and weaknesses are always more valuable than spaces which meet industry benchmarks but lack any differentiating features. History, place, materials and variety all combine with the wit of the architect, encouraged as we were at Bower by a most supportive client. Original 1960’s pre-cast panels have been incorporated into the reception, and the mushroom-headed columns exposed and enjoyed. Find the soul of the building and work with it.