Call for work now open: FABRICATE 2020

FABRICATE is a triennial conference and publication exploring digital fabrication, co-organised by The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL, Swinburne University of Technology and College of Architecture, Art, and Planning at Cornell University. The conference will be held at the Bartlett’s hub at Here East, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London, in early April 2020.

Organisers have opened a call for works and works-in-progress for 2020 from academics and practitioners, which explore and exemplify how the latest digital design and fabrication technologies are enabling new and creative construction opportunities. From computational design, to material performance and manipulation, to robotic fabrication, FABRICATE is seeking to promote a full spectrum of research and creative practice in architecture, engineering and related industries.

Armadillo vault Source: Photograph by Anna Maragkoudaki / Block Research Group, ETH Zurich Fabricate 2017 project ‘Armadillo Vault’ was created by a team led by ETH Zurich researchers (including Philippe Block, Matthias Rippmann, Tom Van Mele & David Escobedo) and ranges from 5 cm at the midspan to 12 cm at the internal touch-down and point springing. It is supported entirely through compression, rather than with the use of adhesives or fixings. Photographed here at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2016

Founded at The Bartlett School of Architecture in 2011, FABRICATE has witnessed, documented and discussed transformation in design and making, providing a platform for pioneering and innovative work. The first edition, themed ‘Making Digital Architecture’, gathered 220 project submissions from 37 countries. FABRICATE has since taken place in Zurich in 2014 (‘Negotiating Design and Making’) and Stuttgart in 2017 (‘Rethinking Design and Construction’). Since its inception FABRICATE has attracted more than a thousand delegates and 610 project submissions from leading practices and world-renowned institutions.

Practitioners or researchers are invited to submit a 600-word abstract submission together with 10-15 images via EasyChair before 13 June.Through a blind peer reviewing process, 32 projects will be selected and their authors will be asked to write up their full submissions (2,000-2,500 word text together with 10-15 high-res images) by the 19th of September. 16 of the selected projects will be presented at the FABRICATE conference in April 2020.