Competition: Toronto Winter Stations 2020

Open to artists, designers, architects and landscape architects, the sixth annual ‘Winter Stations’ contest seeks proposals for ‘Beyond the Five Senses’-themed temporary structures to entice visitors to the area during winter.

Up to four winning designs will be displayed to the public between 13 February and 29 Marchl 2020 on Woodbine Beach at the western end of Toronto’s beaches district overlooking Lake Ontario. Winning schemes will be attached to existing lifeguard stands on the beaches and will be expected to withstand harsh weather and potential night-time vandalism.

2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq 2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq

According to the brief: ‘When we think of our senses we commonly refer to sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. But we now understand there are many more, such as our sense of balance and proprioception. Our senses interact and overlap to provide us with a picture of our environment and can inform how we interact with it.

‘The theme of Beyond the Five Senses may explore these interactions and intersections, as well as the multitude of other senses we have, or may have, to demonstrate our subjective relationship to reality or display a distorted one. Installations may show how our senses work or appeal to one or more specific senses. Ideally, the exhibition will present some understanding of how humans (and of course animals) make meaning of their world, both internal and external.’

Stretching from Victoria Park Avenue to Coxwell Avenue, the beach district bordering Lake Ontario is popular with tourists, swimmers and volleyball players during the summer months but is less busy when cold weather arrives.

The structures, which must be able to withstand the rigours of the Canadian winter, will be fastened to existing metal lifeguard stands which are evenly spaced along the waterfronts.

Proposals may be any size but must be feasible within the $15,000 CAD construction budget which covers $5,000 CAD for materials, and $10,000 CAD for labour including any taxes.

2018 winner: Pussy Hut by Martin Miller and Mo Zheng 2018 winner: Pussy Hut by Martin Miller and Mo Zheng

Previous winners of the free-to-enter contest, first launched in 2014, include Obstacle by UK-based Kien Pham, The Beacon by Portuguese practice João Araújo Sousa & Joana Correia Silva Arquitectura, Driftwood Throne by London’s DM_Studio, and Sauna Ice Bath by FFLO.

Participants should consider whether their installation could be relocated or its materials repurposed and recycled after the programme finishes. Anonymous applications should include two A4 sides featuring concept designs along with a 150-word explanation and additional documents detailing the team’s background and relevant design experience.

Four winning teams – set to be announced on 6 January – will each be assigned a project manager and local construction crew by the competition organisers RAW Architects, Ferris + Associates and Curio. The four winning concepts will be installed for six weeks early next year.

A $3,500 CAD honorarium and a $1,500 CAD travel and accommodation bursary will also be available to selected winning teams.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for submissions is 17 November Contact details Email: info@winterstations.com Visit the competition website for more information

The Forest of Butterflies case study: Q&A with Luis Hernández Domínguez

The director of Kunit.arq discusses lessons learned designing one of this year’s contest-winning installations

Luis Hernández Domínguez Luis Hernández Domínguez

How did your project respond to the Winter Stations 2019 competition brief?

In 2019 the theme of the competition was ‘Migration.’ The Forest of Butterflies installation represented the forests of Michoacán; Mexico, where year after year the monarch butterfly is rests after with the longest migration on the planet, traveling more than 4,000km between Canada and Mexico. Through bouquets of butterflies, the installation captured the spectacle that is lived in the Michoacán forests when the arrival of the Canadian migrant sees spectators play, run, chase, and hide from the millions of butterflies among the trees. The color, perseverance and intelligence of this insect were sources of inspiration for the design.

2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq 2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq

Which architectural, material, visual and other methods did you harness in your design?

The butterfly wing symbol is the basic element of the project, each wing (made of plywood cut with CNC machine) is assembled with another to form a structure. Four different colors that represent the four generations of the monarch butterfly in their migration cycle were harnessed. And the last point taken into account in the design was the function within the space itself, here the users represent the butterflies and the butterflies form the forest.

2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq 2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq

What advice would you have to participants in the Winter Stations 2020 competition?

My advice for participants is to look for original answers, the key to a good design is to create something that most people cannot otherwise see, discover or interpret (following the rules of the competition, costs, dates and conditions). The answers are always in our environment, or within oneself. This year’s ‘Beyond the Five Senses’ theme is an incredible topic. Looking for a solution in the senses will lead you to discover that these generate emotions, and produce actions, actions that have an impact on people’s daily lives. So I would invite you to observe how people perceive the world today…

2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq 2019 winner: Forest of Butterflies by Kunit.arq

Q&A with Tomasz Chwieszczenik

The Winter Stations co-founder discuss his ambitions for the competition

Tomasz Chwieszczenik Tomasz Chwieszczenik

Why are your holding a sixth contest for Winter Station installations on Toronto’s beaches?

This year’s Winter Stations is a continuation of the long-running outdoor exhibition series which aims to animate Toronto’s waterfront with public art centred around the area’s unused lifeguard stands. Our 2020 theme, ‘Beyond the Five Senses’, is in some ways an evolution of the fundamental idea behind the competition; that is, whereas our focus was (and perhaps still is) on providing winter ‘warming huts’, we are now taking this a step further and asking ‘What other sensory experiences can we elicit beyond warmth?’ and ‘How can we engage the public beyond the typical visual/tactile/auditory experience?’ There is almost a metaphysical aspect to it that I think will lend itself to some very interesting submissions this year.

What is your vision for 2020’s Winter Stations installations?

I would personally like to see a variety of installations that challenge the idea of how an art installation is approached and perceived by the public. Perhaps an installation that disperses sound in such a way that you cannot quite locate its source, or an installation that changes shape or colour when occupied by a visitor. The possibilities are endless. While we try not to limit the artists in scale, they must still work within the confines of the budget and the sometimes unforgiving conditions of Toronto’s waterfront in the wintertime. Additionally, we ask artists to strongly consider the afterlife of their installation – Whether they will be recycled, repurposed, or relocated to continue their life at a new location.

2018 winner: Make Some Noise!!! by Alexandra Grieß and Jorel Heid 2018 winner: Make Some Noise!!! by Alexandra Grieß and Jorel Heid

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

I think for me one of the greatest things about Winter Stations is the range of backgrounds of its many participants. Although most of our submissions do come from architects, landscape architects, engineers and other design professionals, we also receive many from people without a traditional design background and this variety of experiences is reflected in the submissions we receive. I think this is what lends the event its creative spontaneity. The competition is (and has always been) open to everyone regardless of nationality or professional experience and we have made sure that the barrier to entry is as low as possible through the use of our talented fabricators who work tirelessly to realize the artists’ visions. It is thanks to this that many young designers have used the competition as a launchpad from which to carve out their place in the industry.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

We recently launched ‘Winter Stations Presents’ which, in partnership with the Waterfront BIA, will be exhibiting two major public art installations this fall and winter. The first is Impulse - A set of 15 glowing musical see-saws by Toronto-based Lateral Office and Montreal-based CS Design. Impulse will run from 25 October to 12 November 2019 at the Harbourfront Centre (Toronto). The second installation is called Loop by Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve, and Ottoblix. This installation features a set of hollow vertical cylinders with interior seating with a lever in each of the cylinders that triggers an array of lights and images. Loop will be on display at York Street Park (Toronto) from 15 January to 8 February 2020.

2017 winner: The Beacon by João Araújo Sousa & Joana Correia Silva Arquitectura Source: Image by Steven Evans Photography 2017 winner: The Beacon by João Araújo Sousa & Joana Correia Silva Arquitectura

Are there any other recent temporary public realm projects you have been impressed by?

I’ve always been most impressed by monumental projects with ambitions far beyond the scale of human interaction. It’s perhaps not all that recent however Olafur Eliasson’s The Weather Project (London, 2003) at the Tate Modern has always been one of my favourite works of public art. Additionally Anish Kapoor’s Leviathan (Paris, 2011) and, although only conceptual, Nicolas Moulin’s fantastic otherworldly brutalist shorelines as depicted in Panclimn A (2006).