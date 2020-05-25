Competition: Isolation Transformed

The free-to-enter international competition invites architects, designers, engineers and students to draw up imaginative concepts to combat the effects of isolation on individuals, families, communities and cities. About a third of all people globally are currently facing restrictions on their mobility to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, with many workplaces closed, forcing staff to work from home if they can.

Submissions may focus on any site in the world and could deal with issues arising from isolation in any social context and at any scale – such as product design, interior design, house plans, housing estate layouts, transport facilities, workplace architecture, open-space design, and city-wide initiatives including landscape interventions.

Shoppers queue and socially distance themselves outside a supermarket in the United States Source: Image by Barry Dale Gilfry Shoppers queue and socially distance themselves outside a supermarket in the United States

According to the brief: ‘The Covid-19 crisis has focused attention on the living and collective spaces we inhabit and use in our everyday life. Given the necessary isolation for individuals, families, communities and cities, how can we use design to alleviate or improve the physical and psychological contexts in which we live, work and play?

‘World Architecture Festival and PechaKucha are inviting architects, designers and engineers to suggest ideas, both big and small, which show how we could mitigate the effects of future pandemics through design. We will show and discuss a selection of ideas at WAF 2020, which takes place in Lisbon from 2 to 4 December this year.’

Huge numbers of people across the world are currently working from home as part of measures to reduce the transmission of Covid-19. Many employees and employers are embracing full-time home-working for the first time, prompting a new awareness of its benefits and challenges – including child care and healthy exercise.

Almost all of Europe, North America and Asia are preparing for many months of isolation and social distancing with close to 4 billion people now under lockdown. People are being encouraged to keep a distance from each other in shops and other public spaces and reduce their outings from the home as much as possible.

The Isolation Transformed competition aims to promote debate around possible solutions for post-virus environments that would mitigate, improve, or offset current community distancing and isolation. The contest aims to identify a range of concepts which could be used to alleviate or improve the physical and psychological contexts in which we live, work, and play, and help to mitigate effects of future pandemics through design.

Some stores have introduced floor markers to help customers stay safely apart Source: Image by Gotovan Some stores have introduced floor markers to help customers stay safely apart

Submissions should be in the form of a PechaKucha presentation and feature 20 images with a voiceover. PechaKucha, meaning ‘chit-chat’ in Japanese, is a rapidly growing storytelling platform and presentational style used around the world to communicate innovative concepts, particularly in architecture.

Submissions will be judged on their strength of concept, potential for delivery, universality of application, and economy of means. Judges will include INSIDE creative director Nigel Coates; Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s Centres; Sunand Prasad, architect and past-president of RIBA; and Peter Exley, co-founder of Architecture is Fun.

The overall winner will receive a trophy at the WAF Gala Awards Dinner in Lisbon on 4 December. Selected submissions will be exhibited and discussed at WAF and selected entrants will receive free delegate passes and be invited to present their concepts to attendees.

How to apply Deadline The deadline for applications is 31 August Contact details Email: info@worldarchitecturefestival.com Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A with Paul Finch

The programme director at the World Architecture Festival discusses his ambitions for the competition

Paul Finch Paul Finch

Why are your holding an ideas competition to re-imagine post pandemic homes, workspaces and neighbourhoods?

The competition, which is free to enter, has been launched because of the need for creative thinking in respect of the isolation policies which have, understandably, been imposed worldwide. Our view is that any ideas on this subject would be welcome, and this competition is a way of channelling and encouraging creative thinking from any quarter.

The object of the exercise is to recognise clever ideas on a specific subject rather than to identify talented designers, the subject of various other awards. While the relationship between architecture and health has been the prompt for many competitions across the last 100 years, the question of imposed isolation has not previously occurred in the same way.

The competition is an opportunity to show that the traditional ways of creating isolation may be improved: for example, Krakow more or less excluded the black death in the mid-14th century by aggressive and aggressively guarded isolation, i.e. spatially and militarily-defined isolation. Designed alternatives might be more effective, efficient and benign. They began to play a part in the 19th century, for example with the UK’s ‘Nightingale wards’, which were intended to reduce risk of infection by introducing cross-ventilation.

A ‘Florence Nightingale’ Ward at St Thomas’ Hospital, London Source: Image by Wellcome Collection Gallery A ‘Florence Nightingale’ Ward at St Thomas’ Hospital, London

This continued into the later 20th century, with e.g. the hospital template plan (Philip Powell of Powell & Moya) and studies on sunlight as well as distances between operating theatres and wards by Llewelyn-Davies, Weekes, Forrestier-Walker & Bor. Also in the 19th century, whole building types had sprung up for enforced or necessary isolation of the ‘mad, bad and sad’, for example the ‘panopticon’ prison design by Jeremy Bentham, where isolated/separated cells could be easily monitored.

At an urban level, health concerns meant that when Regent’s Street was built in the early 19th century, there were far fewer entry points from Soho than from Mayfair. How can necessary isolation now be more socially equitable? We are looking for imaginative and socially relevant interpretations of the analogous issued today.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

What we hope to see is a wide range of ideas addressing the subject of isolation at very different scales – from the sole occupier of a domestic space to collective use of public or quasi-public spaces. There are no ‘contest sites’, and no formal constraints in respect of the generation of relevant ideas.

Waiting areas in hospitals and other facilities have been temporarily reconfigured to keep people apart Source: Image by Chainwit Waiting areas in hospitals and other facilities have been temporarily reconfigured to keep people apart

However, there is the opportunity for ideas to be presented on PechaKucha’s new software platform, PK Create, which will allow entrants to present their ideas in a fresh competition format (20 slides, 20 seconds each, and a voiceover facility for entrants to use as they wish). Quality of thinking in respect of what the proposal addresses and how it does it will naturally be important, as will the possibility of replication across similar contexts.

Sustainability is implied in the brief, in the sense that addressing isolation will make healthy living in very sense more likely. It is not, however, part of a formal carbon reduction agenda.

What sort of architects are you hoping will apply?

We hope to attract architects, designers, engineers and indeed anyone with a smart idea to enter this competition. The more the merrier. The point of the exercise is to generate creative thinking from individuals or teams. There is no requirements for anyone to collaborate with anyone else unless they wish to. If a clever idea from unknown designers brings them to public attention, that would be a bonus.



Are there any post-pandemic architectural concepts which you have been impressed by?

So far, isolation due to the pandemic is not a subject which has received significant creative attention. We hope this competition will help to address this.