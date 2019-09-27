Solo House, Matarraña, Spain, by Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Cristobal palma solo house pezo von ellrichshausen architectural review cp pve casasolo 2212 Source: Cristobal Palma

Arranged in a 5m grid around a small but deep pool, the square plan of the first Solo House project is exacting in its symmetry: two entrance stairs split around the stem of the building, directing identical routes around the basin of the pool to a third spiral stair. Upstairs, the elevated platform is raised above the trees, remaining open to the elements

Solo House by Pezo von Ellrichshausen

‘Some buildings do not need to solve any problem whatsoever, but to be a problem in themselves’, said Mauricio Pezo. ‘Perhaps that is the real pursuit of a holiday home; to be able to alter the perception of time, passing from the linear sequence of our daily life to the circular time of idleness and boredom’, continues the practice’s other half, Sofia von Ellrichshausen.

