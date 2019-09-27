Your browser is no longer supported

Solo House, Matarraña, Spain, by Pezo von Ellrichshausen

27 September, 2019

Unlike houses for everyday life, holiday homes like this one help liberate convention

Cristobal palma solo house pezo von ellrichshausen architectural review cp pve casasolo 2212

Source: Cristobal Palma

Arranged in a 5m grid around a small but deep pool, the square plan of the first Solo House project is exacting in its symmetry: two entrance stairs split around the stem of the building, directing identical routes around the basin of the pool to a third spiral stair. Upstairs, the elevated platform is raised above the trees, remaining open to the elements

Solo house pezo von ellrichshausen drawings architectural review

Solo House by Pezo von Ellrichausen - click to download

‘Some buildings do not need to solve any problem whatsoever, but to be a problem in themselves’, said Mauricio Pezo. ‘Perhaps that is the real pursuit of a holiday home; to be able to alter the perception of time, passing from the linear sequence of our daily life to the circular time of idleness and boredom’, continues the practice’s other half, Sofia von Ellrichshausen.

Cristobal palma solo house pezo von ellrichshausen architectural review cp pve casasolo 1730

Source: Cristobal Palma

Solo house pezo von ellrichshausen architectural review pve solo 31

Source: Pezo von Ellrichshausen

This building was a case study in Holiday pay: vacation homes by Living Architecture in the U.K. and Solo Houses in Matarraña, Spain which featured in the AR September issue on money – click here to purchase your copy today

