Solo House, Matarraña, Spain, by OFFICE KGDVS

Disconnected from its own reality, architecture like this enters another dimension and inhabits a parallel world

Office kgdvs mari luz vidal solo house architectural review 02 Source: Mari Luz Vidal

Office kgdvs mari luz vidal solo house architectural review 01 Source: Mari Luz Vidal

Circled around a hilltop, the second Solo House endeavours to make itself continuous with the Matarraña landscape: rails suspend sliding wall sections that can be pulled back to open the holiday home entirely to its surroundings, and four sets of columns support the floating disc of the roof. Like Pezo von Ellrichshausen’s contribution to the series, the house is arranged symmetrically around a simple geometry: a circular plan made impossible by most architectural sites.

Office kgdvs drawing solo house architectural review 01

Office kgdvs solo house drawings architectural review Solo House by OFFICE KGDVS - click to download