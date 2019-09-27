Your browser is no longer supported

Solo House, Matarraña, Spain, by OFFICE KGDVS

27 September, 2019

Disconnected from its own reality, architecture like this enters another dimension and inhabits a parallel world

Source: Mari Luz Vidal

Source: Mari Luz Vidal

Circled around a hilltop, the second Solo House endeavours to make itself continuous with the Matarraña landscape: rails suspend sliding wall sections that can be pulled back to open the holiday home entirely to its surroundings, and four sets of columns support the floating disc of the roof. Like Pezo von Ellrichshausen’s contribution to the series, the house is arranged symmetrically around a simple geometry: a circular plan made impossible by most architectural sites.

Solo House by OFFICE KGDVS - click to download

This building was a case study in Holiday pay: vacation homes by Living Architecture in the U.K. and Solo Houses in Matarraña, Spain which featured in the AR September issue on money – click here to purchase your copy today

