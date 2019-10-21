Your browser is no longer supported

SESC Avenida Paulista by Königsberger Vannucchi, São Paulo, Brazil

21 October, 2019

The repetitive but versatile floorplan of this 17 storey building accomodates many uses and provides the highest public view of Avenida Paulista

The SESC (Social Service of Commerce) is a private Brazilian organisation supported by entrepreneurs in business, trade and services. It is responsible for dozens of cultural, sporting and leisure centres, as well as health and food services. The most recent of those centres is the SESC Avenida Paulista. An obsolete office building now combines a variety of uses: a library, theatre, fitness room, dental clinic, children’s activity areas, and exhibition rooms. The 17 previously near identical floor plans, have had areas cut and extended to create specific variations on each floor according to its new function. The ground floor opens to the pavement, creating a covered events space, flexible and available for collective activities, such as fairs and musical concerts. At the top there is a restaurant, café and terrace, providing the highest public view of Avenida Paulista.

20180504 konigsberger vannucchi sesc avenida paulista 225 architectural review sao paulo brazil 1465

Source: PEDRO VANNUCCHI

20180509 konigsberger vannucchi sesc avenida paulista 856 architectural review sao paulo brazil 1465

Source: PEDRO VANNUCCHI

Sesc avenida paulista by königsberger vannucchi drawings

