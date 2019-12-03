Saya Park by Álvaro Siza and Carlos Castanheira, South Korea

A collection of small projects in a rural landscape
Over two decades after Siza’s 1992 design for the Museum for Two Picassos in Madrid was shelved, the architect was invited to realise his ‘life and death’ building on a rural hillside in Korea. Rather than Picasso’s Mujer Embarazada and Guernica, two sculptures by Siza, also symbolising life and death, stand in each arm. Tucked into the hillside to the south, a chapel – a gift for the client’s wife – faces east to capture the light of the new day. ‘Its geometry is pure,’ Castanheira says, ‘because its function is also pure.’ Near to the long reclining form of the art pavilion, an observatory tower is proposed, replacing a scaffolding look-out surveying the countryside.
