Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Saya Park by Álvaro Siza and Carlos Castanheira, South Korea

3 December, 2019

A358 chapel 016

Saya Park chapel

Source:FG + SG

1/6

Hide caption

  • A358 chapel 016

    Saya Park chapel

    Source:FG + SG

  • Chaple 08

    Source:Jong Oh Kim

  • A358 obs 3d 002

    Saya Park observatory (left)

    Source:Germano Vieira

  • A358 art 213

    Saya Park art pavilion

    Source:FG + SG

  • Ignant architecture alvaro siza carlos castanheira art pavilion photographs 18 2880x3287

    Source:FG + SG

  • Ignant architecture alvaro siza carlos castanheira art pavilion photographs 22 2880x4021

    Source:FG + SG

A collection of small projects in a rural landscape

Over two decades after Siza’s 1992 design for the Museum for Two Picassos in Madrid was shelved, the architect was invited to realise his ‘life and death’ building on a rural hillside in Korea. Rather than Picasso’s Mujer Embarazada and Guernica, two sculptures by Siza, also symbolising life and death, stand in each arm. Tucked into the hillside to the south, a chapel – a gift for the client’s wife – faces east to capture the light of the new day. ‘Its geometry is pure,’ Castanheira says, ‘because its function is also pure.’ Near to the long reclining form of the art pavilion, an observatory tower is proposed, replacing a scaffolding look-out surveying the countryside.

Skmbt c20315011720340

Skmbt c20315011720340

Siza designed a beautiful rusty Corten steel piece hanging from the roof in a very tall internal space where light comes in from an opening high in the corner of the room, and a large white marble egg to be displayed in the other wing of the structure. Both were made in Portugal and shipped to Korea. One is something like an angel floating in the light, or a Christ-like figure pertaining to death, and the other is evocative of birth

Untitled 8

Untitled 8

Saya Park site plan – click to download

Untitled 5

Untitled 5

Saya Park chapel – click to download

Untitled 6

Untitled 6

Saya Park observatory – click to download

Untitled 7

Untitled 7

Saya Park art pavilion – click to download

 This case study featured in this piece from the AR November issue on the Foreign + Emerging Architecture – click here to purchase your copy today

  

 

Related files

You might also like...