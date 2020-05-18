Pleasure Island: a remote Gapado remodelled

Within South Korea, you can hardly get further from the capital Seoul than the island of Gapado. The journey requires a 70-minute flight to Jejudo, the country’s largest island, then a trip across it by car or bus to a port on its south coast, and from there a 15-minute ferry ride. The first impression is that it is unprepossessing: amounting to less than a third of a square mile of land rising just 67 feet above sea level, Gapado remains barely distinguishable from the horizon until the boat reaches the shore. On arrival, the boat docks at a ferry terminal, its original two storeys reduced to just one and its concrete face adorned with new metal lettering in a distinctive lower-case font which further emphasises the island’s horizontality.

‘The Gapado project’s long-term goals include bringing back some of its population lost to the vortex of Seoul, after the decline of local agricultural and fishery industries’

The ferry terminal belongs to a collection of buildings redeveloped on the island over the past eight years by Hyundai Card, the country’s largest credit-card provider and a subsidiary of the Korea-based conglomerate best known for its cars. Its success in the crowded Korean credit-card market has hinged, in part, on the strategy of constructing a profile as a kind of cultural organisation, building cultural facilities for the exclusive use of its customers. In Seoul alone, these include a collection of ‘libraries’ (AR online, 14 February 2018), two of which were designed by local architecture firm One O One, who also worked on the Card Factory at the company’s headquarters. It was natural then that the practice was also selected to handle the architecture of the Gapado project: not just the new ferry terminal, but all of its remodelling and rebuilding efforts across the island.

As soon as one leaves the Seoul metropolitan area, one senses a sharp fall in population density and a sharp rise in that population’s average age, especially pronounced on the 3,358 islands off the South Korean coast. Located between Jejudo, a perennially popular domestic vacation destination, and Marado, another island famous as the country’s southernmost point, Gapado had more than 1,000 residents in the 1980s but its population has fallen in recent years to under 200 – the island’s elementary school has maintained a student body of about 10.

As the first of the project’s two phases, six of the island’s vacant homes were converted into accommodation for overnight visitors, the interiors modernised, larger windows installed to take in the surrounding sea-and-barley scenery (the island holds an annual Green Barley Festival in honour of the barley fields that cover two-thirds of its surface) and the structures reinforced against the often-harsh elements. A disused warehouse has become an auditorium and town hall, and a fishery centre has been expanded to include a restaurant serving the kind of seafood gathered by haenyeo, the female divers of Jejudo and the five islands off its coast who have been bringing home octopus, abalone, sea slugs, and much else besides since at least the 17th century. Though now few in number and advanced in years, the haenyeo have come to stand for Jejudo and its environs, and a visitor to Gapado will see them paid tribute in various forms: in sculpture, in the preserved stone shelter used by the haenyeo of old, in still fresh-looking murals along the village’s quiet lanes.

‘When I visited Gapado for the first time, I was in awe of its beauty’, says Hyundai Card CEO Chung ‘Ted’ Tae-yeong, telling the official story of how he got the idea for the Gapado project. ‘Then I thought, it could soon come to an end, given the fact that so many beautiful places in the world undergo rampant development because of their beauty, only to be deserted afterwards.’

A preponderance of lookalike grey-and-beige tower blocks has smothered the distinctiveness of many South Korean cities and towns, and Gapado was slated to receive its own tall residential building in the mid-1990s (the likes of which, on the Korean mainland, stand even in the countryside). But construction had just begun when the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 put a sudden stop to the work.

The site then sat abandoned on the island’s south coast for two decades, and during the second phase of the Gapado project One O One converted this underground hollow into Gapado AiR, or ‘Artists in Residence’. The complex of living, working and gallery spaces are occupied for a few months at a stretch by international artists selected by curators from Seoul’s Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and London’s Tate Modern, with all of whom Hyundai Card have sponsored partnerships. Above the building rises what has become the island’s most visible and distinctive structure: a slim three-storey observation tower, ‘whale-backed’ in the architect’s words, that makes the island appear as ‘a submarine with a periscope raised’.

Like the island’s signature noodle soup, brimming with red pepper and all manner of sea creatures still in their shells, the project may prove something of an acquired taste to Western travellers – not that anything on the island is geared to them. Even in Seoul, South Korea has only just begun to develop a foreigner-oriented culture of tourism, a process of trial-and-error that has seen the country attempting to rediscover and brand itself with the most distinctive elements of its own past. A year after the Gapado project’s buildings first opened, Korean tourists are showing interest: even at the height of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, the ferry over from Jejudo was hardly empty.

Beyond attracting day-trippers, overnight guests, and artists-in-residence, the Gapado project’s long-term goals include bringing back some of its population lost to the vortex of Seoul, after the decline of local agricultural and fishery industries. Decades of unprecedentedly rapid industrialisation and economic growth, ironically driven by corporations like Hyundai, visited a similar hollowing-out on not just villages but small towns and even medium-sized cities all around the country. In contrast to the omnipresence of chain shops elsewhere in South Korea, the sole convenience store on Gapado is run by locals, as are its other businesses including those established by the project, whose promotional materials emphasise the importance of creating new sources of income for the island’s people. ‘Doesn’t sustainability mean young people can come and make a living too?’ Choi asks. ‘Only if the economy is revitalised and culture preserved can they take pride and have kids of their own.’ Numbering the meetings held throughout the course of the project at 1,498, Hyundai Card insisted on consultation with the locals, honouring their wishes, and considering their benefit throughout the process.

The Korean press has run occasional stories to the contrary, reporting local criticism of the strictness of the limitations placed on Gapado’s real-estate transactions by the government of Jejudo, working in collaboration with Hyundai Card and One O One. And whether tourists come for the architecture, the ecology, or the red noodle soup, they are more conspicuous than the islanders, whose presence is evidenced chiefly by the laundry flapping on clothes lines outside the village’s inhabited homes.

Impressively, Gapado can claim energy independence, the result of an initiative launched the year before the Hyundai Card’s redevelopment project. Gapado’s very name means ‘island of wind and waves’, and the former element, captured by a striking pair of windmills, more than supplies the energy needs of every household and business there. In recent years other South Korean islands have attempted to place themselves in the ecotourism market, most notably Daebudo, which is connected by a bridge to South Korea’s populous west coast. But Gapado has the advantage of greater remoteness and less built development – some existing pavement has even been torn up to devote more space to vegetation as part of the project, making it appear even less developed than it already was.

Air observation kyungsub shin gapado architectural review Source: Kyungsub Shin The distinctive AiR observation tower, likened by the architect to a periscope, is an inspiring spot on the shoreline, providing 360-degree views

Gapado’s wind-powered sustainability has a part in bolstering the brand Hyundai Card has sought to create for the island. This sort of endeavour has precedent in South Korea: since the ’70s, cosmetics giant AmorePacific, for instance, has put considerable resources into cultivating the tea fields of Jejudo, crafting and promoting an image of the island through its subsidiary tea brand Osulloc. Like its architectural projects in Seoul, Hyundai Card has concentrated on architecture and design: in addition to the architect-designed spaces, the project’s font was specially designed for the island, and in the new ferry terminal’s gift shop, visitors can purchase souvenirs adhering to the official colour scheme, drawn from the existing setting, of ‘sea blue’, ‘barley green’, ‘trachyte black’ and ‘roof orange’.

If in Seoul the fruits of Hyundai Card’s expenditure as a design patron have tended towards lavish facilities and a borderline ostentatious internationalism (the books in its Design Library were selected by a team of critics and curators based in the US and UK), the Gapado project goes the other way in everywhere stressing its own humble physical scale and closely bounded localism. ‘I don’t think of Gapado as a destination’, Choi explains. ‘It’s an island unchangingly permeated by the life of the locals, and better than discovering something new there is seeing how its people live.’

Houses a b

Architect: One O One Architects