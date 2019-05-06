Elderly people tend to occupy the physical and existential margins, but Dominique Coulon’s thoughtful sheltered housing project in the Basel suburb confounds the stereotypes associated with old age

If youth is the centre, then age is the periphery. ‘All the world’s a stage’, mused Shakespeare, famously parsing the seven ages of man. Of old age, he had this to say: ‘The sixth age shifts, Into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon, With spectacles on nose and pouch on side’. For many people confronting the spectre of old age, the drift to the physical and existential margins is often inescapable. ‘For his shrunk shank, and his big manly voice, Turning again toward childish treble, pipes, And whistles in his sound’.

Where to go, what to do with yourself in your dotage? Quiet-as-the-grave suburbs and certain British seaside towns – Bexhill, Bournemouth, Blackpool – have become synonymous with predominantly elderly populations. In pursuit of la dolce vita, some 300,000 British sunseekers have decamped to Spain. The majority are retirees. Lee Wachtstetter, a wealthy nonagenarian widow from Florida, solved the problem by taking up residence on a cruise ship. In 2018, she marked 10 years living aboard the Crystal Serenity as the ultimate upscale stowaway, at a cost of $170,000 per year. Lee’s richesse enabled her to leverage her unorthodox choice of retirement vehicle. Clearly, others have less leverage. Yet once we shuffle to the edge of Shakespeare’s stage, an indistinct, peripheral landscape awaits – sheltered housing, care homes, hospitals and hospices – contingent on individual levels of health and wealth.

On the extreme edge of France, where it meets Germany and Switzerland, lies Huningue, a suburb of tri-national Basel. Bounded by the sweep of the Rhine meandering down to the North Sea, Huningue is pleasant, placid and prosperous. With a population of around 7,000, it is perhaps the perfect periphery, a place to which elderly people can withdraw gracefully. Set on a site on the edge of the Rhine, with views across to Germany, La Dunette is a complex of 25 sheltered flats, but its achingly contemporary architecture does not immediately intimate its function. ‘La Dunette’ literally translates as a protective structure on the deck of a ship, a poop deck, if you like. It signifies shelter against the elements, but also the idea of momentum and journeying. Rather like Lee Wachtstetter and her cruise ship, La Dunette is a community of residents, their needs attended to, travelling hopefully.

The building is the outcome of a 2013 competition held by the municipality who own and operate the facility. It was won by Strasbourg-based Dominique Coulon, who studied under the great French Modernist Henri Ciriani. The work of Coulon’s practice is concentrated in and around Strasbourg, which has oscillated between French and German control over centuries, reflecting fluctuating European peripheries, but now recast a cultural bridge between the two countries. Over the years, Coulon has completed a number of projects for elderly people, from sheltered housing to more care-intensive nursing homes. A 2015 project in the Normandy village of Orbec was nominated for the EU Mies Award, its traffic light green exterior and red interior disdaining the conventional washed-out palette of hospital environments.

At La Dunette, residents’ ages range from 62 to 84. They are accepted for places on the basis that they are relatively fit, mobile, and not suffering from dementia. In a familiar pattern, many have lost partners and been left marooned in family homes which they now find unsuitable or unmanageable. Downsizing to a rented flat in a communal facility is a logical tactic, but it does represent a profound existential shift and uprooting. Understandably, many people are reluctant to countenance it. Those who do, can take advantage of a building and environment explicitly constructed around their demands.

Yet from an initial appraisal of Coulon’s architecture, with its Schweiz-precise planes of sober brick and seamless glazing, you would not immediately identify it as sheltered housing. The building could equally be for students, or simply a generic block of flats. Hiding in plain sight, sheltered housing is an especially elusive typology. Closer inspection reveals personal objects and plants dotting window sills, the quiet, humanising kitsch of lives that merges into and sits perfectly well with the studied neutrality of the architecture. This is an accommodating armature, rather than the kind of place where calibrated ambience is destroyed by a random pot plant.

Calculated to encourage interaction between residents, the programme includes a veritable banquet of lifestyle options: restaurant, lounge, games area, computer room, hairdresser, vegetable garden and pétanque court. Flats are arranged around the perimeter, to take advantage of views, while circulation spaces are conspicuously munificent, less like institutional corridors and more like internal streets and squares.

A wide promenading staircase connects the two levels, an architectural element in its own right, with a built-in bench on the landing for resting and conversing. In many ways, this is the building’s physical and social fulcrum, structuring and activating space. ‘Giving it such architectural significance renders it unavoidable’, says Dominique Coulon. ‘By contrast, the lift is deliberately hidden.’ To keep mobile, residents are encouraged to take the stairs rather than the lift. There is parking and storage in the basement to accommodate overspills of furniture and possessions.

Big boned and generously proportioned, the building’s structure comprises a sequence of interlocking volumes, with light funnelled into the deep plan from a series of openings. The rooftop patio is a glass cube suspended over the central hall, its angular geometry complementing the staircase. Space flares and compresses, from intimate to soaring, choreographing experiential nuance. Materials are consistently expressed – rustic brick external walls, timber floors and warm, terracotta-coloured concrete and tiles which dominate the interior. ‘The aim’, says Coulon, ‘was to cultivate a benevolent atmosphere and avoid any sense of this feeling like an institution.’

Bricks are hand-made, bonded with projecting stretchers to catch the light and add visual texture, a deft Aalto-esque touch. Rather than having openable windows, ventilation to flats is provided by perforated brick panels backed with internal shutters that residents throw back on hot days. With no tempting open windows, this arrangement is also more secure, another key consideration for occupant welfare.

La Dunette confounds the typical image of sheltered housing as a place of reduced personal and physical cicrumstances

Reflecting the prevailing demographic, most of the 25 flats are for single people, though there are two larger ones for couples and a guest flat for visiting family members. Individual flats are efficiently organised, like hotel or student bedrooms, with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, together with a bathroom and sleeping alcove. Conceived as blank canvases, they have a slightly clinical feel when empty, but have been artfully and enthusiastically filled by residents’ furniture and possessions. Yet the essential compactness of the basic 50m2 plan is perhaps a subtle inducement not to hibernate and instead spend time in the more spatially enticing communal areas. Kitchen windows overlook the stair and landings, fostering a sense of connectedness, and residents are encouraged to take at least one meal a day en groupe in the restaurant.

Lee Wachtstetter, a widow from Florida, whose wealth has enabled her to live on a cruise ship for a decade, rather than submit to the twilight world of housing for the elderly

People seem generally content with their flats and the overall set-up. One resident, who bore an impressive resemblance to Elizabeth Taylor, even proposed ‘Une coupe de champagne, peut-être? as she showed me round her living quarters. The most desirable flats have views over the Rhine, with its languid choreography of barges and boats. A generously proportioned window seat becomes a kind of home altar, a place to display personal knick-knacks.

Robustly functional, yet full of spatial and material incident, the building is an armature for domestic lives and routines, albeit carefully managed. Yet its finely judged target constituency seems to appreciate its qualities. The tricky part comes when age and infirmity finally take their toll on individuals to the point that they no longer fit the criteria for residency. Then it will be a case of being discreetly moved on to somewhere more ‘appropriate’, nursing home or hospice, gradually heading towards the ultimate periphery.

Ironically, the site next to La Dunette was developed as a nursery school, manifesting one of society’s most cherished assumptions that older people are inherently bewitched and invigorated by the presence of small children (and vice versa). Perhaps this is the case here, and both certainly benefit from being in a tranquil suburban milieu. But relapsing into an infantile state is one of the more terrifying aspects of getting old. As Shakespeare put it: ‘Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history, Is second childishness and mere oblivion, Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.’

Architect Dominique Coulon & Associés Project team Dominique Coulon, Olivier Nicollas, Gautier Duthoit, Javier Gigosos-Ruipérez, Diego Bastos-Romero Structural engineer Batiserf Ingénierie Landscape architect Bruno Kubler Photographs Eugeni Pons unless otherwise stated