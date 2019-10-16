Museu dos Coches in Lisbon, Portugal by Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Mendes da Rocha’s first building in Europe, the Museu dos Coches in Lisbon is a continuation of Mendes da Rocha’s consideration of the museum as a public space

Mendes da Rocha’s first building in Europe, the Museu dos Coches (National Coach Museum) in Lisbon sits on an awkward site, close to the bank of the Tagus River but cut off from it by a railway line. Two lighter steel volumes – one housing exhibition halls and the other admin spaces – sit suspended on large reinforced-concrete foundations and are linked above by a small connecting bridge. A continuation of Mendes da Rocha’s consideration of the museum as a public space, the project is surrounded by a cobbled plaza that wraps around the site, overlooked by a cluster of historic buildings opposite.

0901 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review Source: Fernando Guerra / FG+SG



1303 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review Source: joão carmo simões

1302 museu dos coches paulo mendes da rocha drawings Click to download