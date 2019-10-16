Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Museu dos Coches in Lisbon, Portugal by Paulo Mendes da Rocha

16 October, 2019

Mendes da Rocha’s first building in Europe, the Museu dos Coches in Lisbon is a continuation of Mendes da Rocha’s consideration of the museum as a public space

Mendes da Rocha’s first building in Europe, the Museu dos Coches (National Coach Museum) in Lisbon sits on an awkward site, close to the bank of the Tagus River but cut off from it by a railway line. Two lighter steel volumes – one housing exhibition halls and the other admin spaces – sit suspended on large reinforced-concrete foundations and are linked above by a small connecting bridge. A continuation of Mendes da Rocha’s consideration of the museum as a public space, the project is surrounded by a cobbled plaza that wraps around the site, overlooked by a cluster of historic buildings opposite.

0901 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review

0901 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review

Source: Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

1303 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review

1303 paulo mendes da rocha museu coches architectural review

Source: joão carmo simões

1302 museu dos coches paulo mendes da rocha drawings

1302 museu dos coches paulo mendes da rocha drawings

Click to download

This case study is part of Retrospective: Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Read the full article here.  

Related files

You might also like...