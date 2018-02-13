Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

01

Mikve Rajel by Pascal Arquitectos, Mexico City, Mexico, 2011

13 February, 2018 By

The purifying ritual bath or mikveh is central to Jewish religious life, and there are numerous strict rules regarding the purity of the water, which should preferably be ‘living water’ from a spring or alternatively rain water, and the facility in which it is stored. Although there are notable ancient mikveh – among them a subterranean, sixth-century example beneath Syracuse – most modern mikveh are of little architectural merit. However, the influential orthodox Rabbi Menachem Mendel ...

DO YOU WANT TO READ MORE?
Register to read 3 free articles per month

Already a subscriber?Activate your digital account now or

log in to your account to read this story.

Subscribe to the AR now to get access to a curated selection of the freshest, most innovative best architectural ideas in the world, which will inspire your own projects and keep you at the top of your game.

For free access to this article and other selected stories, exclusive videos and email viewsletters, register for guest access.

Architectural Review