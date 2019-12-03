Your browser is no longer supported

Álvaro Siza Hall by Álvaro Siza, Carlos Castanheira and Jun Sung Kim, South Korea

3 December, 2019

Siza’s projects are known for their sensitive and delicate responses to the spatial and often social conditions of the site

Siza and Castanheira’s first building in Korea, the Anyang Pavilion was originally commissioned for the Anyang Public Art Project in 2005, a cultural centre at the entrance to the Anyang Art Park south of Seoul. When he returned to Porto after first visiting Anyang, Castanheira ‘tried to transmit the experience, the happenings, the tastes and the background for the work’, he remembers. ‘Siza received, understood, questioned and interpreted like no one else can.’ Siza and Castanheira collaborated with Jun Sung Kim, an old friend of Castanheira whom they went on to work with on the Mimesis Museum in 2009.

