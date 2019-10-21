Japan House by Kengo Kuma and FGMF, São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo is home to the largest Japanese population outside Japan, and this new building acts as a sort of Japanese cultural embassy in Brazil. The first architectural challenge was the conversion of a bank into a cultural centre. The focus of the project is the facade on Avenida Paulista: wood blades (hinoki, a typical Japanese cypress) of different dimensions are arranged vertically and horizontally, with different inclinations in relation to the frontal plane of the building, creating an unusual brise-soleil. This generates an entangled, formless perimeter which shifts as one walks parallel to the facade. Minimalism predominates on the three floors inside the building – the exhibition areas are flexible white cubes and the furniture in the café, library and shop is delicate with slender components.

Tatewaki nio jh 8631 rev2 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil Source: TATEWAKI NIO

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 img 2384 v3 japan house são paulo rogério cassimiro architectural review 1465 Source: JAPAN HOUSE SÃO PAULO / ROGÉRIO CASSIMIRO

Tatewaki nio jh 8370 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil Source: TATEWAKI NIO

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 drawings Click to download