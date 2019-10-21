Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Japan House by Kengo Kuma and FGMF, São Paulo, Brazil

21 October, 2019

A sort of Japanese cultural embassy in Brazil, Japan House features an unusual brise-soleil

São Paulo is home to the largest Japanese population outside Japan, and this new building acts as a sort of Japanese cultural embassy in Brazil. The first architectural challenge was the conversion of a bank into a cultural centre. The focus of the project is the facade on Avenida Paulista: wood blades (hinoki, a typical Japanese cypress) of different dimensions are arranged vertically and horizontally, with different inclinations in relation to the frontal plane of the building, creating an unusual brise-soleil. This generates an entangled, formless perimeter which shifts as one walks parallel to the facade. Minimalism predominates on the three floors inside the building – the exhibition areas are flexible white cubes and the furniture in the café, library and shop is delicate with slender components.

Tatewaki nio jh 8631 rev2 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil

Tatewaki nio jh 8631 rev2 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil

Source: TATEWAKI NIO

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 img 2384 v3 japan house são paulo rogério cassimiro architectural review 1465

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 img 2384 v3 japan house são paulo rogério cassimiro architectural review 1465

Source: JAPAN HOUSE SÃO PAULO / ROGÉRIO CASSIMIRO

Tatewaki nio jh 8370 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil

Tatewaki nio jh 8370 japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 sao paulo architectural review 1465 brazil

Source: TATEWAKI NIO

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 drawings

Japan house kengo kuma and fgmf 2017 drawings

Click to download

 This case study featured in this piece from the AR October issue on Brazil – click here to purchase your copy today

Related files

You might also like...