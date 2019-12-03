House on Jeju Island by Álvaro Siza, Carlos Castanheira and Kim Jong Kyu, South Korea

This idyllic summer house was crafted by Portuguese carpenters and shipped and assembled on the Korean island of Jeju

Designed for the owner of Amore Pacific, the summer house on the idyllic Korean Jeju Island sits on a hillside looking across to the ocean. Clad in white stone, the volumes are arranged around terraces and ‘external hallways’ in which to linger among the lush surroundings. Since its completion eight years ago, the architects have designed a small timber outbuilding to nestle in the grounds. Crafted by Portuguese carpenters and shipped and assembled on the island – this is a small corner of Portugal in Korea.

