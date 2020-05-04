Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

House of Architectural Heritage, 2017 by Leopold Banchini Architects and Noura Al Sayeh

4 May, 2020 By

House banchini al sayeh architectural review 1

1/4

Hide caption

  • House banchini al sayeh architectural review 1
  • House banchini al sayeh architectural review 2
  • House banchini al sayeh architectural review 3
  • House banchini al sayeh architectural review 4

This case study is part of the essay String of pearls: preserving cultural heritage in Bahrain, featured in AR May 2020 on Tourism. Click here to read the full article

Although Brutalist in weight and materiality, presenting to the street metal doors framed within an austere concrete facade, it is in fact a light and porous space. Like a garage door, the large metal panels slide up, opening fully at both ends of the long and narrow site, creating a covered, public passage in the dense urban fabric.

‘Intelligent and unpretentious, it is an essay in the delicate coexistence of old and new’

Inside, glass walls retract in a concertina fold. The narrow interior treats the neighbours’ walls as museum pieces and presents them as a ready-made exhibit. From coral stone walls to mud plaster to industrial blockwork, the House of Architectural Heritage shows the evolution of techniques and materials used to build the houses of Muharraq – urban conditions frozen in time. The ground floor hosts temporary exhibitions and a small mezzanine presents a collection of books and the archive of architect John Yarwood, who surveyed and documented Muharraq’s architectural heritage during the 1980s. 

Although it does not relate directly to the pearling pathway narrative (it is part of the NGO Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture & Research, also headed by Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa), this building is an expression of the city’s rehabilitation efforts. It is an extension of the street, intelligent and unpretentious, an essay in the delicate coexistence of old and new. 

House centre architectural review drawings4

House centre architectural review drawings4

Click to download

This piece is featured in the AR May 2020 issue on Tourism – click here to buy your copy today 

Related files

You might also like...