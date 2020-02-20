Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Rauch House in Austria by Roger Boltshauser with Martin Rauch

20 February, 2020

Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 04

Source: Beat Bühler

1/7

Hide caption

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 04

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 03

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 05

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 01

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 02

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 06

    Source: Beat Bühler

  • Cs01 haus martin rauch roger boltshauser earth architectural review 07

    Source: Beat Bühler

The house is an exercise in practising Rauch’s proclamation that he wants to ‘build contemporary forms’

This case study is part of a longer restrospective on Martin Rauch – click here to read the full piece

Designed in close collaboration with the architect Roger Boltshauser, Rauch House overlooks the village of Schlins, Vorarlberg, in Austria. Many technical aspects were without precedent, so involved an ongoing process of experimentation between the collaborators. The house is nestled in the hillside, made from earth excavated from the site on which it stands, and gestures towards the valley with shifting blocks and generous openings.

It is clear that the house is an exercise in practising Rauch’s proclamation that he wants to ‘build contemporary forms’. The rhythm of the exterior is defined by erosion checks – clay bricks entirely handmade by Rauch that serve to slow the flow of water on the surface of the building. The successive bricks surface as horizontal stripes with a crayon-like line that has a softness which surrenders to the character of the rammed-earth walls they sit amid. This spirit is not lost in the interior either, and the haptic qualities of the earth are emphasised in the oval space enclosing the staircase. Moving through the building means ascending through this dramatic vertical tunnel of clay. There is a pleasant balance to the building. Living needs are gently taken care of within the constraints of the rectangular volume.

A clarity and sharpness characterises the form, and the gleaming white-clay and quartz sand lining of the interior spaces produce sleek rooms within which to view the adjacent expansive landscape. The increasing level of refinement at play throughout the building, from silken surfaces, to handmade tiles, to exposed coarse clay, confidently tells the story of transformation that is at the core of the project, and indeed much of Rauch’s oeuvre.

Haus rauch drawings roger boltshauser martin architectural review

Haus rauch drawings roger boltshauser martin architectural review

Click to download

This case study is part of a longer restrospective on Martin Rauch – click here to read the full piece

Related files

You might also like...