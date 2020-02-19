Qaisariah Souq in Muharraq, Bahrain by Studio Anne Holtrop

The moulds for the concrete walls of Qaisariah Souq’s rehabilitation were filled with sand at their edges, raggedly and inconstantly, before the concrete mix was poured in

The Qaisariah Souq played a large role in the pearling economy. Deals to purchase pearls were made in coffee shops that lined the souq, and wood destined for the bows of pearling fleets was received and stored. These traditional markets are intrinsic to the urban fabric of Bahrain. The first idea for Muharraq’s rehabilitated souq was a section of tent-like, softly pitched roofs, extruded along the length of the site. The architectural language felt adequate and natural, but it was an automatic and preconceived response to the brief.

Opting instead for a much less controlled proposal, Holtrop argues that non-referential architecture is more interesting and more contemporary – he isn’t interested in nostalgia. The traditional coral stone material characteristic of the area is still put to use, and concrete elements are cast with ‘unconstrained’ sand borders. These amorphous edges ‘emphasise the forms of the coral stone slabs that can be found in the old structures’. What results is open to interpretation – the transformation from intuition, through a process of refinement, to a final building which hints at the spirit of place.

