Dark ecology: Climate Museum in Lleida by Estudi d'Arquitectura Toni Gironès

Dark ecology, according to Timothy Morton, ‘begins in darkness as depression’. The awareness of our ecological reality comes with a melancholia, suffocating and knotty. But then in the darkness, Morton argues, and over time, the ‘dark-depression’ softens into a gentler, uncanny sense of co-existence, of humans as a species among other species. Eventually, the despair melts into ‘dark sweetness’, syrupy maybe, and still like pools of molten sugar. But, as Morton points out, ‘We usually don’t get past the first darkness, and that’s if we even care’.

It is tempting to look away and turn a blind eye, languishing in the gloom, but instead we mommon psychological reactions to the trauma of the climate catastrophe, blindly grasping in the darkness, attempting to get a grip on the existential enormity and apparent futility of the transformation required to save Earth’s life forms from mass extinction.

Education is a torch cutting light through the shadows, a museum of climate a space to learn about the ecological crisis and the ways that apocalypse can be circumnavigated. The first of these museums of the future might be Calatrava’s Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow) built in Rio de Janeiro in 2015 – an admirable curation of powerful and futuristic multimedia ‘experiences’ unfortunately housed in an ostentatious, overworked starchitect’s scribble. The nods to sustainability (recycled water is used in the museum’s air-conditioning system and solar panels produce 9 per cent of its electricity consumption) were recognised, without irony, by the Best Innovative Green Building award at MIPIM, ‘the world’s leading real estate market event’. The museum was a protagonist in the controversial development and gentrification of a decaying corner of Rio – previously the largest slave port in the world (a fact which goes unnoted) – as part of the city’s preparations for the Olympics, allegedly displacing poorer residents in the process.

‘The modern ruin, forever undone, is quietly devastating, a surreal monument to the failure of capitalism and the human destruction of the planet’

The Museu do Amanhã manifests a contradiction deeply entrenched in supposedly sustainable architecture. Insatiable economic growth, even dressed in a crown of shiny solar panels, paves the road to ecological ruin. The construction industry devours vast amounts of energy and planetary resources in order to fuel a rapacious real estate market that demands to grow infinitely. Buildings are responsible for 40 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions – three quarters produced by their operational consumption, and the final quarter by construction itself.

Our ideas about ‘sustainable growth’ haven’t progressed since the 20th century, as Toni Gironès, architect of the climate museum in Lleida, points out. ‘We continue to think in terms of expansion, proposing so-called “alternative energies” as new opportunities for business, and camouflaging the same competitive and selfish spirit that has led us to our current situation, with a thin layer of “green paint”.’ Architecture trips and tumbles over these sticky, inconvenient truths. The museum in Lleida, 150km west of Barcelona, was originally commissioned by the Spanish bank La Caixa in partnership with Lleida’s city council. As well as being complicit in propagating our failing capitalist economic model, La Caixa also has large shares in oil and gas giant Repsol and energy company Gas Natural. The museum was destined to join the bank’s collection of science museums, including CosmoCaixa (2004) in Barcelona and the planetarium in Madrid (2017) as well as a series of CaixaForums, the one in Barcelona designed by Arata Isozaki (2002) and that in Madrid by Herzog & de Meuron (2007).

Albert font anguela Source: Albert Font Anguela A steel mesh path guides the visitor around the hillside like the Panathenaic Way to the ancient Greek Acropolis

Corporations salving their image through token cultural and social projects is nothing new. Oil colossus BP sponsored various arts institutions in London until recently (including 26 years at Tate Modern, itself originally a project of Henry Tate of the Tate & Lyle sugar company, built on the legacy of the slave trade), and most recently AMO collaborated with Volkswagen on their exhibition Countryside, The Future at the Guggenheim in New York – a partnership tone-deaf to the catastrophic impact global heating, in which the fossil fuel automotive industry plays a monumental role, is having on rural areas.

Regardless, 92 architects entered the design competition for the Lleida climate museum in 2008. The brief prescriptively demanded a building of 3,000m2 on a site of 12,000m2, with a stable temperature of between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius throughout the year and traditional museum content displayed in typical exhibition halls. Estudi d’Arquitectura Toni Gironès’ winning entry, however, apparently tore up this brief, proposing instead that ‘the climate museum is the planet Earth, the climate is the content’. The proposal argued that the landscape of the site – a sliver of land notched into Gardeny hill, climbing from the wooded edge of the city up to an arid plateau – is a crucial part of the museum. The project was envisioned as an ‘inseparable framework’ of nature and inhabitable enclosure, an almost entirely open structure, reducing the controlled, air-conditioned spaces to a minimum and instead maximising on the natural microclimate of the site, passive ventilation and shading.

With cruel but somewhat inevitable irony, it was our broken economic system, and the worst financial downturn in 80 years, which halted construction of the climate museum in 2011. The original budget of €6 million was eventually reduced to just €1.5 million. Of the works completed, a new topography of stepping terraces – the critical foundation of the entire project – was created by moving 25,000m3 of soil around the site: a swathe of bare earth sweeps upwards like a skateboard slope, cut off by a ‘cliff’ of sandstone which protects a generous ledge into which the museum building is lodged. To the west, soil was mounded into a hillock that offers panoramic views of Lleida’s landscape, a crown of colossal sandstone shards providing an outdoor classroom for local schools.

What was built of the museum remains frozen in a state of undress today. Fronds of rusting rebar spring from uncapped columns, like a plantation of concrete palm trees, the roof that was meant to span them to form a loggia only hastily started and abandoned, the concrete raw and crumbling. The sizeable basement set into the hillside, envisioned as spaces for exhibitions, is instead a series of semi-derelict chasms open to the gravelly innards of the hillside beneath, the floor slabs roughly torn at the edges like pages from a notebook.

Estudi d’architectura toni gironès architectural review Source: Estudi d’Architectura Toni Gironès Whilst the wisteria that covers the pergola of rusting steel grows, in the summer white fabric creates shade

Minimal building works continued between 2015 and 2017 to gently coax the building site into a public park. ‘I thought, maybe it is not necessary to finish the original project, maybe it’s not necessary to add more concrete’, Toni Gironès remembers. A pergola – the ‘centre of gravity’ for the project – was constructed to create a public square, with 2.5m deep trusses hovering above and planted with wisteria, woody and dormant during winter but blossoming with sweet-scented flowers in spring. While the wisteria is growing into a thick vegetal cloud, in summer gauzy white agricultural mesh is drawn across the trusses like the roof of a souq to provide shade instead. The abandoned concrete roof is continued in ethereal fabric billowing in the breeze rolling in from the plateau above, furled up at the edges between columns like ghostly theatre curtains.

‘But we must venture into the darkness of the forest, however frightening and sad it might seem, in order to feel our way to the other side’

As well as wisteria, other plants are used as a building material and are indistinguishable from the architecture, blurring the boundary between nature and the built. Creeping orange bignonias were planted to grow up a curved steel mesh roof sheltering a small block of toilets, the stone sinks resting on the rebar of unbuilt columns. And the courtyards punched through to the basement to allow sun and rain through to patios down in the basement were planted with Virginia creepers, climbing rusting ‘vines’ suspended from a steel cage.

The site is now used as an open public space, with occasional events, including educational family workshops and guided tours twice a week, inviting locals to find out more about their environment and climate. A permanent exhibition about Joan Oró, a local scientist who died in 2004, is in the one enclosed room on the site, buried into the hill and accessed from the pergola. Outside opening hours, the site is fully accessible as a public park and visitors are welcome to meander from the Gardeny plateau at the top of the hill, across to the viewpoint atop the new hillock, circle the perimeter of what was built of the museum and tumble downwards towards the edge of the city into the shade of the trees, between remnants of the site’s previous life as a military summer club – swimming pools, fragments of outbuildings and tiled terraces. Steel mesh paths, laid lightly on the gravel, mark a suggested route around the site, implausibly delicate rebar railings guiding the way.

The paradox of constructing a climate museum out of concrete and steel is not lost on Gironès. Twelve years after the original competition, proposed at a time when concrete construction was arguably not so publicly controversial, the architect admits, ‘maybe I would make a few changes. Building in concrete needs to disappear’. Much has changed over the last decade – most recently, Lleida’s city council elections in May 2019 saw a change in political make-up which Gironès hopes might mean they are able to ‘activate’ two or three further moments within the ruins of the museum’s basement.

Among the trees at the base of the hillside, the crumbling columns loom above like an acropolis from the future, a prophecy of what is to come. The project is arguably more potent, more powerful, precisely because it was never finished. It is difficult to imagine a fully functioning, bustling museum having the same poignant effect.

The modern ruin, forever undone, is quietly devastating, a surreal monument to the failure of capitalism and the human destruction of the planet. ‘Dark is dangerous’, Hélène Cixous wrote in Le Rire de la Méduse (‘The Laugh of the Medusa’) in 1975. ‘You can’t see anything in the dark, you’re afraid. Don’t move, you might fall. Most of all, don’t go into the forest.’ But we must venture into the darkness of the forest, however frightening and sad it might seem, in order to feel our way to the other side. In the lonely remains of the climate museum in Lleida, collecting in the shaded corners and drifting between the trees, we can find dark ecology, feel the heavy sadness in the rotting concrete, and then maybe wait for the sadness to soften. ‘Lighten up’, Morton urges, ‘dark ecology does not mean heavy or bleak; it is strangely light.’

Climate Museum, Lleida, Spain Architect: Toni Gironès Environmental Consultant: Societat Orgànica Photographs: Fernando Alda