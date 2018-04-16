Cowshed in Lignières, Switzerland by localarchitecture

The cowshed is a humble type that has elicited some surprisingly thoughtful treatments, from Soane’s graceful semi-circular examples to Stephen Taylor’s rustic concrete arch. In this recent example, constructed in the Jura hills of Switzerland, the timber beams traditionally used in local barns are employed to create an unusually complex roof form. Although the resulting volume is strikingly asymmetrical, it lies low against the landscape and is not going to frighten the horses. Beneath ...