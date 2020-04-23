Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Centro de Invidentes y Débiles Visuales, Mexico City by Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha

23 April, 2020 By Gabriela Carrillo

Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review 1

1/5

Hide caption

  • Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review 1
  • Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review 3
  • Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review 4
  • Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings 2
  • Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings

This case study is part of the essay Building for the blind, featured in AR April 2020 on Darkness. Click here to read the full article

Bounded by two great avenues in one of Mexico City’s poorest peripheral neighbourhoods, this huge complex provides services to both the general public and the visually impaired, in an effort to improve integration in public life. 

It is bordered on all four sides by a tall retaining wall crowned by vegetation, that acts both as an acoustic barrier and to hold back the earth excavated from the former construction dump on which it sits. The plan is set out in a series of parallel bands: the first housing offices and a cafeteria, and the second, workshops, a shop and braille and sound libraries gathered around a plaza. The third band contains classrooms that face onto private gardens and patios, carved from the back of the heavy retaining wall.

Senses of sound, smell and touch are all activated throughout: a water channel runs along the central plaza, its rippling sounds intended to guide the way, different aromatic plants layering further orientation into the perimeter wall and patios. In contrast to the bulky stone of the retaining wall, the workshop buildings shift from a smooth concrete base to rammed-earth bricks at hand height, activating a sense of touch and differentiating the buildings’ programmes.

Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings

Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings

Click to download

Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings 2

Centre for visually imparied rocha carrillo architectural review drawings 2

Click to download

This case study is part of a longer essay called Building for the blind – click here to read the full piece

Related files

You might also like...