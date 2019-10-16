Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

Brazilian pavilion, Osaka Expo​, by Paulo Mendes da Rocha

16 October, 2019

Full screen
1101 osaka expo pavilion paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

The 1970 Osaka Expo pavilion was a crystallisation of Mendes da Rocha’s belief in architecture as a means of rethinking landscape

This vast concrete and steel space-frame, perched delicately on an undulating artificial landscape, was typical of Brazil’s Modernist Paulista School and a crystallisation of Mendes da Rocha’s belief in architecture as a means of rethinking landscape. With an appearance that belied the temporary nature of the commission it was a hugely successful international debut and, despite campaigning by a local university to keep the structure, it was eventually demolished.

1105 osaka expo brazilian pavilion paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

1105 osaka expo brazilian pavilion paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

Source: Personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha

1104 osaka paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

1104 osaka paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

Source: Personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Paulo Mendes da Rocha speaking in Osaka, the project’s engineer acting as translator

1103 osaka expo pavilion by paulo mendes da rocha drawings

1103 osaka expo pavilion by paulo mendes da rocha drawings

Click to download

Lead image courtesy of the personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha

This case study is part of Retrospective: Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Read the full article here

Related files

You might also like...