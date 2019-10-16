Brazilian pavilion, Osaka Expo​, by Paulo Mendes da Rocha

The 1970 Osaka Expo pavilion was a crystallisation of Mendes da Rocha’s belief in architecture as a means of rethinking landscape

This vast concrete and steel space-frame, perched delicately on an undulating artificial landscape, was typical of Brazil’s Modernist Paulista School and a crystallisation of Mendes da Rocha’s belief in architecture as a means of rethinking landscape. With an appearance that belied the temporary nature of the commission it was a hugely successful international debut and, despite campaigning by a local university to keep the structure, it was eventually demolished.

1105 osaka expo brazilian pavilion paulo mendes da rocha architectural review Source: Personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha

1104 osaka paulo mendes da rocha architectural review Source: Personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha Paulo Mendes da Rocha speaking in Osaka, the project’s engineer acting as translator

1103 osaka expo pavilion by paulo mendes da rocha drawings Click to download

Lead image courtesy of the personal archive of Paulo Mendes da Rocha