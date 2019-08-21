Your browser is no longer supported

Bosco Residencial in Hermosillo, Sonora by Alberto Kalach + TAX

21 August, 2019 By Juan Carlos Cano

Designed by Alberto Kalach, the project hoped to produce new, realistic ideas for low-rise social housing projects

This case study is part of a longer piece on social housing solutions in Mexico by Juan Carlos Cano. You can read the original piece here

Designed by Alberto Kalach, this project was one of the experiments in regional single-family housing carried out by Infonavit, which hoped to produce new, realistic ideas for low-rise social housing projects adhering to existing market rules and the costs set by the developers. Kalach planned a compound of 179 houses where there would usually be space for 90; these had an area of 73m2 instead of the usual 39m2,  and ideal temperature conditions for Hermosillo’s hot climate. The dwellings have high vaulted ceilings and a very narrow, deep proportion so air flows throughout the house; each has a parking space and small garden. The compound merges with the existing urban grid and is organised around a narrow main street full of trees; this gives a cosy atmosphere and a welcoming human scale, far from the dryness and gloom that usually invade this kind of urban development. 

Photographs are by Jaime Navarro unless otherwise stated

