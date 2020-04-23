Biblioteca para Ciegos y Débiles Visuales, Ciudadela, Mexico City by Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

This case study is part of the essay Building for the blind, featured in AR April 2020 on Darkness. Click here to read the full article
Related files
library by rocha carillo drawingsPDF, Size 0.41 mb
You might also like...
Building for the blind
23 April, 2020Gabriela Carrillo
Architecture for the visually impaired by Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo forces us to ‘see’ in new ways
A room darkened in time with a solar eclipse
22 April, 2020Katie Paterson
Paint it black
21 April, 2020Manon Mollard
From the charcoal marks of prehistoric humans to dark modern art dealing with the destruction of war, blackness simultaneously speaks of everything and nothing
Shadow of the wind: Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke Architects
20 April, 2020Lili Zarzycki
Carmody Groarke’s new museum on Lake Windermere welcomes the water it sits over, building on the rich industrial and poetic heritage of the setting
Tadao Ando (1941-)
16 April, 2020Ken Tadashi Oshima
The young boxer turned self-trained architect mastered a signature style of concrete and shadow in Japan before exploding onto the global scene
Full circle: Fass School in Senegal by Toshiko Mori Architect
15 April, 2020Chérif Tall
At the Fass School, Toshiko Mori exploits time-honoured techniques and materials befitting the climate and context of Senegal to harness shade and provide shelter
Shady democracy: shelter from the sun is a public resource
14 April, 2020Lesley Lokko
Shelter from the sun in urban Africa is a public resource and site of civic life, but is under threat from economic forces with roots in colonial city planning
BAU, Beirut, Lebanon by Rabih Geha Architects
13 April, 2020Tom Wilkinson
Beirut’s BAU club welcomes patrons via a crimson corridor onto a terrace with a view of the waterfront
Josephine in Paris, France by Ben Kelly and Virgil Abloh
13 April, 2020Tom Wilkinson
A tamer reiteration of a 2017 installation by the same pair of designers, Josephine incorporates a set of components familiar from Kelly’s famous Haçienda
LAX Bar, Vienna, Austria by Christoph Meier, Ute Müller, Robert Schwarz and Lukas Stopczynski
13 April, 2020Tom Wilkinson
What do you get if you cross Adolf Loos’s American Bar with the designs of Superstudio?