Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Biblioteca para Ciegos y Débiles Visuales, Ciudadela, Mexico City by Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

23 April, 2020 By Gabriela Carrillo

Library rocha carillo architectural review 1

1/5

Hide caption

  • Library rocha carillo architectural review 1
  • Library rocha carillo architectural review 2
  • Library rocha carillo architectural review 5
  • Library rocha carillo architectural review 4
  • Library rocha carillo architectural review 3

This case study is part of the essay Building for the blind, featured in AR April 2020 on Darkness. Click here to read the full article

Related files

You might also like...