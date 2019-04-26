Beyond the horizon: Casa Wabi near Oaxaca by Tadao Ando

There is an unparalleled moment in certain seas when water and air share the same luminosity and get mixed up. There are no frontiers between them, just blurred light, a flat picture with no beginning and no end. On other occasions, those same seas are separated from the sky through a perfect line that divides them emphatically. The edge is a sharp and merciless razor. Those apparently contradictory moments have been captured perfectly by Hiroshi Sugimoto in his Seascapes series. Static and abstract photos that absorb the observers, making them analyse each wrinkle of the water moved by the wind, each drop illuminated by the faint glare of the night.

The landscape of the Oaxaca coast is exactly the opposite. A violent ocean with no pause. The noisy waves, favourites of the surfers, do not cease in their attempt to transform the sand, to erode it, to tear it apart. Violence does not end there; you just need to turn around to see similar wild scenery, the hostile mountain range, with a pitiless sun and an ambiguous vegetation debating between its desert vocation and its green exuberance.

The tension embodied in this landscape was what confronted Tadao Ando in his design for Casa Wabi, a foundation created in 2014 by the Mexican artist Bosco Sodi, for artist residencies and collaboration with local communities. It is on an isolated beach near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, in an almost 30-hectare plot next to the Pacific Ocean. How then to maintain a Japanese sensibility while integrating with a Mexican context, a savage landscape detached from any subtlety? A precise and risky gesture: to build a 1,024 foot long and 12 foot high concrete wall parallel to the sea.

From the sea, the wall can be understood as a neutral element that works as containment for the landscape, a strange kind of barrier that keeps the mountains from falling into the ocean. The paradox is that a massive concrete wall is seen as a delicate horizontal line that gives order, and maybe some kind of serenity, to the violent surrounding nature.

All around the sound of the sea pounds relentlessly. Sometimes a concrete wall can provoke mawkish feelings indeed. At sunset, grey concrete is transformed into an ethereal canvas, somewhere between pink and orange. Louis Kahn, who had a peculiar weakness for mawkish definitions, liked to say: ‘The sun never knew how wonderful it was until it fell on the wall of a building.’

Over the artificial horizon of the wall, a couple of overwhelming palapas (opensided dwellings with thatched roof of dried palm leaves) appear, as Mayan pyramids in the jungle. Perpendicular to the wall, and the sea, Ando traced an entrance road and a rectangular pool that goes almost into the ocean. At the crossroads of these axes is one enormous palapa, the main public space; another at the eastern end of the building acts as Bosco Sodi’s studio.

All areas of the central programme are in the wall: artists’ and visitors’ rooms, kitchen, offices, a library, a projection room and a gallery. The artists’ residences and studios are at the western end of the wall – rather than separate private from public space, instead the wall separates work from leisure; it is the meeting point of two landscapes that do not like to mingle. Leisure faces the sea, work faces the mountain. And, even if light on the wall can be sublime, it is a fact that the inhabitants’ walks in the sun are more sweaty than poetic.

Ando’s metaphysical intentions defined an absence of vegetation in order to have clear and abstract sceneries all along the wall, but climate here means too much, and you need certain protection, unless you are a monk. It is true that there is something of a monastic spirit in this place, like La Tourette on the coast. And yes, you sweat; nobody said that being a monk was an easy trade. And yes again, there is a Corbusian homage in the only discordant element, the observatory next to the eastern palapa, a leaning concrete oval buried in the sand with a bench in the middle and no roof. A place to watch the sky and hear the ocean, a place to feel the passing of time.

When you see the project from the inland, the wall is a more determined boundary that restrains the existing vegetation from going any further and practically hides the sea from view even if you still can hear it. While the landscape design by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach takes an emergent approach, conceived from endemic vegetation already on site, the wall unsettles the landscape, creating a direct confrontation between human creation and nature.

Ando has always been deeply interested in this: ‘It is essential that architecture begin from conflict with the site – to uncover the unique logic of the land’, he says. ‘Then one must attempt to give new life – and spirit – to that ground.’ This conflict is evident at Casa Wabi, but there is also another, the confrontation between two cultures and their different ways of understanding traditions of construction.

‘There is no confrontation here, no bold gestures, actually all of them try to hide in the vegetation awaiting to be discovered by lost wanderers’

The dichotomy is vivid in the main palapas: thatched roofs, common in Mexican coastal towns, are reinterpreted with Japanese subtlety, and with structural boldness. A clear tectonic line divides the thatched roofs from their square concrete pillars, so that the roofs float and complete the experiment of a synthesis between abstract sensibility and tropical anxiety. Kalach’s interventions are a relaxed counterpoint to Ando’s rigid approach; his landscape connects pavilions by various other architects, dispersed through the landscape and linked by a series of small paths surrounded by tabachin, palm, fig and guayacan trees that form a natural labyrinth through the wilderness. Kalach also has plans to create several water bodies to complete the lushness of the site. Time (and a good irrigation system) has been benevolent with this landscape that has its own unique personality, that is barely related to the sea.

The pavilions that dot the surrounding site are an exercise in modesty, of complete integration with nature. Small, simple interventions, they are largely made with local materials; bricks and clay, and each has a specific, practical function. Álvaro Siza designed a clay pavilion; another wall, curving around another palapa used by children for pottery workshops. Kengo Kuma designed a blackened timber grid used as a hen house. He commented that he was intrigued by the commission, the first time he had ever worked for hens. Mexican studio Ambrosi | Etchegaray built a nursery for the local guayacan tree. Paraguayans Solano Benítez and Gloria Cabral are working on a composting pavilion, still under construction, to become a canopy made with recycled brick shards and cement. Artistic pieces also feature at scale, with one by Héctor Zamora and Lucía Koch, and a substantial work by Bosco Sodi, called the Atlantes pavilion: 64m2 cubes, each made of hundreds of clay pieces, face the ocean, continuously shaped and subject to eventual destruction by the elements.

‘Casa Wabi could be categorised as one of those architecture worship places frequented by fetishists’

All these interventions maintain a respectful dialogue with nature, with Ando’s work, and with each other. There is no confrontation here, no bold gestures, actually all of them try to hide in the vegetation awaiting to be discovered by lost wanderers. The architectural pavilions also have something in common, they are spaces designed to provide shade.

As Benítez and Cabral say, ‘to the architect it is not light that matters, it is the shadows’. This has powerful echoes of Junichiro Tanizaki’s renowned book In Praise of Shadows, in which he writes ‘And so it has come to be that the beauty of a Japanese room depends on the variation of shadows, heavy shadows against light shadows – it has nothing else.’ And yet, it is certain that they were talking about a very different kind of shadows. The Japanese subtle game of shadows and the quest for different degrees of darkness is also a quest for interiority; the Oaxacan battle between shade and sun is the opposite, is the stage arranged for some gods that demand to be venerated in the outside world.

A144 sk05 tc A sketch of Bosco House by Tado Ando

Casa Wabi could be categorised as one of those architecture worship places frequented by fetishists. Those starchitect compounds whose predecessor can be found in the Weissenhofsiedlung of Stuttgart, and have their more recent examples in places such as the Vitra Foundation, the Commune by the Great Wall in Beijing, or the Japanese islands of Naoshima and Teshima. In fact, in the adjoining plots, a small hotel, and some houses for rent designed by notorious architects – Punta Pájaros by Alberto Kalach, Casa Volta by Ambrosi | Etchegaray, and Casa Tiny by Aranza de Ariño – have been built recently. Low-impact tourism has appeared because of the existence of Casa Wabi, these constructions intend to be very respectful of nature, leaving 90 per cent of the land untouched, although the real impact is still to be seen. But Casa Wabi’s project has been thought of beyond the site itself and its neighbours. What could have been an artist’s studio on the beach became an artists’ foundation with a clear purpose, to create a project whose main objective was not only the personal creation of each artist, but also the compromise of working jointly with the 14 rural communities of the area.

The foundation now plans not to construct any new pavilions on site, but to concentrate on the consolidation of its social programmes, going outside the wall to the nearby towns with the artists’ proposals or the successful travelling library, and bringing community schools to participate in the several programmes going on, principally the clay workshops, the art exhibits and the cinema sessions. It is a long-term bet, and a difficult one. In a context with profound inequality, joining a rigorously constructive social programme with the rarefied seclusion of a creative class is an ambition with tangible tension. The architecture of Casa Wabi walks in step with such a conflict, executing tectonic shifts between concrete and thatch, exposure and shade; its long, ruptured wall striding through the lush flora of Oaxaca to hold back the land from the violent sea.

Architect Tado Ando Architect & Associates Landscape architect Alberto Kalach / Taller de Arquitectura X Photographs Sergio Lopez unless otherwise stated

Clay Pavilion by Álvaro Siza

The curved wall of Siza’s clay pavilion provides a court around its central palapa, both protecting its programme and preventing it from spilling into the landscape. Swooping round to meet almost nose-to-nose with a second, angular segment, the wall presents a near-Platonic clarity to the surrounding wilds. The gesture is similar to that of Ando’s wall, however materially distinct the earthen brick appears. The plan’s elegant simplicity lends itself keenly to the aerial, as if intended to be lived as much from above as from the ground.

Casa wabi agosto 2018 1079

Guayacan Tree Nursery by Ambrosi | Etchegaray

Built for a protected species endemic to the area, Jorge Ambrosi and Gabriela Etchegaray have designed a pavilion for nursery attendants and visitors to rest from the hard beating Oaxacan sun. Further from the coast than Ando’s interventions, the still pools of the pavilion invert the relationship of water to the landscape, providing respite and shelter in opposition to the exposure presented by the tempestuous sea. Fitted with a low bench, the pavilion sports a vista from which the many saplings can be observed, as they iterate towards the horizon.

13 guayacan pavilion ambrosietchegaray jaime navarro Source: Jaime Navarro

09 guayacan pavilion ambrosietchegaray jaime navarro Source: Jaime Navarro

